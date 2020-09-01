4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) CEO Leo Gontmakher on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX:FFNTF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 31, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Andrew Thut - Chief Investment Officer

Leo Gontmakher - CEO

Nicolle Dorsey - CFO

Jake Wooten - EVP, Finance

Karl Chowscano - Interim President

Joe Felpham - SVP of Operations

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Andrew Thut

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to 4Front Ventures earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2020. Understand today that there has been a glitch with some of the news wire in terms of getting our release on every wire because of an uploading problem. So, we -- our release is on our website at www.4frontventures.com and our materials have been filled on CEDAR. So I apologize for any disruption there.

Before I begin the call, I'm obligated to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, management may be making some forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These results are outlined in the risk factors section of our filings and our disclosure materials.

Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please also note as Safe Harbor, any outlook we presented as of today and management has not undertaken the obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.

So welcome, everyone. And with that out of the way, let me quickly introduce the management team today. On the phone with us, we have Leo Gontmakher, our CEO; along with CFO, Nicolle Dorsey; Jake Wooten, who was our EVP of Finance; Karl Chowscano, our Interim President, and Joe Felpham, who is our Senior VP of Operations.

Let me give, as always a very quick overview of the call today. As always, I am going to -- as always, I'm going to start the call reiterating our thesis and strategy. Then I'm going to provide some color on our second quarter results, and an update on the significant strides we've made in our business.

I will then hand the call over to Leo, who will go into a more detailed review of our business trends along with highlighting the objectives and milestones we're expecting to achieve in 2020. As we set the table for step function growth and operating leverage that we expect in 2021. We will conclude with a question-and-answer session, where our entire management team is available for any follow-up.

So starting on Slide 4, as I always do, I know we have a lot of new investors today on the call that are new to the 4Front story. So, I'd like to start again by outline is 4Front's thesis and what we as investors are playing for.

The business fundamentals in the U.S. cannabis industry are accelerating, and they are doing so in the face of a global pandemic that has caused the U.S. economy to dive into one of the deepest recessions in generations. And what I think we are seeing here and witnessing is the emergence of a massive secular growth industry, that's still very much in its nascent stages.

There are four fronts. We believe the sweet spot for outsized value creation of this industry is really around low cost productions and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. For the past six years 4Front has created a dominant position in Washington state with a full line of products which are distributed over 260 retail locations in any given month.

In Washington, our facility is the number one edibles manufacturer and the number two producer of flower with an overall number two market share, outperforming over 600 other license holders and one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the world. We've achieved this while maintaining very attractive margins and profitability.

So our thesis is very simple. We're replicating these tried and true production capabilities supported by our retail stores in the large and nascent recreational markets of Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. All wins, we serve a population addressable market of over 76 million people.

So, we're pleased to be able to share today important developments as we execute on this thesis. We're seeing what we refer to internally as a maniacal focus on execution, taking hold in our business. And the trend is strengthened so far in the current quarter where we see meaningful acceleration in revenues, which we expect to continue for reasons that we'll get into in a moment.

For second quarter of 2020, Systemwide pro forma sales excluding divestitures of all non-core assets was 19 million, an increase of 1.3% over the first quarter of 2020. Revenues through sequentially despite what we estimate to be as much as a 10% negative impact from the closure of our dispensary in South Chicago in June due to the damage from loot during the unrest. That store reopened on July 31st, we're pleased to report it building towards its pre-close levels.

We're also very pleased to report that the Company generated positive operating cash flow in the month of August, which is within our stated objective of achieving this in the second half of the year, but this was definitely ahead of our internal projections. From an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, we posted a slight loss in the second quarter and expect to break well positive in the current quarter.

Our tight cost controls and accelerated revenue positioned the Company well to drive strong operating leverage as we move into the back half of the year and into 2021. Despite being offline in the month of June and July in Illinois, we continue to see strong trends in all of our markets. As we finished the quarter and looked to a strong finish to the year, which sets the table for 2021, we’re executing well and are seeing accelerated sequential revenue across the entire portfolio.

