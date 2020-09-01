IBM pays a handsome dividend yield of 5.3% and has a 25-year history of increasing its annual dividend.

For the first time in over a decade, we expect IBM to return to sustained growth in 2021, driven by a successful business transition.

IBM is successfully pivoting itself away from its declining legacy products and towards growth as a cloud, software, and services company.

Investment Thesis

In his July 2020 Investment Outlook, Bill Gross recommended IBM as a stock that he likes. Bill Gross is often referred to as the “Bond King” and was a co-founder of PIMCO. He left the firm in a nasty public battle but remains – in our opinion – one of the best minds in the investment industry. When he talks, we listen.

IBM is successfully pivoting itself away from its declining legacy products and towards growth as a cloud, software, and services company. Importantly, IBM’s cloud offerings are in the niche of hybrid cloud and are sufficiently differentiated from public cloud behemoths like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

60% of IBM’s revenue is recurring, and the Company touts a long-tenured, highly diversified customer base. The company’s project services can be lumpy, though, as evidenced by their decline during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For the first time in over a decade, we expect IBM to return to sustained growth in 2021, driven by a successful business transition. IBM’s current valuation metrics are in line with its long-term averages, but those averages were of a company in decline. Considering IBM’s forecasted growth, the current valuation levels are highly attractive. What’s more, the Company pays a handsome dividend yield of 5.3% and has a 25-year history of increasing its annual dividend.

Factor 1: Financial Performance

IBM’s organic revenue growth has ranged between 0% and -5.9% since 2016, driven by declines in the Company’s legacy businesses. The Company’s total growth figures are traditionally a 1-2 percentage points higher than the organic growth numbers.

Revenue

IBM did provide guidance expectations for the FY 2020, but analyst estimates point to total revenue declining -3.9% for the year, which we estimate to be an organic revenue decline of -5.6%. The contraction is driven by shrinking legacy businesses and lower revenue from existing clients as their volumes have decreased. A portion of IBM’s revenue is tied to customer volume (i.e. airline tickets processed), which has declined as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Analyst consensus forecasts call for revenue to grow in the 1% to 2% range in 2021 and 2022, driven by strong growth in cloud and AI products. This sustained growth is an important turning point for the company and the overall investment thesis in IBM.

IBM Total Revenue Growth

Chart & Organic Growth Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) 2020, 2021, and 2022 are analyst consensus estimates; (2) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Segment Revenue

IBM operates in five primary segments (1) Cloud & Cognitive Software, (2) Global Business Services, (3) Global Technology Services, (4) Systems, and (5) Global Financing.

IBM Revenue by Segment LTM as of June 30, 2020

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

IBM’s return to growth is driven by the continued success of the Company’s strategic pivot towards recurring software and services. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment leads the way.

With recurring revenue and strong secular tailwinds, IBM’s Cloud & Cognitive Software segment is the best performing unit posting consistent annual growth. Recent new customer wins include Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, Box, and Slack. All are using IBM’s hybrid cloud platform to modernize mission-critical workloads.

The Global Business Services segment delivers large-scale consulting projects, many of which were paused due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These projects are critical to the long-term success of IBM’s clients, and we expect clients will reengage these projects as soon as they can.

The revenue declines in the Global Technology Services segment are driven by divestitures of discontinued operations and lower demand for some of IBM’s legacy services.

IBM’s Systems and Global Financing segments are also declining due to lower demand for IBM’s legacy hardware products. These segments represent 13% of overall revenue, and their modest declines do not materially impact IBM’s overall results.

Cloud & Cognitive Software Segment Global Business Services Segment Global Technology Services Segment Systems Segment Global Financing Segment

Charts: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) Revenue is shown gross of intercompany eliminations; (2) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Gross Profit

IBM’s gross profit dollars decreased from $40.7 billion in 2015 to $36.5 billion in 2019 (a CAGR of -2.7%). Gross margins declined from 49.8% in 2015 to 47.3% in 2019. The decline in gross profit dollars was primarily driven by the reduction in revenue, assisted by a modest decline in gross margins.

Analyst consensus estimates call for IBM to grow gross profit dollars in each of the next three years, driven by increasing margins and modest growth in revenue. The margin increases are a result of the company’s mix shift towards higher-margin products and services.

