Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities: Delinquencies Rising

With all the growth, the protections have not kept pace, and now the market finds itself in a position of weakness facing a crisis that will not go away soon.

The CMBS market has grown over the past thirty years as the government's policy of credit inflation has resulted in more money being available to investors looking for higher returns.

Delinquencies have increased in the area of Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities as the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying recession have spread.

The situation for commercial mortgages can be summed up very succinctly.

Approaching the end of August, almost a quarter of all hotel loans bundled into CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) had failed to pay their mortgage for at least 30 days—classified delinquent—followed by 15 percent of retail loans….”

The head of commercial mortgage servicing at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), is quoted as saying “In this pandemic we went from zero to 60 in two seconds."

But, the hotel loan part of the commercial mortgage area is not alone in feeling the pain.

Malls have a plentiful number of vacancies, office blocks are impacted by people now working from home, and apartment regions have many different kinds of problems. You name it and there are problems galore.

Financial Innovation At Its Best

The idea for the commercial mortgage-backed security came out of the decade of financial innovation, the 1980s.

All sorts of financial instruments were being created in that decade. The commercial mortgage-backed instrument was basically the result of two things that were happening at the time.

In the late seventies and the early eighties, the economy was severely constrained by Fed Chairman Paul Volcker and the Federal Reserve System to combat a period of high inflation. The period of monetary constraint resulted in a major contraction of the savings and loan industry, an industry that was a very important financial source for the commercial real estate industry.

But, a second thing was going on in the economy of a longer nature. In the 1960s the federal government began a program to stimulate the economy and keep unemployment rates at very low levels. This policy stance aimed to produce a steady supply of credit to the economy over time, one that would sustain the lower levels of unemployment. I refer to this policy effort as a policy of credit inflation, and it became, as I have argued, the basic policy stance of both Republicans and Democrats.

The policy of credit inflation resulted in more and more of the stimulus money put into the economy by the federal government and the Federal Reserve moving, not into the “real” circuit of the economy that produced goods and services, but going into the “financial circuit” of the economy, where the money was connected with assets, not production.

With the collapse of the S&L industry, the real estate industry found itself without someone to lend them money. Something had to be done.

Well, here comes financial innovation. An instrument was created that satisfied many other sources of money and could be marketable with most of the debt carrying triple-A credit.

Before the 2008 financial collapse, the market for CMBS was $900 billion in size and was associated with more than 50 percent of commercial real estate financing.

This is what happened during the eighties because of the credit inflation going on. New instruments were being constructed all over the place to find venues for all the money coming into the financial circuit.

Earlier Collapse Of The Market

What happened during the period following the creation of the new instrument? Well, credit underwriting got very loose following creation and market standards got weaker and weaker.

Some experts were heard to say, “If you could breathe you could get a loan.”

In 2008 came a cumulative collapse of the real estate market. So, some correction was required and some adjustments were made.

But, many still worry that the CMBS market is still vulnerable.

Over the past ten years or so, there has just been too much money available as the Fed became more generous through three rounds of quantitative easing and more. And, with credit inflation in its fourth decade, more and more of the stimulus money flowed just into the financial circuit… little flowed into “real” output. And, where there is too much money chasing the assets, prices get bid up, and conditions become weak or conditions become weaker.

Joe Rennison writes in the Financial Times,

“Moody’s warned last year that the protection from defaults for higher-rated tranches of conduit CMBS deals was too low….” Ahead of the last downturn, this default protection for the average triple-rated bond sat at just 30 percent of the loan balance. Analysts and investors say that has now risen to around 7.0 percent. Wells Fargo analysts anticipate overall losses raising to between 6.5 percent and 8.7 percent over the lifetime of a typical CMBS deal.”

This exposure differs for different types of properties, from single-unit properties to malls. In the latter situation you have properties impacted further by the move to on-line shopping. So, all sorts of things are happening to the market right now.

And, this has led to the call for more protection of the securities as the time has moved on.

Protection So Far

As a part of its overall liquidity provision efforts, the Federal Reserve has agreed to purchase some of the most senior, triple A-rated securities, but there seems to be growing resistance to more safety efforts. The argument is that the wrong people would be protected; wealthy capital and not employees.

Other efforts are being made to give properties more time. Since March, there has been some recovery. Still, the industry is facing major problems.

This is a problem of the financial innovations that have blossomed due to the credit inflation. There has been so much money floating around over the past thirty years or so that asset classes, like commercial real estate, have drawn in masses of investors, especially as interest rates have fallen, and not everything has been done to assure the protection of investors.

The CMBS market is not alone in this. This is one of the longer-run weaknesses of credit inflation. And, as Mr. Rennison implies, even with a best-case recovery, not all properties will make it through because of the accumulating issues that have built up over time. Even sophisticated investors can grow complacent over extended periods of time when money is flowing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.