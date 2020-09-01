Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2020 Update

The top three positions are O-I Glass, DXC Technology, and Westrock, and they add up to ~55% of the portfolio.

Atlantic Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $177M to $204M. The number of positions decreased from 18 to 9.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2020.

This quarter, Roepers’ 13F portfolio value increased ~15% from $177M to $204M. The number of holdings decreased from 18 to 9. The top three holdings are at ~55% while the top five are at ~81% of the 13F assets: O-I Glass, DXC Technology, Westrock Company, Axalta Coating, and Univar Solutions.

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since the flagship fund’s inception in 1992 thru 2017 was impressive at ~16%. Last two years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index.

Note: In an interview this March, Roepers disclosed that his firm is short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they were long several mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvay SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Univar Solutions (UNVR) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC): These are the two new positions this quarter. The large (top five) ~13% of the portfolio stake in UNVR was established at prices between $9.60 and $18.15 and the stock currently trades at $18.19. EPC is a 6.58% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between $23.25 and $32.75 and it is now at $28.71.

Stake Disposals:

Oshkosh Corp (OSK): OSK was a top three ~13% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $49 and $95. The whole stake was disposed during the quarter at prices between $59 and $85. The stock currently trades at $77.

Note: OSK had a previous roundtrip. It was a minutely small ~0.65% portfolio stake as of Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a large ~8% stake at prices between $53 and $73. It was disposed in Q4 2019 at prices between $69.75 and $95.50.

Lear Corp (LEA): A large (top five) ~12% LEA stake was built during Q4 2019 at prices between $106 and $142. There was a ~9% stake increase last quarter, but this quarter saw the position sold out at prices between $71 and $126. The stock is now at ~$114.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): FTI was a fairly large 6.69% of the portfolio position built last quarter at prices between ~$5 and ~$22. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between $6.50 and $10. The stock is now at $7.70.

Timken Co. (TKR): The TKR stake was built to a very large stake in Q1 2019 at prices between $36.50 and $45. Q4 2019 saw a ~43% selling at prices between $41 and $57. The position was almost sold out last quarter at prices between $24.25 and $58.50. The stock is now at $54.19. The remainder position was disposed during the quarter.

Huntsman Corp. (HUN): HUN was a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. The five quarters thru Q2 2019 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $17.35 and $35.30. That was followed with another two-thirds selling next quarter at prices between $18.25 and $23.50. Q4 2019 saw the position almost eliminated at prices between $21.50 and $25. The stock currently trades at $21.62. The remainder stake was disposed over the last two quarters.

Acuity Brands (AYI), Aptiv plc (APTV), Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), Masco Corp (MAS), Mohawk Industries (MHK), and Navistar International (NAV): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) positions established last quarter but sold this quarter. DAN, MHK and GRA have had previous roundtrips in the portfolio.

Stake Increases:

WestRock Co (WRK): The large (top three) 16.20% WRK position was built in Q4 2019 at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. Last quarter saw a ~17% selling while this quarter there was a two-thirds increase at prices between $24 and $34. The stock is currently at $30.33.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he has a 12-to-18-month price target of $42 for WestRock based on 8x EV-to-EBITDA multiple.

Axalta Coating (AXTA): AXTA is a large (top five) 13.10% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $13.67 and $31. This quarter saw a ~120% stake increase at prices between $15.50 and $25.20. It is now at $23.85.

Note: part of their bullish thesis is a likely buyout as there was significant interest when the business was put up for sale last year.

W R Grace (GRA): The large ~9% stake was built this quarter at prices between $33.75 and $58.50 and the stock currently trades at $40.71.

Stake Decreases:

O-I Glass (OI) previously Owens Illinois: OI is Roepers’ largest position at ~23% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follows: Q2 to Q4 2019 had seen a ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. Last two quarters have seen a ~35% selling at prices between $4.65 and $14.85. The stock currently trades at $10.88.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he expects OI to earn $2 per share in 2021.

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC is a large (top three) ~16% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94. There was a ~130% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $29.50 and $57. Last quarter saw another ~80% stake increase at prices between $9.31 and $37.50. There was a ~23% selling this quarter at prices between $11.65 and $19.55. The stock currently trades at $19.98.

Note: In a March interview, Roepers said he expects DXC to trade above $30 per share within a few months.

Nomad Foods (NOMD): The very small 0.32% NOMD stake was established in Q4 2019. Last two quarters have seen a ~75% reduction.

Kept Steady:

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN was a large stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position was since sold down. Recent activity follows: It was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. H2 2019 had seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. That was followed with another ~75% selling last quarter at prices between $38 and $79. The stock is now at $73.11 and the stake is at 3.42% of the portfolio.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ 13F stock holdings in Q2 2020:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.