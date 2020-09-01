Kaleyra presents a rare opportunity to benefit from a mispricing of this under-followed CPaaS company due to the vastly different dynamics of the Covid pandemic in Europe and India.

Twilio remains a key holding for growth-oriented investors and looks to continue to be the leader in the field for years to come. However, valuations look rich near term.

We have all heard of Twilio (TWLO), but I will not blame you if you have never heard of Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR), I sure as heck never did before 2 weeks ago, when this company exploded onto my radar screen like a meteor while I was researching what to do with my now sizable position in Twilio.

In this article I would like to explain what a CPaaS company does, look at Twilio's valuation, introduce you to Kaleyra, and share why I believe Kaleyra deserves to receive a share of your speculative tech allocation, or (like me) a portion of your profits in Twilio.

Twilio

By now, you likely know all about Twilio's stock backwards and forwards, but I surmise that many investors do not truly know what the company actually does.

Twilio and other CPaaS companies see their place somewhere in between the traditional carrier telephony system (analog phone network) and the internet. Twilio does the hard work of providing a bridge between the carriers and the internet. Developers can write software that can be deployed where it's cheap and easy to learn and Twilio can enable that software to interoperate with the highly specialized carrier ecosystem.

But Twilio doesn't actually live in the gap between the internet and telecom. Twilio deploys all its infrastructure on the internet. Using dedicated connections to the carriers, Twilio bridges the worlds of internet and telephony.

Source: Twilio - Communication APIs for SMS, Voice, Video and Authentication

Twilio is in essence a platform for developers to build tools to engage their customers. If that sounds ridiculously broad, it is!

Twilio is focused on building the stage, if you will, and telling its customers to write the play to be performed. All of this work is centered around companies, governments and other organizations communicating with their citizens, customers and employees.

Contrary to a few comments I have seen on Seeking Alpha, no you cannot build a CPaaS company in your garage, nor is this a simple task. This is a complex mix of custom software, immense lines of proprietary code and massive contracts with carriers adding up to very large barriers to entry to those looking at taking on the incumbents.

As current investors are well aware, Twilio has been a massive success as a company, a platform and as an investment. The company is the undisputed leader in the rapidly-growing CPaaS sector and is unlikely to be dethroned anytime soon.

Source: Software Stack Investing - Investing analysis of the software companies that power next generation digital businesses

To be clear, the CPaaS market is a massive pie and is growing larger and larger by the day. The runway in this sector is simply huge as you could list thousands of potential use cases for the sector and countless trends to drive growth for decades to come.

Investing in CPaaS companies is basically a bet that technology and communication will continue to play a larger role in our lives going forward. Seems like a pretty safe bet to me.

Source: Evolving global cloud communication through Messaging, Voice and Fintech | Kaleyra

Twilio is the foremost beast of the CPaaS market and its investors have been rewarded in kind. To put it bluntly, the stock was shot out of a cannon during the Covid-19 pandemic as investors realized its potential and pushed the stock to lofty levels, anticipating massive growth ahead for the company.

I, like many others, also share in the enthusiasm for Twilio's prospects, and the growth path of the company looks to be both vibrant and long-tailed as secular trends driving CPaaS were put on steroids to cope with the sudden shut-down of most businesses and contact center operations. This in turn led to an urgent need to reconfigure the way business is conducted. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to adapt and upgrade, or to die.

Contrary to some, I do not see this as a trend that ends or slows down once Covid-19 has passed. I view this pandemic as a wakeup call for businesses and governments to modernize the way they conduct business. Companies are quick to recognize the benefits that CPaaS providers bring to the table as evidenced by the distinct lack of churn in nearly all enterprise level CPaaS providers. I find it very hard to believe companies will opt to go back to their old legacy systems once they have sampled the goods the future has to offer.

While Twilio's prospects do seem to be as solid as ever before, price matters when investing and at the current level, the stock is pricing in many years of rapid forward growth. While I do think those years will be fruitful and the company will grow exponentially, I am not sure that new investors will fare too well opening a new position at these levels unless your timeline is quite long.

