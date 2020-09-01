Investment Conclusion

We are raising our price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) because we expect the company to experience better than previously anticipated long-term retail sales growth and earnings growth. Our improved outlook is based on the superior performance over recent quarters of the emerging growth drivers (digital, delivery, drive through, loyalty) and the strength of the fundamentals (value proposition, business model) supporting them.

We consider these growth drivers as the next leg of long-term growth for the company and expect the related gains in retail sales to be sustained following the pandemic. In addition, in our judgement, in a post-COVID-19 environment, CMG will recover a significant fraction of the retail sales it will have lost due to the social distancing constraints associated with the outbreak. Combining these factors with the firm’s plans for substantial increase in number of restaurants, we anticipate considerable expansion in CMG’s retail sales growth over the long term.

With regard to earnings growth, we expect cost-cutting initiatives implemented during the crisis to continue to deliver restaurant margin gains over a protracted time horizon. Moreover, economies of scale related to higher average unit volumes will drive additional restaurant margin expansion, in our assessment. Overall, based on a dramatic increase in retail sales and a robust improvement in restaurant margins, we anticipate stronger than previously expected long-term growth in earnings.

Our new price target is driven by our improved outlook towards retail sales growth and earnings growth. To incorporate these opinions, among other changes, we have increased the growth rates associated with retail sales and boosted restaurant margins as a percent of sales, as well as raised the 10-year target for number of new stores, in our models. Adjusting for the changes, we arrive at our new price target of $1,446/share (versus the prior $1,100/share) for CMG, based on our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. (Please go through our initiation report, “Chipotle Mexican Grill: Turnaround Story With Substantial Growth Potential,” for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Investment Thesis

Our new, higher price target is driven by expectations for substantial increase in retail sales and considerable expansion in earnings growth. Below, we analyze the issues surrounding each factor.

Robust Comparable Store Sales And Significant Geographic Expansion Will Drive Higher Retail Sales Growth. The primary element supporting the success of CMG has been the strong value proposition it offers customers - easily accessible delicious healthy affordable fast food made of real ingredients. It has been the predominant driver of retail sales since the founding of the company. Looking ahead, we expect this key fundamental to continue to deliver and support the core growth drivers in sharply accelerating retail sales growth over the long term. In that regard, it is important to note that with a highly underpenetrated global presence, the company has an opportunity to expand retail sales not only through comparable store sales growth, but also by rapidly opening a significant number of new restaurants all over the world.

We expect higher long-term comparable store sales growth to be derived predominantly by factors that have driven retail sales growth over the course of the pandemic. These growth drivers include:

Digital Sales. These comprise retail sales that are processed through CMG’s proprietary app or third-party delivery platforms the company has agreements with. Through these online resources, customers can place orders and make payments ahead of arriving at CMG’s restaurants to pick up their food for orders processed in stores or at Chipotlanes, or before receiving delivery orders. Digital sales are important to the company’s bottom line, as statistical data shows that customers that place orders utilizing digital platforms are likely to place orders more frequently and spend more per transaction.

Given the convenience factor associated with digital orders, including contactless delivery, contactless pickup, curbside delivery, faster order processing, and faster order delivery, we expect significant expansion in CMG’s retail sales processed through online channels over the long term. In that regard, it is noteworthy that over F2Q2020, CMG’s digital sales were $829 million, which represented a growth of ~216% over F2Q2019 and accounted for ~61% of total retail sales for the period.

Delivery Orders. Although these transactions typically generate lower margins due to logistics associated with them, including delivery costs and commissions paid to aggregators, delivery orders remain valuable to CMG because they represent incremental retail sales. Nevertheless, following the pandemic, we expect some fraction of delivery orders to be offset by order ahead and pickup orders, which generate higher margins than in-store orders and delivery orders. In F2Q2020, delivery orders posted a growth of ~125% over the same quarter last year and accounted for ~25% of digital sales.

Drive-Through Orders. Although, it is true that drive-throughs at fast-food restaurants have evidenced a surge in transactions over the recent months because they support social distancing directives linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, we believe Chipotlanes are likely to remain popular long after the pandemic subsides due to the convenience they offer with their order ahead mobile order and pay feature and roughly half a minute order pickup. Given that order ahead mobile order and pay orders generate higher margins than delivery orders or in-store orders, Chipotlanes-supported retail sales are particularly beneficial to CMG’s bottom line.

Therefore, the firm has accelerated plans to add Chipotlanes and substantially increased the number of Chipotlanes it expects to build over the near term. At the end of F2Q2020, CMG had 100 Chipotlanes, with a goal to equip at least another 100 new restaurants with Chipotlanes over the short term. In addition, the company indicated that discussions to add Chipotlanes to legacy stores are ongoing. Overall, longer term, CMG expects a bulk of its restaurants to be equipped with Chipotlanes. Specifically, for 2020, the company expects ~60% of its new restaurants to include Chipotlanes, with the rate expected to increase to 70% for 2021.