IBM Gross Profit

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020; (2) 2020, 2021, and 2022 are analyst consensus estimates

The chart below supports the forecast of revenue mix shift improving overall gross margins.

IBM Revenue Composition Drive Margin Improvement

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

EBITDA

IBM’s EBITDA dollars decreased from $20.4 billion in 2015 to $16.8 billion in 2019 (a CAGR of -6.4%). EBITDA margins declined from 24.9% in 2015 to 21.8% in 2019. The decline in EBITDA dollars was primarily driven by the reduction in gross profit dollars, magnified by the semi-fixed nature of the operating expenses.

As IBM turns the corner to growth, analyst consensus estimates call for the Company to EBITDA dollars in each of the next three years, driven by increased gross profit dollars and leveraged by the semi-fixed nature of the operating expenses.

IBM EBITDA

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020; (2) 2020, 2021, and 2022 are analyst consensus estimates

IBM reports Net Profit Before Tax on a segment level, which gives us insight into the profitability level for each segment.

As shown in the table below, the segments have stable profit margins. One bright spot is with the Global Business Services margin, which increased from 7.9% in 2017 to 10.3% in the LTM period due to IBM shedding its lower margin discontinued operations.

The major blemish appears to be the margin decline of the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, but this is primarily due to the acquisition of Red Hat, which generates lower margins than IBM’s other businesses in this segment. We expect segment margins to remain around the LTM levels going forward.

IBM SEGMENT NET PROFIT MARGINS

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) Segment EBITDA is gross of intercompany eliminations; (2) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Net Income

IBM’s net income dollars decreased from $13.2 billion in 2015 to $9.4 billion in 2019 (a CAGR of -12.9%). Net margins declined from 16.1% in 2015 to 12.2% in 2019. The decline in net income dollars was primarily driven by the reduction in EBITDA dollars, magnified by the increased amortization and interest expense resulting from the Red Hat acquisition.

As IBM turns the corner to growth, analyst consensus estimates call for the Company to EBITDA dollars in each of the next three years, driven by increased gross profit dollars and leveraged by the semi-fixed nature of the operating expenses.

For 2020 and beyond, analyst consensus estimates call for net income dollars to grow and for net margins to stabilize around 14.5%.

IBM Net Income

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020; (2) 2020, 2021, and 2022 are analyst consensus estimates

Free Cash Flow

IBM is a juggernaut of a cash flow generator, delivering excellent UFCF and LFCF. The cash flow profile results from the company’s healthy profit margins and asset-light business model.

With the expected growth in revenue and stable profit margins over the next three years, we expect both UFCF and LFCF to exhibit growth.

IBM Free Cash Flow

Table & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) We calculate taxes on unlevered earnings and the tax shield assuming a tax rate of 37.5%; (2) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Factor 2: Return on Investment

Like other technology-centric companies, IBM generates highly attractive return on capital metrics, but one has to look further than the headline numbers shown in the table below. The ROIC metric, in particular, is not appealing.

IBM ROIC & ROE

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

The calculations of ROIC and ROE include all intangible assets. To illustrate the true earning power of the underlying operating business, some investors, including Warren Buffett, like to review return on capital metrics using only tangible assets (excluding goodwill and other intangible assets created as a result of acquisitions). As shown in the table below, IBM’s ROIC is significantly higher when removing the impact of intangible assets.

IBM Return on Tangible Invested Capital

Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Factor 3: Resilience

When assessing a company’s resilience, we review a company’s (1) overall leverage, (2) fixed charge coverage ratio, and (3) performance through the last economic downturn.

Leverage

The GAAP rules for accounting for leases changed significantly in 2020. Companies must now account for their operating leases as if they were debt. The change in accounting obscures comparability of leverage to traditional benchmarks, so we have removed capitalized leases from total debt in our calculations below.

IBM materially increased its debt load when it took on $32 billion of additional debt during 2019 to facilitate the acquisition Red Hat.

The Company’s total leverage ratio is 3.10x, and its net leverage ratio is 2.20x. These levels are reasonable and prudent.