Recreational approvals in Massachusetts, a meaningful uptick in our Washington operations and coming expansion in Illinois provide additional tailwinds to these trends. The Company also expects that include the divestiture of activities of non-core assets imminently with a sale of our final asset in Maryland. We expect the closing to occur in the next couple of weeks here in early September.

Our focus on execution is manifesting itself, not only in sales trends and expense controls, but also in keeping our expansion product on time and on budget. This is critical because these projects set the stage for future growth. Our fully funded expansion plans for Illinois and Massachusetts production facilities as well as our second Illinois dispensary in Calumet City remain on track for completion in the fourth quarter of this year. All three of these projects positioned us to capture growing market share in two of our key geographies.

Finally, we remain in progressive discussions to further strengthen our balance sheet, increase our financial flexibility by executing into our refinancing into a sale leaseback of our facilities in the Washington state. We remain actively engaged with several parties and expect to be able to have some things to say on this front and then not too distant future.

Moving to Slide 6 and a deeper overview of the second quarter, our Systemwide pro forma sales excluding the divested non-core assets through 1.3% sequentially to $19 million, as I mentioned earlier, we estimate growth was impacted by as much as 10 percentage point due to the closure of our dispensary in South Chicago in June. After refurbishing and making some security fortifications, the stores reopened on July 31st and we're pleased to see a building towards this pretty shut down level.

Speaking specifically to the second quarter, our Massachusetts revenue grew more than 50% over the first quarter of this year, which did so while serving the medical market only. Our strategy of introducing our successful products and brands from Washington is a new market is demonstrably gaining traction and the feedbacks we've gotten from our customers in Massachusetts have been fantastic.

In Michigan, our Ann Arbor dispensary showed 12% sequential growth as the market there which turns on for recreational sales in December continues to mature. And our Washington assets grew 9% in the fourth and continue to benefit from improving pricing capacity leaves that market and the return of big sale.

As we sit here today, two months into the third quarter, we're seeing sales across the platform continue to inflect upward. Our Georgetown, Massachusetts location began serving the adult use market on August 14, our first location to be approved in the States. We're very pleased with the steady progression of the sales ramps since launch, punctuated by a record weekend leaving the month of August.

We expect to be able to make an announcement about our Worcester location entering the adult use markets in the very near future as well, which provides further tailwind to growth in the space.

We've also seen sales climb back towards pre-shutdown lows in Chicago since our reopening on 31, as I mentioned. We expect there to be a large driver of our growth going forward and look forward to opening our second location in late fourth quarter in Calumet City, which will lay on additional growth at the end of the year.

Last, we've seen our business and Washington gain momentum as well, showing record sales in the month of July, followed by similar strengths in August. Along with sales acceleration, we're also seeing the benefit or operational focus and the rightsizing of our cost structure.

Since late last year, we've reduced our go forward corporate overhead expense by over 50% through reductions of headcount and streamlined operations. The Company has generated positive operating cash flow in the month of August. This was several months ahead of our internal goal and speaks to the prioritization and intense focus we have on driving profitable growth.

Our adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was a loss of $400,000, as compared to a loss of $2.8 million in the first quarter and $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year. All of this sets us up for step function operating leverage as we leave this year and move into 2021.

Moving on to Slide 7, all of our construction projects, which are fully funded remain on plan, on budgets and poised to contribute to our growth next year. As a reminder, we're currently tripling our flower canopy in Illinois from roughly 3,000 square feet to 9,000 square feet as well as upgrading our lightning in our Georgetown mass cultivation operation, which is expected to increase our production by over 50%.

As we announced in the press release of July 30, we received approval for special use permit in Calumet to open our second Illinois dispensary, all three of these projects are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. As mentioned earlier this year, the Company announced the sale of non-core retail assets in Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland and Pennsylvania. These transactions not only improve the liquidity of our company, but narrowed our operational focus so deep into huge addressable market.

