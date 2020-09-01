The technology sector has been on a tear for most of the year. While everyone is familiar with the big names in tech, I’m focused on a company that has also performed well this year but is not a household name. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) has seen its share price rise by 60% on a YTD basis. While no one likes to overpay for an investment, I also don’t find it useful to dwell too much on missed opportunities in the past. The stock market is forward-looking, and in this article, I explore whether the stock makes for an attractive investment at today’s prices. So, let’s get started!

A Look Into Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems is a leading electronics design company with more than 30 years of expertise in computational software. Its customer base is comprised of semiconductor and systems companies. Cadence’s solutions enable these customers to deliver chips, circuit boards, and systems for a broad range of applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and healthcare. It currently has over 8,000 employees, and in 2019, generated over $2.3 billion in revenues.

One of the risks to investing in Cadence is its exposure to China, which represents a strong growth area for the company. For reference, the company generated ~12.5% of its total revenues from China in the first half of this year, compared to just 10% total last year. With the U.S. government cutting China off from the supply of semiconductors, Cadence’s business of serving the industry could be at risk. This was addressed by the CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, during the Q&A session of the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

“So, I think overall our China business has remained quite good. And then the Q1 Q2, as John mentioned, I think clearly the hardware and IP, which [had] more upfront revenue, [helped]. And I think overall, I think we are providing IP globally to our customers and meanwhile, we comply with the U.S. regulations. And it’s very fluid and we are closely monitoring it, but so far I think all the uncertainty [has been] built into our estimates. So, I think overall, we are confident. I think we continue 12% quarter-to-quarter, sometime it varies, but I think overall, is a strong business in Asia and China for us.”

Based on the CEO’s comments, it appears that management is closely monitoring this dynamic situation. Outside of this risk, it appears that China and greater Asia would continue to be strong growth drivers for the company. This risk is also mitigated by the fact that China still represents a relatively small segment for the company at just ~12.5% of revenues.

What I like about Cadence is that it essentially sits at the cusp of a technological revolution in 5G, IoT, AI, and data-centric systems, which is seeing accelerating semiconductor demand and design activity. As a leading electronics design solutions provider to many semiconductor companies around the world, I see Cadence as being in a prime position to benefit from this takeoff. This is supported by the following analysis conducted by Iot-Analytics, which shows that the number of device connections is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

(Source: IoT Analytics)

The revenue picture for Cadence continues to be bright, with growing recurring revenues from a stable customer base. The IP royalties and Systems Innovations segments continue to be strong growth drivers. As seen below, revenues are growing at a solid clip, with a 4-year CAGR of 9.4%. What’s even better is that operating margins (calculated as operating income divided by revenue) have also grown, from 15.8% in 2016 to 21.5% at present. This has resulted in a much faster growth in operating income, at an 18% CAGR over the same period.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the key partnerships with leading companies that Cadence is driving to increase cloud adoption, as noted by management on the last conference call:

“And we are delighted we highlight the key point of collaboration with TSMC (TSM) and Microsoft (MSFT) to have this cloud for the signoff tool, campus in Qantas and then using our cloud bus that gives them the flexibility and they can optimize the throughput and the cost.”

Turning to analyst estimates, it appears that the current share price is sitting at about the same as the average estimate, implying a Hold rating.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

Cadence Design Systems is a leading electronics design company that serves well-known semiconductor and systems companies around the world, with end markets in a wide range of categories. It stands to benefit from continued strong growth in the areas of 5G, IoT, AI, and data-centric systems. Management also continues to execute well operationally, as demonstrated by the continued revenue growth from a stable customer base, and operating margin expansion.

Going forward, one of the risks worth paying attention to is its exposure to China, which may see a decline in demand due to trade disputes around the semiconductor industry. Based on management’s guidance for $2.53 in non-GAAP EPS for full-year 2020, I calculate a forward P/E ratio of 43.8, based on today’s share price of $110.91. While I’m bullish on the company’s growth prospects, I believe the shares are fairly valued at the moment, and therefore, have a Hold rating on the shares at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.