IBM Leverage

Chart and Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

IBM’s FCCR is currently 1.11x, which is low. Our calculation uses the Company’s reported EBITDA, which is conservative. Debt credit agreements typically use an Adjusted EBITDA concept when calculating the FCCR, which includes additions to reported EBITDA for one-time expenses and the pro-forma effect for acquisitions. Additionally, the Current Portion of LT Debt in the denominator is also likely conservative as IBM will more than likely refinance that debt and not pay it off with its cash balances.

IBM Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio LTM as of June 30, 2020

Chart and Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: Current Portion of LT Debt Excludes Capitalized Lease Obligations

Performance Through the Downturn

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are currently going through a period of significant economic uncertainty. The story is still being written about how IBM will fare through this period. We can "look at the tape" from how the Company performed during the last recession as a data point that may inform us how it will perform during this current period of uncertainty and any future recession.

IBM Revenue Through the Last Recession

Chart and Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

IBM performed relatively well during this period, with revenue declining -8% from 2008 to 2009 and returning to growth in 2010. This revenue performance illustrates the importance of the products and services that IBM offers. The Company’s revenue composition is stronger now than it was in 2008. It should give investors peace of mind for the current period of economic uncertainty and for when the next recession occurs.

Factor 4: Alignment

Outside shareholders of a public company have little control over the management of a company. They want to have confidence that the management team is acting in the best interests of the shareholders. After all, it is the decisions that the management team will make that will drive investors’ returns. We are pleased with IBM’s shareholder-friendly behavior and the alignment with the management team.

Dividends

IBM pays a steady dividend and generates an attractive dividend yield of 5.3%. In 2019, the Company paid out $5.7 billion in dividends to shareholders or $6.43 per share. IBM has increased its dividend each year for the last 25 years. Analyst consensus estimates are pointing towards a continued increase in dividends per share from the current amount of $6.49 to $7.23 in 2022.

IBM Dividend Analysis

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) 2020, 2021, and 2022 are analyst consensus estimates; (2) LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Equity Repurchases

Before acquiring Red Hat, IBM regularly repurchased its common stock, spending between $3 billion - $5 billion each year. The Company’s repurchases were at valuation multiples that were roughly in-line with IBM’s long-term averages.

During 2019 and the LTM period ending June 30, 2020, the Company curtailed its repurchasing activity to conserve cash for the Red Hat transaction. We expect IBM to resume equity repurchases in the $3 billion - $5 billion range each year.

IBM Share Repurchases & Multiples Paid

Chart & Wtg. Avg Multiple Paid Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: LTM is for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020

Shares Outstanding

As a result of the equity repurchasing activity described above, IBM’s shares of common stock outstanding declined from 2015 to 2019 by 8.2%, from 966 million to 887 million (a CAGR of -2.0%).

IBM Common Shares Outstanding

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: Each period is as of December 31 of the corresponding year except LTM, which is as of June 30, 2020

Insider Ownership

The ultimate alignment between company insiders and outside shareholders is significant ownership by members of the company’s management team. IBM insiders own 1.0 million shares, representing 0.11% of the Company's outstanding shares and worth $120 million at the current stock price.

IBM Summary Ownership As of June 30, 2020

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

On a percentage basis, IBM’s insider ownership is low; however, this is not surprising for a large capitalization company with a market capitalization of $110.3 billion. Therefore, it is necessary to look at the dollar value of the ownership stake.

On a dollar value basis, IBM’s insider ownership is good, with insiders owning a cumulative $120 million. We are pleased to see insider ownership spread throughout the entire senior management team.

IBM Detailed Insider Ownership As of August 21, 2020

Table: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

We will never know, of course, the net worth of members of a company’s management team, so it is impossible to say specifically what dollar amount of equity ownership is material to each person.

So we rely on a simple rule of thumb that measures the value of a manager’s stock ownership relative to his/her cash compensation:

High : Value of stock ownership greater than 3.0x average cash compensation

: Value of stock ownership greater than 3.0x average cash compensation Medium : Value of stock ownership between 1.0x and 3.0x average cash compensation

: Value of stock ownership between 1.0x and 3.0x average cash compensation Low: Value of stock ownership less than 1.0x average cash compensation

We are pleased to see IBM having very high levels of insider ownership relative to the cash compensation of the entire management team.