Loyalty Program. CMG’s rewards program offers enrolled customers 10 points for every $1 they spend at the company’s restaurants. The points can be exchanged for a free regular-sized entrée once customers earn 1,250 points. CMG derives numerous benefits from the loyalty program. Not only does the firm gain additional retail sales as customers make purchases to earn points, but the rewards program results in a considerable increase in high-margin digital sales, as customers once registered on the firm’s app (to earn points) are more likely to place order ahead mobile order and pay orders. In addition, through its proprietary app, CMG deploys targeted promotions, based on the purchasing habits of individual customers, to drive additional retail sales. Customer enrollment associated with the loyalty program has expanded at a staggering rate over the course of the pandemic, with 15 million registered customers at the end of F2Q2020.

Menu Innovation. Utilizing a stage gate process, which is essentially a pilot program to test the operational practicality and commercial viability of potential menu items at select CMG restaurants over an extended period of time, the company introduces one to two new menu items every year. Given the success of Carne Asada and Queso Blanco, menu items launched over the past year, it appears that the stage gate process is fruitful. Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice currently undergoing the stage gate process at 55 CMG restaurants could be introduced at all locations by the end of 2020, if the limited debut is effective. Considering the favorable outcomes associated with CMG’s new menu items over recent years, it appears that the company’s menu updates garner significant interest among customers and are a key driver of retail sales growth.

Second Production Line. CMG restaurants are equipped with two production lines, the first one that is typically utilized to assemble in-store orders, and a second one which is used to prepare digital orders. Given that CMG is currently stage-gating quesadillas as a digital-only menu item indicates that the company could possibly utilize the digital production line to offer menu items that might be suitable solely for order ahead mobile order and pay transactions, potentially opening up an additional growth driver for retail sales.

Price Increases. The firm typically hikes menu prices by 2% every year to account for economic inflation. Given that demand for CMG’s menu selections appears price-inelastic at the 2% level, the related expense-free margin-rich incremental earnings are highly favorable to the company’s bottom line.

With respect to igniting higher retail sales growth through geographic expansion, we expect CMG to launch a large number of new restaurants at home and abroad over the next few years. With barely 2,700 restaurants, almost all located in the contiguous U.S., CMG has significant white space to open new stores on a global basis. In addition, the considerable brand recognition the company enjoys across the world, combined with the strength of the value proposition it offers customers, ensures the success of a majority of the new restaurants, in our opinion.

The company recently updated its 10-year target for total number of stores to 6,000 from the previous 5,000. In our judgement, given the popularity of CMG among customers, the outstanding success of its business, and the relative footprints of fast food companies, the 10-year target for total number of stores is conservative. Based on its significant potential, we expect CMG to have a considerably larger footprint over the long term, bolstering our higher retail sales estimate.

For some perspective, in F2Q2020, CMG’s revenues (retail sales are recognized as revenues by the company) were $1.4 billion, which represented a decline of 4.8% over the same quarter last year. For 4Q2019, revenues expanded to $1.4 billion, which reflected a year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. For FY2019, revenues came in at $5.6 billion, which represented a growth of 14.8% over the prior year.

Restaurant Margin Expansion Will Drive Higher Earnings Growth. Initiatives to reduce costs and optimize operations implemented to counter the decline in earnings during the pandemic will continue to deliver gains in restaurant margins after the outbreak recedes. In addition, potentially higher unit volumes will result in lower marginal costs due to economies of scale at the restaurant level. Moreover, substantial increase in digital sales will lower labor costs related to order processing and delivery as customers order online and pick up their food from designated digital shelves. Furthermore, as throughput at both production lines improves due to the order ahead feature of digital orders, demand for labor will decline further, reflecting in potentially better unit economics. Finally, as in-store and delivery orders decrease and are offset by the high-margin order ahead and pickup orders, restaurant margins will further expand. Overall, robust improvement in restaurant margins, combined with sharp acceleration in retail sales, will result in considerable earnings growth over the long term.

In that regard, over F2Q2020, CMG’s restaurant margins were 12.2%, which represented a decrease of 8.7% from the prior year. For June 2020, when comparable store sales turned positive, restaurant margins expanded to ~20%. Restaurant margins for F4Q2019 were 19.2%, an improvement of 220 bps from the 4Q2018 figure. Over FY2019, restaurant margins came in at 20.5%, an increase of 180 bps over FY2018. Given that CMG’s peak restaurant margins were 28.3% experienced over F3Q2015 (the quarter just before the food safety outbreak), the company has a significant opportunity to meet and exceed those levels. Management has indicated that they expect restaurant margins to expand to ~25% over the next few years.

With respect to earnings, in F2Q2020, Earnings Per Share (EPS) came in at $0.29 versus $3.22 in F2Q2019. EPS for 4Q2019 was $2.55, an increase of 122.7% over the same period in the previous year. For FY2019, EPS came in at $12.38, which represented an improvement of 96.2% over FY2018.

Bottom Line

CMG is in a good place - customers appear to appreciate the value proposition the company offers, it has a business model that generates significant profits, and it underpins a substantial opportunity to grow retail sales and earnings. In addition, it has a capable management team and the resources to develop the business. Considering these factors, there appears little to hold the company back from experiencing strong long-term success, in our opinion. In a far-from-distant future, we see CMG developing into the next best thing in fast food, serving large addressable markets across the world, and generating superb earnings and free cash flows. In that respect, our new price target reflects only a slice of the ultimate growth we envision for the company and has room for substantial upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.