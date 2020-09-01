This quarter was an eye-opener in many ways, including highlighting the absolute necessity and the tangible value of a sophisticated HR function for small to medium-sized businesses. The unexpected events that played out over the quarter cast a spotlight on the HR department, which, of course, is what Insperity is to our clients. - Paul Sarvadi (Insperity CEO)

Optimism in the US services sector looks to have rebounded, as was evidenced by August’s services PMI number which was very strong, coming in at 54.8, the highest level it has reached over the last 17 months. Crucially, this also marks the first time the PMI has managed to cross the 50-mark, after 6 months of contraction. Insperity, Inc. (NSP) is a company that is well-positioned in the broad services space, offering specialized HR solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the country. In my article, I will highlight some of the good and bad aspects of pursuing an investment in this stock. Let me first start with the good points.

The utilitarian value of PEOs and growing regulatory support

NSP is one of the established players in the US PEO industry (Professional Employer Organization), and the raison d'être of firms such as this is to play the role of a co-employer and help small and medium-sized business owners focus on their core operations, whilst they (PEOs) deal with various HR, legal and regulatory burdens. In essence, they help drive through greater productivity; as PEOs render services to a large number of employees, they engender significant economies of scale that allow them to perform human resource- related functions more efficiently and provide a greater variety of employee benefits. For instance, recently during the pandemic, NSP was able to help its clients cope with issues such as layoffs, PPP loan application and reporting, FICA deferral, WFH, return to work, etc. A small business with an in-house HR function would have found it challenging to deal with all these issues simultaneously.

NSP’s target market - the small-to-midsize business employment market - remains severely under-penetrated (at only 5%) and will likely gain prominence with greater regulatory support. Currently, 42 states in the US have come out with legislative measures recognizing PEOs and their licensing.

Source: NSP

NSP does not compete on volume, yet enjoys strong client retention

One would think that in such a competitive and fragmented industry, there would be a lot of undercutting and price-cuts to gain business volume. Well, whilst NSP competes on quality, scope, and packaging of services with other participants, they certainly don't compromise on pricing, and despite this, they’ve still been able to maintain rather stellar client retention rates. Over the last two years, client retention has averaged c.85-86%, and most recently in Q2 when businesses were faced with dire consequences, NSP’s client retention rate came in at 99% (Source: Q2 earnings call). One key reason why clients stick with NSP despite a general obdurateness to not compromise on pricing is that the company provides a well-rounded, full-service approach, with a high level of service and tech personnel (staff support). Worth noting that over the last 3 years, their staff support ratio (corporate staff to Worksite Employees) was 52% higher than the industry average (NSP did not cut its support staff base in Q2, despite a 6% decline in worksite employees).

Geographic and sector diversification, with growing competence in the under-served middle market

As mentioned earlier, NSP is one of the most established and largest names in the PEO industry providing services to close to 9000 clients and enjoys wide market coverage across the nation. Besides, crucially, the company is also well-diversified across industries; no single industry accounts for more than 17% of their WSEE (worksite employee) base. This is particularly useful when catering to the small and medium-sized industry that often has to contend with volatile business prospects. In that sense, their operations feel rather well-hedged.

Source: NSP

Source: NSP

NSP is also making serious inroads into the middle market (companies with an employee base of 150-5000), a market that remains grossly underpenetrated by PEOs in general. Last year, the average number of WSEEs (worksite employees) per month in their middle market sector increased 18.0% YoY, and currently accounts for about one-fourth of their total WSEE base. The sales cycle in this sub-segment takes a little longer to close, but the quality of clients and their credit profiles are better in this segment.

Healthy capital structure and a good source of returns via divis and repos

Unlike some other small and mid-cap names that are overly leveraged, NSP's capital structure feels well-balanced. Whilst the company currently has a debt of c.$432m, it has always enjoyed a superior cash position (current cash position is $459m). Whilst the positive net cash position has declined over the last two years, it is worth noting that it has enjoyed a consistent net cash position for more than 10 years now. Not too many companies, let alone mid-caps, can boast of this.

This healthy capital-structure is augmented by consistently generous returns to shareholders via both dividends and share repurchases. In H1-20, the company repurchased 728,000 shares and still has the firepower to repurchase another 685,833 shares as part of their repurchase program. At a time when a lot of companies have been cutting or canceling their dividends, NSP has increased its dividend in both Q1 and Q2 by 33% YoY (0.4 per share). At the current share price, the dividend yield works out to a rather attractive 2.36%.

Having covered some of the potential benefits of an investment in NSP, let me now touch upon the potential risks associated with this story.

Risk of small business cancellation, lengthening collection cycle and election limbo

Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that over the last month or so I’ve been attempting to gauge the solvency and liquidity profiles of the small business players. As you can see from the two separate survey results I’ve shared above, the outlook looks rather hazy and could go anywhere. Given the ongoing economic uncertainties, small and medium-sized businesses are at greatest risk, and may also question the merits of outsourcing their non-core operations when credit conditions remain difficult. NSP’s standard CSA (Client service agreement) for small businesses is rather precarious as it can be canceled with 30 days’ notice. In the case of middle-market clients, it is 2 years, and the replacement of middle-market clients will be even more challenging given the lengthy sales cycle.

Also, consider that NSP may have to contend with collection issues. As part of the co-employment agreement that NSP shares with clients, NSP is responsible for the payment of the salaries and wages for work performed by WSEEs, regardless of whether the client pays NSP the associated service fee on the due date. Their DSO which only stood at 27 days 6 years back, has grown every year, and currently stands at about 40 days.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

Then there’s the risk of the ongoing elections; NSP’s management did highlight that there tends to be a pause or hesitancy in decision-making during an election period; this could potentially stymie their sales growth initiatives in the coming quarters.

Profitability in H2-20 will likely be impacted by deferred costs

In Q2-20, NSP posted impressive gross profit growth of 27% driven by benefits and workers' compensation costs that came in below expectations. This was mainly due to low utilization at the site, effective management of claims, and deferral in some of the elective healthcare spend. All these costs are likely to get pushed back into Q3 and Q4-20 which will impact the profitability.

Insider selling

It’s quite troubling to note that with the exception of two small insider buying transactions last year, the majority of insider transactions over the last three years have been via insider sales. Crucially, the man at the helm of affairs - the Chairman & CEO of the firm - has led the insider sales, selling two large amounts this year - Paul Sarvadi cashed out for $3.6m in February and then followed that up with a $5.5m sale earlier this month.

Source: GuruFocus

Price action, valuation, and conclusion

NSP's current stock valuations are fairly reasonable relative to the industry and its historical average. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 21x which is a 16% discount to the sector median and a 15% discount to its 5-year history.

On the charts, the stock has had a tough run for the last one year or so, trending lower via a descending channel and hitting the price levels of sub-$40 in March, which was also incidentally the previous breakout zone during 2016-2018. There has been some recovery since, and the current momentum is quite healthy, with the stock trading above its 200-DMA on the daily chart, and the 50-DMA crossing over the 200-DMA last week. That said, the stock is also quite close to hitting the upper boundary of the descending channel. I like NSP’s dominance in the PEO industry and productivity boost this industry can offer small and medium-sized businesses, but as I mentioned in my risk section, certain risks will likely crop up in H2 and this could keep the upside limited. I’m neutral.

