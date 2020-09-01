Across the board, the cash raised from the spin-off could benefit the company significantly along with its shareholders.

We analyze several ways in which the company could undertake the spin-off and the valuations it'd get.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was flying high in mid-2015 when it chose to acquire DirecTV in a transaction valued at $67.1 billion. The transaction has had varied opinions since it was acquired; however, AT&T has maintained that the $3.1 billion of FCF in 2014, and the FCF in subsequent years were essential to the company's transition.

DirecTV - The Verge

However, one thing is clear. DirecTV is worth less today than it was when it was acquired. And the switch to major streaming companies means that it's slowly dying. However, in an attempt to raise value from it, rumors have emerged that AT&T might attempt to spin off DirecTV. For a number of reasons, given the potential benefits to AT&T, spinning off DirecTV could be a great deal.

DirecTV Spin-Off Methods

The first aspect of this discussion would be how AT&T would choose to spin off DirecTV. In many ways, given AT&T's hefty debt load, any potential debt included with the spin-off matters more than the value on the open market.

1) Distribution to Shareholders

The first way to spin off DirecTV is, in our opinion, the most unlikely. AT&T can simply split DirecTV into a holding company with a similar number of shares as AT&T and give it to shareholders proportional to their given stake in AT&T. It'd enable shareholders to earn dividend and debt from another company, and AT&T would be able to operate as a separate independent company focused on its other businesses.

However, given that this doesn't provide the opportunity for higher shareholder rewards, we feel that this method is less likely to be undertaken. Normally such splits are utilized to unlock value for shareholders.

2) Debt-Laden Spin-off

The next opportunity here is a debt-laden spin-off. Effectively AT&T spins off DirecTV as another company with a significant portion of its debt. Given the initial acquisition of DirecTV involved a $67.1 billion enterprise value, there's room for significant debt as a part of the acquisition.

In fact, even given the difficulties of satellite TV services, we can calculate the current amount of acceptable debt. One of the ways in which this form of a spin-off is uniquely positioned to succeed is that current low interest rates have greatly expanded demand for low-interest quality debt. That makes the amount of potential debt allowed in the spin-off larger.

DISH Network Enterprise Value - YCharts

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), like DirecTV has struggled since the date of the acquisition, due to competition from online streamers. The company's EV was roughly $40 billion around the acquisition, and since then, it has declined to $29 billion. That represents a roughly 25% decline in EV. Applying the same math to DirecTV means an EV of $49 billion.

However, debt as a part of the capital stack matters more than EV because debt represents an "interest expense." DISH's peak debt-to-EBITDA was 6.4, and DirecTV's EBITDA is estimated at nearly $8 billion. That means AT&T could potentially try to saddle the spin-off with near $50 billion in debt. The market capitalization would be much smaller, of course.

Let's assume something small at $10 billion market capitalization due to the high debt load. The higher debt could still result in roughly $60 billion in spin-off value. The $10 billion could be spun off or paid out to shareholders. Let's assume best case as an IPO for $60 billion total value.

One other way to look at the valuation of $60 billion being justified is that DirecTV has roughly double the revenue of DISH justifying double the EV.

3) Public IPO

The last option, and potentially the easiest, is to simply have a public IPO with the same amount of debt ratio as DISH. The company could do an IPO with debt to match our calculated EV of $49 billion. That $49 billion that could be utilized for potential shareholder rewards. The potential public IPO here is incredibly valuable.

AT&T Valuation

The trade off from all of these decisions is that AT&T's FCF will decline by $4.5 billion. Assuming the scenario we feel is most likely, AT&T will be able to extract roughly $60 billion in value in exchange for this.

AT&T FCF - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T annual FCF in a good year is roughly $30 billion; however, in 2020, due to COVID-19, the company has seen FCF drop to an estimated $25 billion. AT&T has an enterprise value of $380 billion, meaning a good year valuation of roughly 13 in terms of EV / FCF. That's similar to what the company would get for spinning off DirecTV.

Off of the bat that would imply minimum potential value to shareholders. However, it's worth noting that arguably AT&T is undervalued and has the potential to utilize that cash to reward shareholders. However, there's a number of other potential benefits for shareholders.

Potential AT&T Shareholder Benefits

Specifically, the potential benefit to shareholders is that AT&T, a company with $60 billion of cash, can dramatically reward shareholders. There are several potential avenues for shareholder rewards.

The first is the company can buy stock at a near 7% yield. Obviously, buying back 28% of your stock without a share price increase is unlikely, but in that case it could result in $4.2 billion of annual saved cash flow versus the $4.5 billion, meaning a net $0.3 billion loss in FCF with a greatly reduced share count. That could easily result in much larger shareholder rewards.

Alternatively, the company could simply just pay down debt. That would push its debt load down to $90 billion, saving it roughly $3 billion in annual interest expenses. The company's net FCF will go down by $1.5 billion but you'd also have a company with noticeably less debt. The company's enterprise value would become $320 billion with annual FCF of ~$28.5 billion in a good year.

That represents a better ratio than $380 billion with FCF of $30 billion. Through either of these methods, AT&T stands to generate significant rewards for shareholders. Under both cases, assuming that the company's FCF yield would remain constant, the standard for shareholder rewards is quite significant.

Under the first case, you have a company, in a normal environment, earning $29.7 billion in annual FCF with a $320 billion EV. Assuming a recovery to a 12.7x EV to FCF multiple (before the sale) that would imply a new $375 billion EV. With 28% of the stock canceled, and the current market capitalization of $214 billion ($209 billion post-expansion), that would imply 35% stock price growth.

Alternatively, in the second case, you have a $360 billion EV with a net $270 billion equity value. That would imply 25% equity growth (without the risk of the buyback increasing share prices). Arguably, the company, with a much lower debt profile, could even deserve a higher EV to FCF multiple.

Either way, there are huge potential benefits from the spin-off of DirecTV. That opportunity only exists because of the 25% drop in AT&T's share price since the start of COVID-19.

Spin-off Valuation Risks

Of course, there are several potential risks with this spin-off worth paying attention to. Right now AT&T is receiving quality stable FCF from this business every year. However, potential risks to the company include not achieving the valuation it is aiming for, thereby hurting its financial benefits in exchange for the FCF lost.

Alternatively, other risks include the company now having to properly utilize the raised cash. Should it choose to instead use the raised cash for an acquisition or something else, there's a chance that the new business hurts the company much more than the $4.5 billion in raised cash. Either way, there does exist risk for AT&T shareholders; however, we feel it is small.

Conclusion

AT&T has the potential to earn significant cash from a DirecTV spin-off regardless of how it positions the spin-off. With the company's market capitalization punished with COVID-19 concerns, now is a unique time for the company to spin off the assets and the potential for shareholder returns is quite significant.

Even outside of this AT&T is trading at roughly 13x FCF from an enterprise value standpoint, which is an incredibly solid valuation. The company is paying out a solid 7% dividend yield with a long history of growing this dividend, having the potential to generate strong shareholder returns. As a result we recommend investing now in the company for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.