We expect the final transaction in Maryland, which has been awaiting final regulatory approval, closing in the next couple of weeks. Last, the Company remains in progressive discussions to strengthen the balance sheet through a financial sales lease back of the facilities in Washington.

So having set the stage, I will now turn the call over to Leo, who will delve a bit deeper into our assets by state and provide additional color on our near medium term plans. Leo?

Leo Gontmakher

Thanks, Andrew. Andrew did a terrific job of updating you on the strength we see in the industry and in our business. Summer has been particularly strong and we're seeing strong sales trends, including a meaningful uptake in Washington and Massachusetts. It's been a little over a year since 4Front closes merger with Cannex, the Company I founded in Washington State.

Five months ago, our board appointed me CEO because my deep understanding of cannabis business operations as well as business building capabilities, intersected with their desire for this to be an operator led company. I had brought to the role of culture that as we internally say, is maniacally focused on execution, doing exactly what we say we're going to do.

Since March we've made tremendous progress as the Company, rightsizing the cost structure, streamlining our business and pushing deeper in our core states by leveraging our structural cost advantage that we develop in Washington into the rest of our licensed portfolio. Recall our investment thesis. We believe the sweet spot for outsize value creation in this industry is really set around low cost production and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods.

Our facilities in Washington are the number one edibles manufacturer and the number two producer of flower, with an overall number two market share in the high single digits, outperforming over 600 other license holders in one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the world. We've achieved this while maintaining very attractive margins and profitability.

Our thesis is pretty simple. We're replicating these tried and true production capabilities supported by our retail stores in the larger nascent recreational markets of Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. The question is how has that thesis playing out for us so far.

Due the low cost cultivation and manufacturing, methodologies, products, and brands that had such success in Washington scale to other markets while it's relatively early for us in these other markets were extremely pleased with the results that we're seeing one year into business.

Let's start in Massachusetts. It's been a year since the opening of our cultivation facility in Worcester, which was started using the growing methodologies; SOPs in genetics developed over the years in Washington. Since launch, we've experienced no failed harvest and demonstrated an annualized yield of over 430 grams per square foot, which is very much in line with our Washington facilities.

In our required Georgetown facility, we continue to make improvements to the growing environment in the process of upgrading our lightning, which we expect to drive yields in line with what we're accustomed to see in Washington and now in Worcester.

We've introduced all our Washington brands to the Massachusetts market, with the exception of our [indiscernible] brand, which we expect to launch in the next few months. The reception for our products has been fantastic and we expect to continue building momentum as word of mouth spreads.

We've implemented our extraction methodology and strategies, which enable consistent repeatable feedstock for all our products. Introduced our production and packaging methods to MA which helped greatly enhance throughput and reduce labor. We look forward to continuing momentum in Massachusetts with expected opening of our Worcester locations for adult use and the third location in Brookline in early 2021.

In Illinois, the progress we've made is equally encouraging. Joe Epperson, who formerly led our flower team in Washington, moved to Illinois and took over leadership of our grow facilities in January, and since that time, we've seen the yield in Elk Grove improved from 250 grams per square foot to right around 350 grams per square foot as we sit today. Our flower strains have been very well received in the market, along with our recently introduced mini-buds value gram.

We have several upcoming milestones which are expected to drive sales growth. We're back on track with the reopening of our South Chicago dispensary. Furthermore, as product becomes more available in the wholesale market, we expect to see retail trend upwards for the foreseeable future.

Our Calumet City Illinois dispensary is also on track to open in Q4 this year. This together with our project that's currently underway to expand our Illinois cultivation facility, tripling our production capacity is expected to strengthen our foothold in the state and pave the way for both top-line and bottom line growth.

In Washington, we continue seeing a phenomenal market turnaround from where the industry was a year and a half ago. We had record months back to back in July and August, with the July being the first month we've had over $4 million in wholesale revenue. Flower prices are still trending up over the last 8 to 10 months, and we're currently selling packages delivered flower for $900 a pound on average as compared to $650 a pounds just 12 months ago.

