Capricorn Metals: Karlawinda Ounces Trading At A Hefty Premium To Peers

It's been a challenging year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), as several companies have seen their operations and capital projects disrupted, but Capricorn Metals (CMM.ASX) has been fortunate that it hasn't seen any delays to date building out its robust Karlawinda Gold Project. This is because the company is based out of Western Australia, and the continent has seen minimal COVID-19 cases date, with just over 25,000 cases as of last week. However, while the company is set to become one of the newest and lowest-cost gold producers in Western Australia next year, Capricorn's valuation will become a headwind if its incredible rally continues. Therefore, while I see the stock as a Speculative Buy on any 17%+ corrections, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above A$2.05.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Capricorn Metals announced news of a planned project upgrade last month and a capital raise, with the company deciding to go ahead with a slightly higher capex project with increased crushing capacity. Initially, the Karlawinda Gold Project was expected to process 3 million tonnes per annum, but the upgraded plan is to produce up to 5 million tonnes per annum for the first three years, and 4-4.5 million tonnes per annum in the following year with solely fresh ore. This significant upgrade comes at a modest capex increase of just A$35 million, with the new capital cost estimate coming in at A$167 million at the mid-point. However, this 25% increase in upfront capex from A$132 million to A$167 million is more than offset by the expectation of 30% higher annual gold production (130,000 ounces vs. 100,000 ounces).

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at how the new study stacks up below, we can see that it continues to be one of the most attractive small-scale gold projects worldwide. The above chart compares 16 small-scale gold projects worldwide. The average upfront capital to move each project into production is $187.3 million, with the average project having an annual gold production profile of 132,000 ounces. When it comes to the Karlawinda Expansion Study (5 million tonnes per annum), the upfront capex is 29% below the peer average ($132 million vs. $187.3 million), a very modest figure even after the increased capex to beef up annual processing capacity.

Despite this very modest capex, the project has a very similar production profile to the average at 130,000 ounces per annum vs. an average production profile of 130,000 ounces per annum. Therefore, while some investors might be turned off by the higher capex and the fact that Capricorn will likely need to draw down its full debt facility of $100 million, I think it was the right move by the company. This is because we should see a much quicker payback on the project with the 25,000-30,000 extra ounces produced per year given the higher throughput, which will save the company in interest expense in the long run. Besides, the market tends to value larger producers at a premium, so Capricorn should see a slight premium for being a 130,000-ounce per year gold producer vs. prior projections of just 100,000 ounces per year in gold production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the chart above, Karlawinda has some of the best costs industry-wide, with projected all-in sustaining costs of A$1,037/oz [US$747/oz]. This figure is more than 20% below the current industry average for gold producers of US$970/oz, and this should lead to a premium valuation for Capricorn if it can achieve these ultra-low costs. If we look at the chart below, which compares all-in sustaining costs for gold producers across the sector, Capricorn Metals would be ranked 14th out of 63 gold producers, based on its projected costs for Karlawinda.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As of Capricorn Metals' fiscal Q4 report, we've seen significant progress made on the project, and the first gold pour is expected by June of next year. As the image shows below, the company has completed the 44-kilometer access road, which reduces the travel time to Newman, which is 85 kilometers away, to less than an hour. Capricorn also plans to build an airstrip at the cost of A$5 million to land a 100-seater jet aircraft. This is expected to provide significant operational efficiencies by reducing contractor shift change downtime over the mine life. Given the higher processing capability, which will provide economies of scale and higher efficiency, the A$1,037/oz [US$747/oz] costs may be able to be improved upon even further.

(Source: Company News Release)

Moving over to the site works, Capricorn began construction of the processing plant in June and commenced the erection of the CIL processing tanks and poured the foundation for its 7.5MW ball mill. To date, the company has spent A$37 million of the planned A$167 million to build Karlawinda, and Capricorn remains fully funded to complete the project based on its recent financing. In late July, the company raised just over A$30 million at A$1.92 to cover the majority of the A$35 million cost increase to upscale the process plant. This has pushed the total shares outstanding up to 342 million from 325 million outstanding shares in fiscal Q4 (June quarter).

(Source: Company News Release)

So, why not buy Capricorn, a company that's expected to be Australia's newest low-cost gold producer? While Capricorn has an exceptional project in Karlawinda and the project should have 60% margins at current gold prices, the stock is beginning to get a little expensive here after a 300% rally in just over 12 months. This near parabolic advance has pushed Capricorn's market capitalization up to A$680 million, and I estimate that the company will have A$95 million in debt at project completion. Therefore, on an enterprise value basis, it will be valued at A$776 million [US$559 million] once construction is completed, assuming the share price remains near current levels. This might not seem that expensive, but the price suitors have paid for producers in the past would suggest differently.

(Source: Company News Release)

From the table above, we can see that Karlawinda's current resource stands at ~2.15 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne gold. This resource divided by the enterprise value (US$559 million) gives the company a valuation of US$260.00/oz based on an enterprise value of US$559 million. If we look at the chart below, which shows the price paid per ounce by suitors by gold producers, the average paid per ounce is US$180.59/oz, and the most paid by a suitor for a small-scale gold project is US$239.13/oz. This was what St Barbara (OTCPK:STBMY) paid for Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) when it acquired the company last year, and Atlantic Gold had industry-leading costs of just US$550/oz. Therefore, the fact that Capricorn is valued well above the average, and nearly 10% above the Atlantic Gold acquisition price, despite being a soon-to-be producer would suggest that the stock is getting a little expensive.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given that Capricorn Metals is valued at US$260.00/oz roughly one year out from gold production, I believe the stock is close to fully valued here. This doesn't mean that Capricorn can't go higher, but I do not see much of a margin of safety here for new investors. Based on this, I see no reason to chase the stock above A$2.05. Some investors might argue that Capricorn should be valued higher than what was paid for Atlantic Gold, as the gold price is much higher than it was last year. While this is true, any premium for a higher gold price should be discounted by the fact that Capricorn is expected to be a higher-cost producer (US$747/oz vs. US$550/oz) and the fact that it's not yet a producer, as it won't see the first gold pour for another nine months.

(Source: Author's image)

Capricorn Metals remains one of my favorite emerging gold producers in the sector given its industry-leading projected costs and #1 ranked mining jurisdiction. However, I believe the 300% rally we've seen over the past 14 months has left the stock close to fully valued. Therefore, for investors looking to start a position in the stock, I believe it's wise to wait for at least a 17% correction rather than chase the stock at current levels. If this strong advance in the share price were to continue, I believe that any rallies above A$2.20 before year-end would provide an opportunity to book some profits.