The historical EV/S ratio for Twilio has averaged roughly 12 to 14 over the course of the company's public history, which implies that the market is pricing in rapidly expanding growth rates going forward.

Data by YCharts

While the Covid-19 pandemic has in fact caused growth rates to bump up at Twilio, the law of large numbers indicates that going forward Twilio will likely settle into a 25-30% revenue growth range for the next 5 years. A great growth rate for sure, but I am not as confident that the markets will continue to award the company such a high valuation in the years to come.

Do not get me wrong, I love Twilio and I love its potential as a company and as a long-term investment. However, if the dizzying heights to which the stock currently resides give you pause, as it does me, I do have another option for you to consider.

Enter Kaleyra

Kaleyra, like Twilio, is a pure play CPaaS company. However, it views itself as a niche player in the enterprise CPaaS market, largely focused on the financial, ridesharing and ecommerce markets in Europe, India and increasingly focused on the good ole U.S. of A.

Source: Evolving global cloud communication through Messaging, Voice and Fintech | Kaleyra

This is not a new company. It has over 3,000 enterprise customers with ZERO churn. Read that again, zero churn. This is unmistakable proof of a quality product. It prides itself on security, customer care, ease of use and importantly, flexibility. This flexibility allows the company, like Twilio, to adapt quickly to changing customer needs such as video, SMS, social media and messaging through, WeChat, Facebook messenger, etc.

This focus on quality and security has led to it successfully landing, and more importantly, holding, key accounts with large financial institutions such as Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), eCommerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Flipkart, ride-sharing apps such as Ola and Uber (UBER), Messenger apps such as WeChat and paradoxically even competitors in CPaaS such as Infobip, Vonage's (VG) Nexmo and yes, even Twilio itself.

As we have discussed, the market opportunity in CPaaS is absolutely massive, so a focused company with a quality and secure product offering is extremely attractive to me as an investor.

Source: Evolving global cloud communication through Messaging, Voice and Fintech | Kaleyra

Frankly, Twilio itself could not grow fast enough to service all of the expected demand in the entire sector even if it wanted to.

Oppenheimer on June 29th issued a CPaaS market call stating that it sees the market leaders Twilio, Nexmo (Vontage) and Kaleyra growing 2021 revenues to $1.8B, $500M and $200M, respectively.

In Kaleyra's case, for a company with a market cap of only $178M at the time of writing, the 2021 revenue estimate of $200M would place it's EV/S ratio, under 1. For comparisons sake, Twilio has a current EV/S ratio of an eye watering 26.

So, this is either a screaming run to the bank and back up the brinks truck type of buy, or it is a broken and dying company. In my eyes, this is clearly not a broken company; in fact, the company appears to be at a key inflection point. So what gives?

Covid-19 has had a much different impact in Europe and India than it has in the USA. The United States has a developed and mostly mature app economy with most Americans and businesses comfortable conducting transactions and communicating for business remotely, be that ordering groceries, banking or texting for business purposes. Europe, specifically Italy and in India, where most of the company's business is currently, did not have that infrastructure or familiarity before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, leading most businesses to temporarily shutter, opposed to conducting business and communication remotely.

In addition to this key difference, both India and Italy were under extraordinarily strict mandatory lock-downs during part of the company's Q1 and substantially all of the Q2.

This led to rather subdued results for Kaleyra in its first quarter reported as a public company with revenue growth of 22% and 1% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

I believe these results are deceiving and have led to a massive mispricing of the company. I believe the company's terrible misfortune with the timing of its US IPO happening during a worldwide pandemic disproportionately affecting its two most geographically important markets, along with the severe lack of attention given to this company, is in fact an investor's dream setup.

In listening to the company's Q2 conference call, management was extremely confident in the company's strategy and future prospects, particularly in the lucrative US market, where the company believes its expertise in the financial compliance, security and authentication world in Europe will give it a significant advantage over its competition.