We're also seeing record sales for our vapes and edibles across the board without having to lower prices in any of those categories. Really nice to be able to gain some market share on top of gaining revenue from pure profit based on the increase in price. Fantastic momentum on Washington, we feel as we move forward to the back half of the year, we'll continue gaining market share and there's no signs that pricing is going anywhere but up for the moment.

In Michigan, we delivered -- we launched our delivery in Q2 and expanded our hours in Q3 from three days a week to seven. The gross margin went from 39% to 49%, but making some strategic purchases and we expect continual improvement. Overall, we continue to stay bullish on the Michigan market and are encouraged to see the rate at which our retail stores growing. We also continue to keep Michigan in our pipeline as a state we look to enter on the production processing side, sometime down the road.

The Pure Ratios wellness brand continues to rebuild momentum after supply chain issues in Q1 early Q2 impacted our results and is expected that continued healthy revenue growth in 2020 with more production and sales of its CBD derivative products. We're encouraged by recent progress of Pure Ratios, which is now finally build benefiting from a more resilient supply chain as well as a more aggressive marketing strategy going forward.

Moving on to Slide 9, I'd like to outline our top priorities for 2021 now that we have the platform and corporate structure to accelerate our growth. Our goal was to leave 2020 in a position to drive significant revenue growth and operating leverage in 2021, with all five states in our Pure Ratios business, contributing to improve financial results.

Consistent with our mantra of maniacal focus on execution, we setup operational bogies and knocking them down. In Massachusetts, we expect return on adult use sales of both our retail locations in the second half of 2020 as well as finalize the expansion of our Georgetown, MA cultivation and production facility.

Georgetown retail went live for adult use sales in August and we expect Worcester to be following very close behind this. We expect to generate positive operating cash flow in the second half of this year and hit that target ahead of schedule. All expansion projects on schedule for completion this year, setting stage for additional growth as we move into 2021.

We plan of being in a position to update you on further strengthening our balance sheet in the very near future, and we've begun the design and preliminary construction planning for the completion of our processing facility in Commerce California, which we also expect to contribute meaningfully to next year’s growth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator to open the lines for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from a line of Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Graeme Kreindler

I wanted to start off with respect to. So, on the news of reaching cash flow positive from operations in August, I'm thinking that through for the remainder of the year. Can you provide some detail on the expected CapEx initiatives that we're going to see throughout the rest of 2020? And as we're thinking through the various facility expansions, what type of working capital investment is going to be required from that? Just to think about the bridge from the cash flow positive operations to ultimately reaching free cash flow positive?

Andrew Thut

Yes, so Graham, let me sort of get into some definitions here and very simply put the cash flow generated from our operations, before we cover our interest in us from our debt is positive in the month of August. As we roll forward to September, our interest not at about $600,000 a month, we expect to be covering that as well. So when we talk about cash flow, we're talking about cash flow from our operations. In terms of the CapEx for the remainder of the year, I'm going to turn that over to the Jake Wooten, who's our EVP of Finance to sort of walk through where we are for the Calumet build, our expansion in outgrow and the upgrades in Georgetown.

Jake Wooten

Thanks, Andrew and Graeme. So for the remainder of this year, we expect CapEx requirements to be just under $6 million in total. As Andrew alluded to, those are primarily for, the two facilities, two additional dispensaries, one in Calumet City in Illinois, one in Brookline, Massachusetts for right around a $1 million apiece. And the balance of that number is then going towards the Georgetown light upgrade and these Illinois cultivation expansion, which is underway.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, great. Thank you very much for the detail. And then, and then finally the last part of the question was. With respect to working capital, how intensive is that investment going to be as you're undergoing these facility and then dispensary expansions here?

Jake Wooten

Yes, go ahead, Andrew.

