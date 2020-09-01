Microsoft (MSFT) shares have risen almost 70% since the lows created during March to reach their all-time highs, but this rally may still continue. Latest data reveals that short interest in the name declined to its all-time lows in the first half of August, indicating that a broad swath of market participants still doesn’t perceive Microsoft shares to be overbought yet. This should come across as a relief to the software giant’s shareholders, who were anxious about the longevity of this rally, and discourage any fear-driven selling in the name.

Shorts Continue to Flee

For the uninitiated, short interest is essentially the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric suggests that market participants are stacking up short positions against a particular stock, and this is considered to be a bearish indicator. Conversely, a dramatic drop in a company's short interest suggests that market participants have actively wound up short positions, perhaps because they expect the stock to bottom out or rally further, which is a bullish sign. So, I view short interest as a tool to gauge the Street’s sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

As far as Microsoft is concerned, its short interest for the most recent cycle (ending August 14) came in at 29.6 million shares, which marked a sharp drop of 18.7% on a sequential basis. These figures may seem huge at the first glance, but I’d like to clarify that they’re really not. To put things in perspective, Microsoft has over 7.5 billion shares outstanding, which means that only about 0.4% of this total share count stood shorted at the end of the last reporting cycle.

Make no mistake, these figures are downright minuscule and they might be comprised of just hedging-related positions to reduce the volatility risk. But these are very important and relevant figures nonetheless.

I say this because Microsoft shares have risen by about 70% in a span of just five months. This should have ideally encouraged some, if not many, market participants to call it a top for the software giant's shares and initiate short positions against the name, resulting in a build-up in short interest. But that did not happen.

Instead, Microsoft’s short interest as a percentage of its overall shares outstanding dropped to its all-time low. This goes to suggest that a broad swath of market participants is still not feeling comfortable in shorting the software giant’s shares.

Maybe the Street is forecasting the rally to continue in the near future as well, or maybe a broad swath of market participants feels the stock doesn’t have much downside from current levels to warrant a fresh short position. Whatever the case may be, the fact that short-side market participants are wary of betting against Microsoft should come across as an encouraging sign for the software giant’s shareholders.

But this leads us to an important question - Why aren’t market participants comfortable in shorting Microsoft stock, especially since it’s rallied quite a bit to reach its all-time highs?

There’s Good Reason

For starters, Microsoft has grown considerably in size over the years, but it’s not showing any signs of slowing down just yet. The bearish narrative over the past two quarters has been that the slowdown in Azure’s revenue growth would weigh down on the company’s overall financials, but that did not happen. Rather, it's evident that all three of Microsoft’s reportable segments - i.e., Intelligent Cloud, More Personal Computing and Productivity and Business Processes - registered sequential and year-over-year growth rates in the company's latest quarter once again. This consistent trajectory of growth, especially without any element of cyclicality, makes Microsoft a risky stock to short.

Secondly, analysts are estimating Microsoft’s financials to keep growing at more or less the same pace in the next two years. It actually seems like analysts have modeled for almost little to no COVID-19-related impact on the company’s business and its growth momentum. This makes Microsoft a solid growth stock to own, one that’s forecasted to come out relatively unscathed from the coronavirus outbreak and the growing trade tensions between the US and China.

Next, the software giant has outperformed the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates in 12 of its last 13 quarters. This highlights the caliber of Microsoft’s top brass and also suggests that analysts are, perhaps, yet to fully understand the extent of its growth prospects. These factors present the risk that Microsoft may outperform once again in its future earnings reports and thwart any short-side thesis along the way. So, in my view, the company’s recent history of earnings surprises is a major contributor in keeping short-side market participants at bay.

Lastly, Microsoft doesn’t come across as an exorbitantly overvalued stock when compared to other FAANG stocks. Rather, it seems more or less moderately valued in our mentioned study group. This, in my opinion, is another reason why it’s unwise to short Microsoft at the current levels. There are other stocks that are trading at far higher valuation multiples and it would make sense to short them, especially the ones that are experiencing a slowdown in their growth momentum, rather than going after Microsoft, which has been growing consistently over the past several years.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft shares may have rallied quite a bit of late, but it still doesn’t make much sense to short the stock at the current levels. The company has been growing consistently across all three of its reportable segments, outperforming the Street’s estimates, and it’s more or less fairly valued when compared to some of the other names in our study group. These factors collectively suggest that the software giant’s shares have the potential to rally further, and so, its shareholders may want to stay invested in the name. Good luck!

