Epic in turn is trying to paint Apple as a monopoly in an attempt to fan the flames with Congress and others looking to regulate the field.

Apple has not only removed “Fortnite” but tried to remove the engine that runs the game, which also powers numerous other companies that could be caught in the crossfire.

Epic has in turn taken the opportunity to elevate the situation and challenge the system on which big tech’s business models are based and its feud with Apple has gotten more attention than the one with Google.

The basic argument is over Epic circumventing a user agreement it signed with the pair tied to virtual goods used in the game, which looks to have clearly happened.

Apple and Google are in the middle of a lawsuit over their removal of multiplayer game “Fortnite” from their platforms by the title’s developer Epic.

(Credit: Epic Games)

Is all fair in love and gaming?

Not if you're Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is the middle of a dispute with a top game developer that quickly devolved from business to personal to outright petty in nature. While on the surface who is right and who is wrong may seem clear, it is complicated. And for investors across multiple companies it could be a big headache - not to mention for a Goliath like Apple that is revving up for some equally big moves.

So what are the implications and why could the ripple effect go well beyond games?

First, as always, some background.

At the center of this is Fortnite, a multiplayer shooter that has become the hottest title in gaming.

If you’ve never heard of it, that’s OK, because understanding the ins and outs of the game means nothing here. I will just say this – it is a big hit. However, this goes well beyond IP and production; it comes down to access and the price of admission.

On one side you have Epic Games, which makes the title, and on the other you have Apple, which distributes it on its iOS platforms. Here’s the issue - to get into Apple’s store, developers selling a product must pay Apple a certain percentage of the earnings accrued from sales.

With this being Apple, the sky’s the limit in terms of reach so the percentage is high, usually around 30%.

Epic, after years of success and profitability from being on Apple’s platforms, decided to create a “hotfix” that basically let users buy virtual items for the game through them instead of through Apple. That way, they get the full cut and don’t have to share.

Apple understandably got ticked and removed Fortnite from its store, which led to a lawsuit by Epic to be re-added. Apple for its part has said its happy to restore Fortnite but only if Epic removes the “hotfix,” which they refuse to do.

Apple’s also not alone as Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) kicked Fortnite off its Android platform as well for the same reasons, and they are similarly being sued over the decision. To many, on the surface this is cut and dried. Epic entered into a terms-of-service agreement with Apple and Google to get its game on its platforms. Part of the agreement related to the breakdown of sales, which Epic clearly went around, thus violating the agreement.

There is much more to it, though, as something quite simple has gotten incredibly messy. That’s why Epic’s feud with Apple is getting more attention than the one with Google. In the end, Epic baited both companies – Google just didn’t bite.

With Apple, let’s just say things escalated quickly.

(Credit: Epic Games)

Epic responded to Apple’s move by releasing a video spoofing Apple’s classic 1984 commercial. It was a pointed response that was designed not to just get under Apple’s skin, but to set the stage for a larger offensive.

The video painted the company as a monopolistic overlord.

And that’s the point – at its core this isn’t about whether Apple or Epic were in the wrong. It’s about the overall business model in play. Epic isn’t arguing the terms of its specific deal; it’s more arguing Apple is a monopoly and that this is the company imposing their will.

See the difference?

What Epic did wasn’t just poke the bear. It flat out came into its cave and set the house on fire.

For all intents and purposes Epic has to know what it did with the “hotfix” was wrong, but is using the whole episode to double down in a big way. The company is looking to show that just because Apple helped distribute the game and helped elevate its profile, that doesn’t give them the ability to have such a high stake in perpetuity.

Now, they went about this in a counterproductive way and have elevated it to a point that the team has seemingly decided that, if they were going to go down, they were going to go down swinging. By calling Apple a monopoly (among other things) it basically stoked the flames that were already there and gave Apple’s detractors in Congress even more reason to poke around.

Translation - if you want to impact our livelihood, we are going to return the favor.

In the process, though, Epic put on the line not only its cash cow but also its bread-and-butter division. The company is also behind “Unreal Engine,” a real-time 3D creation tool that is used to design many of today’s top games. Apple, as payback, didn’t just kick Fortnite off its platforms; it attempted to kick Unreal off as well.

The result would literally be game-changing across every industry that uses CGI.

Epic has licensed Unreal everywhere, and banning it from Apple’s platforms would impact an untold number of innocent developers that would be collateral damage. It wouldn’t so much be that they’d lose the ability to sell their titles; it’s that they’d lose the ability to update or even fix them.

Because Apple controls the process by which developers create, test, and then submit iOS apps and any future updates for review, Unreal’s inability to support the iOS platform means Epic can’t incorporate new features of the operating system or implement updates and bug fixes that a game developer might need to keep the product running and functional. – The Verge

Think about that for a second.