Andrew Thut

We don't expect a meaningful working capital investment given that the two facilities that the two additional dispensaries are located in space that we are vertically integrated in. We will have most of the products already on hands to be able to set those dispensaries up and just want to reiterate that those projects, the CapEx projects for the remainder of this year are all fully funded with an existing balance sheet with cash.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, great. I appreciate the color there. And then just on another subject here, you mentioned that you're looking to give a further update on the balance sheet in due course. But I was just wondering for the time being considering the Massachusetts divestiture and the sale leaseback in Washington. Is there any sort of ballpark or range of figure we should be anticipating for potential for proceeds to come in, as we think about what the balance sheet might look like towards the end of the year?

Andrew Thut

Yes. Graham, we could sort of walk through some of the puts and takes of the balance sheet offline. But you know, we are really comfortable that we are going to exit this year with very nice cushion from our cash balance and that starts to build here as we get into the coming months. So, we can get off into some of the puts and takes offline.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, understood. And then I wanted to ask you about the gross margin, which is historically been strong. At first glance, it looked like it de-gradated a bit in the quarter. So I'm wondering is that predominantly from the operations that were offline during the period. And as we think through these other expansions, are you expecting any material drag on the gross margin, as you bringing up some of that capacity, the cultivation capacity, and carrying some of the preopening expenses on the retail?

Leo Gontmakher

Jake, do you want to take a crack at that.

Jake Wooten

Yes, I can take a crack at the -- actually going forward, Graham. We actually set the opposite. Given that, that these non-core assets were in states where we exclusively held retail, we didn't have the benefit of vertical integration. So, we actually expect an uptick in gross margin as the majority of our sales retail will be vertically integrated states in Illinois, Massachusetts.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, got it. And then last question here. Just with respect to the comments you had in Massachusetts and having great traction so far in the branch you ported over from the West Coast. Do you have any sort of sense of whether its market share or velocity or the products on the shelf or penetration across the state? Any sort of debates like that available to put that further into context?

Jake Wooten

Yes, we have Joe Felpham, who is our SVP of Operations on. And maybe Joe could have some perspective on that.

Joe Felpham

Sure, hi, greetings, greetings to everyone. So I think just continue -- we're continuing to see both the yield growth that we've talked in about but also just a quality and consistency that's also coming with these genetics as we drive things in, dial things in. And so, the thought is that we'll just continue to maintain a pricing and margin and really be able to hold the line as we just continue with the consistency and the quality. That's improved. The yield is one big component of it and now we're dialing in some of the other remaining pieces.

Your next question comes from the line of Neal Gilmer with Haywood Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Neal Gilmer

So I wanted to start maybe meeting with Leo, I guess, on some of your comments in Washington with respect to the price increases, you've seen go, I think your comment was 600 to 900 a pound. And that the view is that, if there's any bias on direction, it's upwards, like maybe describe a little bit of your perspective on what's led to that sort of increase? And what you're seeing in those market dynamics that lead you to believe that, if it's going anywhere, it's going to nudge upwards from here?

Leo Gontmakher

Sure, absolutely, great question. And I started with the fact that the liquor board last legislative session put into effect a new rule that takes away and retires any production licenses that have been dormant for 12 months or longer. And this is the first time in the history of the operations of the state where canopy auctions being taken off the board, seeing canopy come of definitely makes us feel that the supply demand curve is moving in the right direction.

We've also seen three waves now of a failure in the state over the last two and a half years where there's a good amount of companies that just couldn't figure it out all the way. And they went under and you also had a decent amount of companies that took whatever they had left closed down shops and went to try their luck in a different state that was less competitive or more limited licensing.

That combined with the feedback we're getting from our retailers on, where they see supply available and how much supply is out there. Just leads us to believe that the market is finally shaping up to be a healthier curve of how much canopy is licensed versus what the actual demand is.

Neal Gilmer

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful. Maybe my next one is more just like a clarification question maybe to you, Andrew. When you say, I guess I was one of those people that didn't get a chance to see this stuff before the call started. The pro forma sales of 19 million excluding the non-core assets, to make sure I understand so that excludes Maryland, et cetera. That's just basically what you're going to have on a go forward basis once that last transaction closes?

