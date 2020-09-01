Office REITs: Work-From-Home Reckoning

Nuance is required, however, as suburban and Sunbelt office assets are likely to see robust demand over the next decade, mimicking similar trends as those seen after the 9/11 terrorist attacks amid a broader "suburban revival."

REIT Rankings: Office

Office REIT Sector Overview

Did coronavirus kill the office? Despite reporting near-perfect rent collection throughout the pandemic, office REITs continue to be under pressure as the “Work From Home” paradigm threatens the long-term outlook. Within the Hoya Capital Office REIT Index, we track the 26 office REITs, which account for roughly $75 billion in market value. The office sector is generally segmented into two categories: "Gateway REITs" hold portfolios that are concentrated in the six largest U.S. cities: New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. while "Non-Gateway REITs," naturally, hold portfolios concentrated in cities outside of these ultra-dense cities, generally in Sunbelt regions and/or in secondary U.S. office markets.

Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides as technology suites, including Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT), have emerged as a competitive threat to the office ownership model. A recent "Future of the Office" survey by CBRE Global Research of 126 senior-level global real estate executives indicated that 54% of respondents expect to reduce their physical office space after the pandemic while just 16% of respondents expect office space to increase. Fueling these attitudes are expectations of increased use of a "hybrid" workforce that will include a blend of in-office and remote working that will reduce total office space needs.

Respondents in the CBRE survey also commented that the workplace transformation is "still trending away from dedicated private space and toward shared collaborative space," a trend that we've observed for the past decade. While cost efficiencies made through the use of open floor plans were often met with consternation from employees, the WFH-related efficiencies are generally met with gratitude towards the employer and improved productivity, according to a recent KPMG survey. While there are clearly negative "side-effects" of remote working, the survey found that 74% of respondents that were working remotely as a result of the pandemic reported having an overall "better" work-life-balance. Interestingly, though, only 17% of respondents want to work "fully-remote," which underscores the theme that while the office is not going away, it is likely to be reconfigured into smaller footprints.

A survey from CoreNet Global found similar results, indicating that 69% of respondents expect their company to shrink their office footprint over the next several years while 94% of respondents expect the increased use of remote work to last beyond the pandemic. A Gartner survey found that 74% of companies expect to permanently shift at least 5% of their workforce to permanent remote work arrangements after the pandemic with nearly half of respondents saying that at least 10% of their workforce will be permanently shifting exclusively to work-from-home environments. Gartner commented, “CFOs, already under pressure to tightly manage costs, clearly sense an opportunity to realize the cost benefits of a remote workforce."

More concerning for the "gateway" office REITs, however, is that this survey data may actually be understanding the local trends in the so-called "shutdown cities." A recent survey showed just 8% of NYC office employees have returned to the office by mid-August and only half of employees expect to be back to work by the end of next summer. Thus, nuance is required as suburban and Sunbelt office assets are likely to see robust demand over the half-decade which could more than offset the decay in "gateway" urban demand, mimicking similar trends as those seen after the 9/11 terrorist attacks amid a broader "suburban revival." On that theme, as "WFH" days become the industry standard, the office sector's loss will continue to be the housing market's gain. Residential REITs and homebuilders have reported robust demand for extra space to accommodate home offices.

While we have a negative outlook for the office REITs concentrated in the shutdown cities, we are optimistic about the well-capitalized suburban and Sunbelt office REITs. Below, we present a framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. We note that office REITs fall into the "Medium/High" category in both the direct COVID sensitivity as well as the general economic sensitivity as office REIT leasing demand is highly correlated to job growth in the professional services sectors, which will continue to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

Office REIT Dividend Cuts and Rent Collection

While investors are rightfully skeptical of the long-term outlook for office REITs, the near-term outlook remains relatively steady as Office REITs reported limited difficulty collecting rent during the worst of the pandemic. Rent collection has remained largely a non-issue for the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology - but office REITs have reported strong metrics as well. Office REITs reported a collection of roughly 96% of rents in the second quarter, which has remained remarkably steady from April through July. Survey data from NAREIT also showed similar trends with improving collection rates as of mid-month in the June and July survey.