Below is a section of the Q2 earnings call transcript that caught my eye:

Kaleyra is also leveraging our position as the leading trusted CPaaS provider for banking and financial services in Europe and bringing our expertise, complexity, security and compliance to the United States. Our k-lab initiative provides a platform for new product development to support enterprises more by customer experience into the identity authentication, mobile invoice notification on transactions, banking services authorization through different integrated mobile channels. Despite having begun to target this market only a few months ago, we are already received very positive feedback."

The company went on to state in the Q&A portion that it sees its experience in the financial industry as a source of competitive strength and that it has already booked a large financial customer in the United States and is in discussions with around 50 other prospects.

The company also explained that in the finance industry CPaaS is not an off-the-shelf type of product and that having the expertise to deliver security, reliability and integration is a key factor for potential customers. This is an area of high confidence and competence for the company.

The financial industry looks to be ripe, low hanging fruit for the company to harvest in the USA. And as is the case with all CPaaS companies, greater leverage leads to greater margins.

The way Kaleyra makes money is by buying a "block" of capacity on a carrier's network and then charging its customers by usage with the price Kaleyra pays to the carrier reducing as volume increases.

So with this potential foothold in the US looking promising, Kaleyra can purchase a block of capacity and with each subsequent customer added to the chain, profits increase exponentially.

Kaleyra tends to make a significantly higher margin in the second half of the year as each of the blocks of capacity it purchases at the beginning of the year becomes cheaper and cheaper as the year progresses. Historically the company earns almost 80% of its EBITDA during Q3 & Q4.

The company's balance sheet is also a source of strength. In June, the company completed a follow-on offering and ended the quarter with over $37.2 million in cash and $18.7 million in debt while simplifying its share structure by completing its earn outs and settling its payables to its pre IPO backers. Also on the conference call the CEO Dario Calogero stated that the company is burning zero cash currently and is cash flow positive from operations and will use its strong net cash position to complete either tuck in acquisitions supporting its growth plan in the USA or to invest in broadening its offerings.

I also view the share ownership structure favorably with management holding over 44.5% of the float which is a very high number for a publicly-traded company.

Source: Evolving global cloud communication through Messaging, Voice and Fintech | Kaleyra

The retail float of the company is currently only around 9.2 million shares, which means that the stock could be primed for a huge move with the slightest bit of positive news or press attention. The average volume traded each day is a measly 403,018 shares per day. This is definitely not a household name for Wall Street day traders or for Robinhood investors, which I view as an opportunity.

I view this entire situation as setting up very well for investors to purchase the stock sooner rather than later as the company has had the misfortune of both going public in the middle of a pandemic that hit both of its major geographical markets of India and Italy harder than any other CPaaS company and also having its first earnings report be one of its historically lowest margin quarters of the year.

This company frankly looks to be invisible to investors and to Wall Street, but I believe this will not last for long.

In Kaleyra, you have a pure play CPaaS company, producing a high quality product, in a rapidly-growing market and that is valued at less than 1 to forward EV/S, or a whopping 26 times cheaper than Twilio.

I strongly believe Kaleyra is likely to announce a major nameplate win in the USA this year, which will potentially vault the company into the spotlight and gain the attention of the US investing public. Once it does, I believe you could see the company conservatively valued at 5 times forward EV/S, which based on today's price of $6.39 per share values the company at $31.95.

Keep in mind that even at this valuation it would still be over 5 times cheaper than its cousin Twilio on a EV/S basis, which I believe adequately prices in the risks faced due to the small size of the company, the rapid pace of change in the industry and the inherent risk of bumping heads with the likes of a Twilio.

With this information and thesis, I have decided to take my cost basis investment in Twilio and move it over to Kaleyra. I will continue to hold my remaining shares of Twilio for the foreseeable future. However, I believe Kaleyra is an unbelievably compelling investment opportunity offering a huge margin of safety for new investors with a high risk tolerance due to its absolutely dirt cheap current valuation.

Like most investments, when a company is in the spotlight and becomes a Wall Street darling, most of the huge gains have likely already been made. So here is hoping that Kaleyra is given the proper exposure and time in the spotlight to let its share price grow into an accurate reflection of its value and potential growth in the years ahead.

I plan to be onboard for the ride when that spotlight comes on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, KLR, AMZN, UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.