Jake Wooten

Hey, Neal, I think we might've lost Andrew for a minute, but this is Jake and I can answer that. Yes, you're spot on with your assessment of what that metric is representing. It's the sales of our ongoing operations as we, as we stand today and as we expect to stay on following the close of the Maryland divestiture.

Neal Gilmer

Okay. And then, obviously, maybe Jake as well, you made some great progress with respect to your operating expenses and lowering those to bring in your EBITDA loss where it was, safe to assume that basically you pulled all the leave as you can, as far as rationalizing the size of operations and that this is sort of the bottom level of OpEx in that as you invest a little bit to grow the business, we could see trends very slightly upwards from here.

Jake Wooten

You know, I think I'd be remiss if I didn't say that, I'm sure there are further bolts to be tightened and our operations team, Leo would probably agree that, you just start constantly searching for improvements. But it is fair to say that, going forward, we expect that, that cost structure to improve incrementally as anything else, but certainly not get worse.

Neal Gilmer

Maybe my one last one here and I just need, I need you to look it up, ask the question here. We use comments in Illinois about the tripling of their capacity. So what will that take your capacity to, as you enter into 2021?

Jake Wooten

Yes, Leo, do you want to address that one.

Leo Gontmakher

Absolutely. So, we're currently at 3,000 square feet of flowering and the upgrade will take us to 9,072 square feet of flowering, say it's going into 2021 on the production. On a production basis, we will go little about 100 pounds of finished flower to 300 pounds of finished flower monthly.

Neal Gilmer

Monthly. Yes. Okay. All right. Thanks very much, guys. Appreciate your time.

Jake Wooten

Thank you.

Andrew Thut

Thanks, Neal. I am back in Jake.

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Cooper with Beacon Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Cooper

Hi, good afternoon, guys. Couple of things, in Chicago closure, you said cost about 10%. And that was for six weeks? I guess I'm just trying to get to run-rate is up -- is it running close to $4 million a quarter in Chicago?

Leo Gontmakher

It was a little over four weeks and we were ramping up into that -- we're sort of ramping up into that final quarter or in that final month. So, we anticipated that we probably lost as much as 10% of sequential -- 10 percentage points in for potential revenue growth there. As we turn back on, we've seen sort of steady increases. We had a very strong kind of first week and we sort of been chugging along and having as good of days during the week, but kind of the upside hasn't been there quite yet. So, we are pretty pleased enough to put the trajectory looks like, but we are still seeing steam and I think -- I mean, but Joe Felpham sort of may crack at that too, if he give any color.

Joe Felpham

Sure. So part of the acceleration or that we think will come is launching more of the Washington flower brands. So, we're just launching the Washington popcorn brand mini-buds, which we think in our area is going to be really popular and then shortly thereafter are Legends and Funky Monkey. And as Leo referenced earlier, Joe Epperson has been kind of dialing into genetics. So just kind of consistently throughout the rest of this year and into next year, we have more flower brands, more strains, and of course, more production coming online. So, that's where we're expecting to get back to those growth numbers from before and then start to exceed them.

Doug Cooper

I guess I'm trying to get into this, you think by the end of this year is it a $20 million run-rate store?

Leo Gontmakher

Yes, when we were -- the months of some of the busy months in COVID, where we were shut down at that time period where people were setting their sales records. We just don't know what Illinois was going to do $2 million, a little over $2 millions. So if you take some of our best months from before the shutdown 1.5 to 1.6 and you think we can stretch a little bit more out of it, that I think Doug it's going to be really, really close to that. But Jake and Andrew, please chime in and correct me anywhere.

Jake Wooten

No, I think that's great.

Andrew Thut

I think it was great color. And, obviously, we aren't in a position to guide for the business right now Doug, but we have big expectations for that dispensary and what we're building in Illinois in general too with Calumet coming on in late November, early December as well.