While many desks still sit empty, tenants continue to pay their rent for now. Strong rent collection has - for now at least - allowed the vast majority of these office REITs to maintain their dividends at current rates. Small-cap City Office REIT (CIO) was the first to cry uncle which reduced its dividend in March from $0.24 to $0.15. Diversified office-focused REITs Armada Hoffler (AHH) and American Assets (AAT) followed soon thereafter, which cut largely because of poor rent collection from their retail assets. Vornado (VNO), which also owns underperforming non-office assets followed in late-July with a relatively modest reduction. Last week, Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) suspended its dividend for Q3 and Q4. In all, however, only 5 of the 26 office REITs have reduced their dividend this year.

While we think that the pace of dividend cuts will slow - and even reverse - in the months ahead across most of the REIT sector, we think that there may be a few more office REITs that will be forced to scale back distributions in the quarters ahead. With a 43% Debt Ratio according to NAREIT data, the office REIT sector operates with leverage ratios that are above the REIT sector average of around 31%. Twelve office REITs currently have debt ratios above 50% while seven REITs are above 60% which we view as the "danger zone" for potential dividend cuts or other means of deleveraging. That said, while access to capital may be an issue for some of the smaller, more highly-levered office REITs, thirteen office REITs command investment-grade bond ratings.

Taking a step back, we note office REITs comprise roughly 10% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs but are the largest REIT sector by the quantity of individual companies. Office REITs tend to hold assets in the higher-tiers of the quality spectrum relative to the national average, holding nearly a quarter of all Class-A CBD office buildings in the United States. As a whole, office REITs tend to be concentrated in coastal "gateway" markets. Several of these ultra-dense cities including New York City and Chicago are predicted to see a moderation in population growth - and perhaps an "urban exodus" - due to a post-pandemic shift in behaviors and attitudes towards urban living, which poses a higher degree of risk for these gateway-focused REITs.

The rapid growth of co-working – highlighted by embattled WeWork (WE) – had been one of the more significant demand drivers over the past half-decade, responsible for almost a third of total leasing activity over the past three years. The apparent demise of the co-working business model - made far worse by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession - potentially removes a significant chunk of incremental office leasing demand. As we've discussed in the past, co-working firms were far more friend than foe for office REITs, serving as a needed intermediary to facilitate shorter-term space rentals and create incremental demand that would not otherwise be tenants of these office REITs, leading to a higher overall natural occupancy rate.

Office REIT Performance Amid COVID Pandemic

Office REIT shares have been pummeled during the coronavirus pandemic amid these lingering questions over the long-term demand outlook as businesses become increasingly more comfortable with the expanded utilization of work-from-home arrangements. As noted above, despite reporting relatively solid rent collection metrics, office REITs are the fifth-worst-performing REIT sector this year with average declines of more than 30% compared to the 15% decline on the broad-based Vanguard Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and the 9% gain on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Just one office REIT - Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is in positive territory this year, and just barely. Non-Gateway REITs - particularly those focused on the Sunbelt region - have generally delivered stronger performance this year as the five-best-performing names this year have been in the non-gateway category. Consistent with trends across the broader REIT sector, strong balance sheets have been a winning factor amid the pandemic as well. Nine office REITs have dipped by at least 40% this year. Perhaps most fittingly amid the ongoing "urban exodus" theme out of New York City, in particular, the worst-performing office REIT this year is Empire State Realty Trust which has declined more than 50% this year.

The poor start to the 2020s for the office REIT sector comes after a rather disappointing decade in the 2010s. Office REITs delivered compound annual total returns of 9.1% during the prior decade, trailing the 12.6% average returns from the broader REIT index. The post-recession period has been unkind to the office REIT sector, which has outperformed the REIT index in only one year since 2009 as the combination of disappointing internal growth and a persistent NAV discount has left the sector with a limited toolbox on which to grow the business. REIT investors now also have a greater awareness of the negative impacts of capital expenditure needs that encumber the sector.

