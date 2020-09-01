This Bull Market Is Built On A Very Shaky Foundation: Harrison

We are moving into a period of greater financial instability and the Fed’s inability to target inflation or unemployment may result in a “Minsky moment."

For insight into how to frame the real economy slowdown amid a gangbusters revival in the financial economy, Real Vision’s Ed Harrison recommended Hyman Minsky’s “two-price model” during today’s Daily Briefing.

The Minsky model essentially says there are two price systems in the world: one based on goods and services (price plus markup), and another based on prospective income streams (asset prices). Harrison pointed out that these are two totally different systems and they don’t have an interest rate that puts them in alignment at any one time.

What’s good for one system may not be good for the other, Harrison said. And we are currently seeing this play out with zero interest rates, which are great for asset price inflation but don’t allow for consumer price inflation.

With the Fed being the only game in town, we’re looking for them to keep the economy going with inflation targeting and employment targeting. Harrison said the Fed tends to fall back on the interest rate lever, but now that it is zero, they’ve gone to the asset purchase lever, and asset prices are responding differently to the Fed’s mechanism than the real economy.

In the Minsky model there are three financial positions: hedge financing, in which income flows are expected to meet financial obligations; speculative financing, in which the firm must roll over debt because income flows are expected to only cover interest costs; and Ponzi financing, in which income flows won’t even cover interest cost.

The theory posits that as the business cycle lengthens, economies tend to move from a financial structure dominated by hedge financing to a structure with increasing speculative and Ponzi financing. Periods of stability naturally lead to optimism, to booms, and to increasing fragility.

Harrison said that when you lower interest rates in an unstable financial system where you’re much more fragile, any financial calamity will blow up the system. This is called a Minsky moment: a sudden, major collapse of asset values which marks the end of the growth phase of a cycle.

Harrison also said he believes that the Fed’s inflation targeting won’t change anything in a major way and it will take a very long time to trickle down into the real economy. As a result, we are moving away from hedge financing and more and more toward Ponzi financing and greater instability.

“This bull market is built on the back of a shaky foundation and we have no idea what may cause it to continue or to unravel,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.