IBM Insider Ownership Analysis

Chart & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; IBM SEC Filing (2019 DEF-14A)

Notes: (1) insider ownership as of August 21, 2020; (2) Average compensation is calculated for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019

Valuation

Pulling a page out of the Buffett investing playbook, we prefer to make investments in companies at fair or discounted valuations. If we like a company, but the current price is not attractive, we put it on our watchlist.

Stock Price History

IBM’s stock price declined from a high of $197.77 on April 14, 2014, to a low of $95.39 on March 20, 2020 (in the middle of the COVID-19 bear market). The stock currently trades at $123.16 (as of August 21, 2020).

IBM Share Price and EV/EBITDA Valuation Data for Last Seven Years

Chart & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Valuation Multiples

We like to compare a company’s current valuation multiples against its long-term average, the market, and the sector. For IBM, all comparisons are favorable.

IBM is trading in line with its seven-year average valuations across all relevant valuation metrics. The notable differences, though, are (1) the LTM financial metrics used in the ratios (e.g. revenue, EBITDA, or earnings) are currently depressed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and (2) most importantly, IBM is turning the corner towards growth. The historical valuations were all during a time when revenue and profits were declining as IBM was in the early stages of transforming it into a software and services organization. While this strategic pivot is not yet complete, the transformation is well on its way, and we expect the company to return to growth in 2021. Accordingly, the current share price is attractive – investors can buy today shares of a growing company at the same valuations they previously bought shares of a shrinking company.

IBM Valuation Comparison As of August 21, 2020

Chart & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: UFCF Yield is calculated as [5-Year Avg UFCF] / [Current Enterprise Value]

Risks

Investments are never a “sure thing”, and IBM is no exception. Below we highlight some risks that could negatively impact an investment in IBM.

Strategic Pivot: Once known for its hardware and high-quality computing equipment, IBM is in the middle of a strategic pivot away from computing infrastructure and towards cloud, software, and services. The shift makes complete sense, but the successful execution is difficult.

Mitigating Factors: IBM is more than halfway through this strategy shift. After years of shedding legacy assets and experiencing revenue declines, analyst estimates are for the company to return to growth in 2021. IBM’s market share in fast-growing industries like cloud and AI support this growth.

Acquisition Integration: IBM is early in its process of integrating the acquisition of Red Hat, the largest in the Company’s history. Although Red Hat will continue to be run as a standalone company, there is still risk of successfully integrating its products with IBM’s.

Mitigating Factors: IBM is not new to acquisitions, and the early signs are positive. On the July 20 earnings call, Arvind Krishna (NYSE:CEO) provided numerous examples of how Red Hat and IBM partnership is positively impacting existing and prospective customers.

Highly Competitive Environment: IBM faces competition from some of the wealthiest companies on earth, namely Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. These competitors have more market share than IBM in the cloud space and present formidable competitors.

Mitigating Factors: IBM does not intend to compete head-to-head with AWS, Azure, or Google in the public cloud space. Instead, it has carved out a niche in the private and hybrid cloud.

Low Insider Ownership: Management owns 0.11% of IBM’s outstanding shares, worth $120 million. This ownership stake creates the possibility for agency risk – where the managers of the Company have conflicting interests from the Company's shareholders.

Mitigating Factors: Insider ownership is widely diversified and is multiples of managers’ annual cash compensation.

Summary

Financial Performance After years of revenue declines, IBM is expected to return to growth in 2021

Stable profit margins

Superb cash flow generation Return on Investment Reported ROIC and ROE metrics suppressed by intangible assets created through acquisitions

Strong returns on tangible invested capital Resilience Low FCCR poses moderate risk

60% of revenue is recurring; 40% is project or product Alignment Consistent track record of dividends and equity repurchases

Excellent insider ownership Valuation Current valuation metrics on par with historical averages, but priced at a discount if growth in ’21 can be achieved

Not a screaming discount, however Risk Factors Success of strategy shift not guaranteed; failure leaves IBM with weak business units

Large (and wealthy) competitors Overall Continued success in shifting business to cloud, software, and services seems probable given the historical track record

Current valuation provides an attractive entry point when considering expected growth for 2021

Exceptional dividend yield