Office REIT Fundamentals Remain Challenged

Office REITs were finally hitting their stride over the last two years following a decade of middling performance, powered by a seemingly unstoppable streak of job growth which showed few signs of slowing before the onset of the pandemic. The office REIT sector tends to outperform later in the economic cycle and respond more slowly to economic inflection points given the typically long-term lease structure inherent in office leases which average 5-10 years for suburban assets and 10-20 years for CBD assets. Same-store NOI growth for office REITs averaged 2.54% in 2019, outpacing the 2.12% average growth from the broader REIT index, but dipped to -0.8% in the second quarter and will likely remain under pressure at least through the end of 2020.

Given the high degree of fixed costs incurred in managing an office property - whether fully occupied or mostly vacant - operating leverage is quite high. Thus, small changes in occupancy and market fundamentals can have significant positive or negative impacts on performance. More than other REIT sectors, office REITs have a relatively small roster of tenants and tend to be more geographically concentrated. Vacancy rates across the office sector have consistently averaged more than 10% for most of the post-recession period, but office REITs have seen improved occupancy metrics in recent quarters. We expect these occupancy gains to be short-lived, however, given the coronavirus headwinds and the still-large development pipeline. Occupancy rates in Q2 pulled back 100 basis points from last year.

The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2013 and has continued into 2020. While other segments of the real estate sectors - notably residential, industrial, and technology - have seen demand growth overwhelm the negative impacts of supply growth on fundamentals, office REITs have not been as lucky. After tailing-off by the end of 2016, construction spending on office development ramped up again after the 2016 elections, spurred by the passage of corporate tax reform. With the recent pick-up in development, the office pipeline increased to a new cycle-high last quarter with supply growth expected to average more than 2% per year through 2020. According to NAREIT T-Tracker data, the office development pipeline stands at roughly $14.3 billion, up sharply from the 2012 level of $2 billion, representing 20% of office REIT asset value which is by far the highest relative pipeline in the REIT sector.

Valuation and Dividend Yield of Office REITs

Following the sharp sell-off amid the coronavirus pandemic, office REITs now trade at discounted valuations relative to the broader REIT sector. Based on current and forward Funds From Operations ("FFO"), office REITs are trading at-or-near their lowest multiple in the past decade at just 13x forward AFFO. When we factor in forward growth expectations and the uncertain demand outlook, it is unclear whether investors are being adequately compensated for the level of risk and minimal growth potential. Office REITs trade at an estimated 40% discount to Net Asset Value ("NAV"), the widest discount of the post-recession period, so we may begin to see some public-to-private M&A activity if this wide gap between public and private valuations persists.

Based on dividend yield, office REITs now rank toward the top of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 4.5%. Office REITs pay out roughly 75% of their available cash flow, the second-highest payout ratio in the REIT sector. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

As noted previously, 5 of the 26 office REITs reduced their dividend this year while one REIT - Kilroy Realty (KRC) - has increased its distribution this year. There is a wide range of dividend distribution strategies employed by the twenty-six REITs within the sector with yields ranging for 7.7% from Franklin Street (FSP) to a low of 0% from Equity Commonwealth (EQC). In general, the smaller and higher-levered REITs pay heftier dividends than the larger REITs, but we expect that at least a handful of these smaller REITs will announce dividend reductions in the quarters ahead given their elevated payout ratios and debt metrics and challenging fundamental environment.

Key Takeaways: WFH Challenges Are Here To Stay

Despite reporting near-perfect rent collection throughout the pandemic, office REITs continue to be under pressure as the “Work From Home” era threatens the long-term outlook. Survey data and commentary from major corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides. Technology has accelerated the pre-existing trends of increased efficiency, but while many desks still sit empty, tenants continue to pay their rent for now. As a result, only 5 of the 26 office REITs have reduced their dividend this year while 1 office REIT has boosted their distributions, one of just 21 REITs to increase their dividend this year.

While the "urban exodus" appears to be a very real and perhaps understated headwind, nuance is required as suburban and Sunbelt office assets are likely to see robust demand over the next decade, mimicking similar trends as those seen after the 9/11 terrorist attacks amid a broader "suburban revival." As "WFH" days become the industry standard, the office sector's loss is the housing market's gain. Residential REITs and homebuilders have reported robust demand for extra space to accommodate home offices, adding another long-term tailwind behind the red-hot U.S. housing market.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE.