Doug Cooper

Taking the ticket into consideration what you just said about not being able to guide particularly, but I'm going to try my best anyway. So Illinois, you're moving from 3000 to 9000 square feet, you have the ability to go to 210,000 square feet if you have the capital to do it. So, there's the opportunity there. Massachusetts, can you just remind us how many square feet of canopy you're going to have ultimately in Georgetown or what you want to have over the next little future here?

Leo Gontmakher

Sure, Doug. Currently in Georgetown, we have 8,800 square feet of flowering canopy. And what we're doing there right now is not adding canopy, but just adding in lights so we can have more uniform par and lumen readings and we can get better light penetrations than what we have sitting there today. We also have an expansion in Massachusetts, which is not funded and you know, something that we're looking to do further down the line and which would allow us to take the Georgetown building to 33,000 square feet of flowering canopy, 43,000 total canopy. That's something that's not in the books for this year or for next, but it's a project that we have on board and then something that, we'll be looking to get funded down the line.

Doug Cooper

And then, so I guess I'm just trying to get the sort of exit run rate. What was Michigan in Q2, revenue in Michigan did I missed that?

Nicolle Dorsey

I can take that. This is Nicole. In Michigan, Q2 was 1.5 million compared to 1.3 at Q1, 12% growth quarter over quarter.

Doug Cooper

Okay. So I guess I'm just trying to look forward and you talked about you exiting 2020 strong position to drive significant operating leverage. And I'm just trying to, I guess, get a feel to the extent you can talk about, what your exit revenue run rate might be on a Systemwide basis? You're obviously annualized in Washington and closing in 45 million to 50 million. You've got the Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan pure ratios. Can you give us any guidance of what you're hoping to exit the year on a runway basis?

Leo Gontmakher

Do you want to take crack at that?

Andrew Thut

Sure. I don't have a model up in front of me, Doug, and hi. But I think we're currently one writing around a hundred and our anticipation in December with [med] only getting ramped up a little bit. So we won't have its full contribution is around 120.

Doug Cooper

By year end, okay. And ultimately given the assets you have, and you can see in front of what kind of EBITDA margin would you be talking about as you move into kind of mid 2021?

Leo Gontmakher

And we're not diving, right?

Doug Cooper

Yes, of course not diving.

Leo Gontmakher

So, Jake, Maybe you want to take, I mean, that's without the Commerce project. Looking at the end of this year, Doug, I think run rate in EBITDA of 25 million to 30 million is probably what we're looking at. Come the 1H of 2021, we'll be adding Brookline and up full Calumet and those two are going to contribute obviously significant lead to the EBITDA number. But Jake, do you want to run what our percentage, what we're kind of targeting to be our percentage for mid year, next year?

Jake Wooten

Yes, of course. Doug, as we get into to Q2 and Q3 of next year, we're targeting mid 30s from a consolidated EBITDA margin.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And I guess my final one, obviously the Illinois asset seems to be the most tantalizing, given them the makeup of the market there and your ability to build a big structure say a sale leaseback will get you part of the way there. Can you just sort of walk us through assuming you get the sale leaseback and ease a bit of the financial burdens not the right word, but maybe you can start more strategically thinking. How should we think about the potential of that asset? And I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Karl Chowscano

You want me to speak to the financing aspect to that, Andrew? I think we probably lost Andrew. Do you guys hear me?

Jake Wooten

I can hear you, Karl.

Karl Chowscano

Great. Hey, Doug. So, Doug, in terms of the sale leaseback financing of Washington, we have -- we sound a little repetitive on this point over the last few weeks is obviously we've spoken six weeks ago and probably six weeks before that. We've been having significant discussions with numerous parties regarding the cleanup of the balance sheet. And as we get deeper into these discussions, we're seeing the opportunities to be much more holistic in the way in which we approach this next step.

