The Week The S&P 500 Closed At New Record Highs Every Day

After holding below the 3,400 level for no apparent reason in the preceding week, the index broke through and, five trading days later, has broken through the 3,500 threshold. More remarkably, the trajectory of the S&P 500 falls well within the redzone forecast range we added to the alternative futures chart several weeks ago.

The big news of the week came from the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Jerome Powell confirmed the Federal Reserve's inflation target would no longer be a ceiling, but instead be an average. Which is to say the Fed will tolerate inflation running higher than its official 2.0% target for sustained periods of time going forward.

That tolerance means the Fed will leave the Federal Funds Rate within its zero-range bound for the indefinite future. For investors, that equates to a relatively expansionary monetary policy compared to the Fed's previous framework. But not more expansionary than what they've been expecting since mid-July 2020, which is why the trajectory of the S&P 500 continues to track along with the redzone forecast.

There really wasn't much else in the way of market-moving news in the past week, where we scraped the following headlines from the week's newstream.

