The Week The S&P 500 Closed At New Record Highs Every Day
Say what you might about the narrow breadth of the rally in the S&P 500 (Index: SPX), there's no denying that it is carving out record highs on a daily basis.
After holding below the 3,400 level for no apparent reason in the preceding week, the index broke through and, five trading days later, has broken through the 3,500 threshold. More remarkably, the trajectory of the S&P 500 falls well within the redzone forecast range we added to the alternative futures chart several weeks ago.
The big news of the week came from the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Jerome Powell confirmed the Federal Reserve's inflation target would no longer be a ceiling, but instead be an average. Which is to say the Fed will tolerate inflation running higher than its official 2.0% target for sustained periods of time going forward.
That tolerance means the Fed will leave the Federal Funds Rate within its zero-range bound for the indefinite future. For investors, that equates to a relatively expansionary monetary policy compared to the Fed's previous framework. But not more expansionary than what they've been expecting since mid-July 2020, which is why the trajectory of the S&P 500 continues to track along with the redzone forecast.
There really wasn't much else in the way of market-moving news in the past week, where we scraped the following headlines from the week's newstream.
Monday, August 24, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble unfolding in Latin America:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus still developing in China:
- S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil hits five-month highs as U.S. producers cut output ahead of hurricane
- U.S., China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal in phone call
- U.S. consumer confidence at six-year low; underscores concerns about economic recovery
- Trump says he will add $1 billion to food for families program
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs on trade, vaccine developments
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
- Oil steadies; virus concerns weigh as hurricane heads to U.S.
- Bigger trouble developing in Mexico:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Eurozone, Japan, China:
- Fed minion has gloomy outlook, ECB minions ready to sit on hands again:
- Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
Thursday, August 27, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in India, South Korea, China:
- Signs of bigger stimulus gaining traction in China:
- Fed minions announce change in inflation target policy:
- Fed to target 2% average inflation, elevates focus on jobs
- In landmark shift, Fed rewrites approach to inflation, labor market
- What is the Fed's new policy framework, and why does it matter?
- U.S. inflation seen rising but still below target after speech by Fed's Powell
- Powell: Jobs recovery faces 'long tail' of a couple of years
- S&P, Dow close higher on new Fed inflation stance, COVID test hopes
Friday, August 28, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- After changing inflation target, Fed minions not sure what target will be:
- Fed minions also not sure what U.S. economic recovery will look like:
- Tech powers S&P 500 to record closing high, Dow now positive for the year
Those were what we thought the market-moving headlines of the past week were, but other stuff happened too. Check out Barry Ritholtz' succinct summary of positives and negatives he found in the rest of the week's economics and markets news!