So, I guess what I can say is, we have received a term sheet guys that have solved some of our problems, but not all of our challenges, not all of our challenges. I think we are coming very close to being able to find a more holistic solution. By far the Illinois project is our greatest opportunity that sits right in front of us. And we are very focused on trying to be able to get the financing for that project hopefully all at one go either way, making sure that our balance sheet is clean, getting ourselves in an opportunity to be able to project finance both in and commerce are our number one number two priorities for us.

So I think, all I can say is we're no longer on the five yard line, but we're not across the goal line yet. But I'm very confident, we're all very confident that we're going to be in a good position in a very short period of time.

Your next question comes from line of Eric Des Lauriers with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Des Lauriers

Let's have a modeling question for me and more just high level. So, you mentioned over 430 grams of square foot yields first in Washington and now repeated in Massachusetts. We don't really see anyone else exceeding even 200 grams per square foot. Can you help investors understand where this yield advantage is coming from? And then to the extent that you can answer, how does your cost per gram when compared to even the illicit market? Thanks.

Andrew Thut

Leo, do you want to take that?

Leo Gontmakher

Yes, I will take this one, Leo here. So I think that, the easy part-- the first easy answer to the first part of your question is genetics, environment, feed and process. I think the real answer to that question is, six years of time in business, a whole lot of skin, knees and gray hair, a lot of time working with the same team, having success, having failure and figuring out ultimately what led to success and how to replicate it and make it more efficient. Those would be the main factors and what allows us to produce the way we do.

It's a plant, so you have to really dial in each of these strains completely differently. And it may take a year for some strains and it may take three or four for others. But knowing there genetics, knowing how to feed them correctly, knowing how to diagnose disease early on and take care of it, you know, are all big contributors in how we reach that yield. And really it's just a team effort all around, starting in the mother room and ending with post-harvest. Hard to pinpoint one thing, I think it's a combination of all those things, primarily leaning heavily on time in business.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay. That's helpful. And then I'm not sure how much data you guys have on your illicit competition, but maybe even just anecdotally. How does your cost per gram was such high yields -- how does that compare to illicit market or illicit competition?

Leo Gontmakher

That's an extremely tough question. You have illicit grower to take power and plug it into the pullout side. So, their effective cost for energy is zero, almost an impossible question for me to answer. I think as compared to our peers in the industry, we sit at $0.65 per grams for indoor production that's pretesting, that is finished dried clear flower. I have no idea of it.

Eric Des Lauriers

That’s certainly fair and just been not your privy to any kind of sort of LSA data or anything out of Washington, obviously a more crowded environment might help you answer that, but $0.65 per gram indoor, obviously very impressive. I would imagine that's competitive with anyone on the listed market. Alright, that's it for me. Congrats on other quarter guys, and thanks for taking the question?

Ladies and gentlemen we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session, and I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Leo Gontmakher for closing remarks.

Leo Gontmakher

Hey guys. Sorry. I just realized I was talking on mute. Thanks for cutting it back. To wrap up, we have a very promising investment thesis and are at a crucial point in our development. The cannabis industry is in emergence secular growth industry, showing accelerating fundamentals despite a recession and the pandemic.

We believe that over the long-term, low cost production and distribution of cannabis, consumer packaged goods is a real opportunity in this industry. In Washington, we've proven our capabilities in this area have been created a dominant position in the state with a full line of products, which are distributed to over 260 retail locations.

Our facilities are the number one edibles manufacturer and the number two producer of flower with an overall number two market share in the state. We're now focused on replicating our tried and true production capabilities, supported by our retail stores in the larger nascent, recreational cannabis markets at Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Michigan. This constitutes an addressable market of over 76 million people including Washington State.

Our corporate overhead is now lean. We're fully funded and strengthened the business fundamentals show we're on pace to show significant operating leverage in 2021. Inside ownership near in 40%, were all fully aligned to maximize shareholder value, as we execute on this strategy and take advantage of the major opportunity ahead of us.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator to close the lines. Thank you.

