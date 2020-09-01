Even though Russia continues to have one of the highest numbers of active cases of COVID-19 in the world, the country’s largest bank, Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), was able to show a decent performance in Q2. There’s every reason to believe that Sberbank will survive the pandemic and continue to pay dividends to its investors in the foreseeable future, since its largest shareholder is the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. For that reason, I continue to be bullish about the bank’s future and hold a large portion of its shares in my portfolio.

Pandemic-Resistant Bank

Sberbank stock has appreciated by more than 10% since my latest article on the company was published in late May, and there’s every reason to believe that it will appreciate even more in the near term. Since April, the Russian Ministry of Finance owns the majority of the bank’s shares, while its previous owner, the Russian Central Bank, is now fully focused on the management of the country’s monetary policy. In recent years, Sberbank started to diversify its portfolio and, in addition to the traditional banking services, expanded into the fintech field. Recently, it purchased the electronic payment service Yandex.Money, while at the end of Q2, it has experienced an increase in its mobile app MAUs by 2.8% Y/Y to 60 million. In addition, Sberbank had a total of 97 million retail customers at the end of June, which accounts for more than 60% of the Russian population.

While the bank’s earnings have been hit by the pandemic in Q1, its performance improved in Q2. From April to June, Sberbank experienced the growth of its mortgage and corporate loan portfolio, and as a result, its net interest income was up 12.9% Y/Y to RUB398.5 billion. In addition, the net profit for the period was RUB166.7 billion, while its GAAP EPS was RUB7.78.

The decent performance in Q2 helped the bank to change its stance on the dividend policy, since at the beginning of the year, the bank was uncertain about its dividend payout ratio, as COVID-19 started to spread outside of China, while other Russian companies cut their dividends to preserve cash. In late August, Sberbank decided to stick with its 50% payout ratio policy and pay a total of RUB422.4 billion in dividends to its shareholders later this year. This is going to be the highest annual dividend payment in the bank’s history. A year ago, Sberbank paid RUB361.4 billion in dividends. There’s every reason to believe that the bank will not cut its dividends in the future considering that the Russian Ministry of Finance uses the net proceeds to cover the country’s budget deficit.

In addition to the attractive dividend policy, Sberbank also has one of the best valuation metrics among its international peers. The bank’s ROA and net margin are 2.52% and 33.42%, respectively, while its forward P/E of 8.49x is below the industry’s median forward P/E of 11.69x. Considering this, it’s safe to say that Sberbank is not overvalued to its competitors and the stock is a bargain at the current price.

Source: Yahoo Finance. Table created by author.

The biggest downside of Sberbank is its exposure to Russia. As we are on the verge of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a risk that the recovery of the country’s economy will take time. In 2020, the Russian GDP is already expected to be down 6% Y/Y. Also, by being closely aligned with the Russian government, Sberbank is always at the risk of being added to the sanctions list by Western governments. However, the good thing is that it operates mostly in Russia and has no international exposure, so the downside will be limited.

While the overall performance for the year is likely to be down in comparison to the previous year, Sberbank will be able to improve its bottom line in 2021. As the Russian economy is forecasted to grow by 3.6% Y/Y in 2021 and 2.5% Y/Y in 2022, there’s no reason not to be bullish about the bank’s future. In addition, the Russian financial system is much stronger than five years ago, and it’s able to better tackle the ongoing economic recession. The Russian Central Bank already decreased the country’s interest rate to a historically low level of 4.5%, which should help the country to weather the pandemic with ease.

Russian Interest Rate. Source: Russian Central Bank

Since Russia decided not to implement a nationwide lockdown earlier this year, its economy is not going to decline as much as those of other countries. While the United States GDP contracted 31.7% in Q2, Russian GDP declined only by 8.5% Y/Y. By choosing the herd immunity strategy, Russia will be able to preserve its economy and prevent massive bankruptcies of businesses. This is undoubtedly a good thing for Sberbank, since the majority of the Russian population uses the bank’s services on a daily basis. As the Russian ruble slowly starts to appreciate to other currencies, there’s every reason to believe that the economic activity in Russia will improve in the following months. The decent performance of Sberbank in Q2 showed that the bank will be able to survive the ongoing crisis and its downside is limited. By being a systemically important institution, Sberbank is too big to fail, and for that reason, I continue to hold the shares in my portfolio.