We aren’t just talking about bug patching. We are talking about safety measures. If a title is found to have an exploit or malware infection there is no way for the developer to fix in a quick and timely manner. And it’s not just the small players that have concerns, as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently jumped in the fray filing a legal declaration in the case for Epic.

Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers. – Microsoft

(Credit: Disney)

They likely won’t be the only ones if this continues as Unreal is also powering projects from companies such as Disney (through its Emmy nominated The Mandalorian series), multiple car companies like Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and even The Weather Channel. For them this is not about gaming and the iOS functionality means less to them - but the back-end system runs off macOS, an Apple property.

That puts them in the same awkward position.

However, during a preliminary court hearing the other week, while a judge sided with Apple and refused to issue a restraining order keeping Fortnite on the platform, she ruled that banning Unreal was beyond the scope. She said, “Epic Games and Apple are at liberty to litigate against each other, but their dispute should not create havoc to bystanders.”

So far now Unreal remains untouched – but, again, that was a preliminary hearing and all it does is protect Unreal for the moment. The two sides return to court in late September.

The judge is right: Doing this would have created havoc to bystanders. To be clear – Unreal Engine being blocked from Apple platforms will impact the way business is done for companies of all shapes and sizes. Investors in many of this companies should care about what’s going on because it can quickly and easily begin to impact their portfolios as well.

And if you think Apple’s bluffing about how far they are willing to go – think again.

This weekend Apple officially deleted Epic Games’ App Store developer account, meaning that now not only can you not download Fortnite – if you have it installed you can’t access new content or new “seasons.” And with both Apple and Google's standing pact that means Fortnite on mobile has come full stop.

Now you may be wondering: What is Epic thinking and do they have any real ground? Again, at its core – no. They clearly violated the agreement they signed, whether that agreement was fair or not. Yet that’s kind of the argument Epic's CEO is using in an attempt to put the whole system on trial – by asking why is it fair for Apple to charge 30% when other entities (like credit card companies) charge substantially less.

He’s also not wrong. It’s a fair question on the surface.

Thirty percent is a lot, but Apple also brings a lot to the party. While not exclusively a mobile title, Fortnite has gotten a sizable boost from players using a mobile device. According to Bloomberg, that boost is well over $1 billion from the App Store, with Apple’s cut being just over $350 million. That is a boost they may not have had otherwise – and Apple attempted to put that on display by heavily promoting PUBG, the chief rival to Fortnite on its platform all weekend. That said, it was seemingly lost on Apple that PUBG uses the Unreal Engine, something Epic’s CEO made sure to point out.

(Credit: PUBG/Krafton)

Either way, it’s also playing into Epic’s hands. What Epic is doing is trying to shift the focus to that influence and how, if Apple wants to put its thumb on the scale, it can – and to a debilitating level. Epic is ultimately hoping to curry favor with both its large fan base and with the Microsofts of the world who have a similar bone to pick with Apple.

Remember, Microsoft isn’t just entering this fight out of the goodness of its heart.

This is a company rooted in the gaming business (including games that use Unreal) and its big investment is in cloud gaming, but its xCloud gaming service is banned from the App Store – as is Google’s Stadia. Epic’s argument shares points with Microsoft’s, and should Epic prevail at a high level, it could help them as well.

The main difference that many analysts and onlookers have come back to, though, is that Epic made a mistake in challenging Apple after it overtly violated a deal it willingly entered into, and one that made them a ton of money. If Epic had challenged this before its “hotfix” then it would have entered in higher standing and it's less likely others would now be caught in the middle.

What’s also interesting is that this is just one fight Apple is embroiled in around the same type of limitation question. The other is with a fellow big-tech giant. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is preparing to do battle with Apple over an upcoming change to the next iOS update where Apple will continue to make good on its promise to restrict what type of information programs can mine from users through its hardware.

In this case it’s again putting its thumb on the scale but in a way that would seemingly protect users. Still, though, that’s not making it look less monopolistic, even if is supposedly being done for more sincere purposes. After all, the counterargument here is: Yes, Apple is limiting others from harvesting our info, but they are to some extent still doing it themselves, making that info is even more valuable since it has cut off the supply for others.

The two instances also share the same general question – how much control should a company have, even if they are the ones that created the system?

Facebook has (as you may have guessed) also backed Epic in this fight, and this while painting a rose-colored self-portrait of themselves at the same time.

We asked Apple to reduce its 30 percent App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and [small businesses] will only be paid 70 percent of their hard-earned revenue. – Facebook

The end goal here on the part of many is seemingly to get Congress to step in, but there is also a good chance it will stay on the sidelines. After all, these companies battling each other will do far worse overall damage in a quick period of time than anything the government could do, at least in the short term. Many officials would probably like to sit back and watch as the industry burns.

Realistically, though, should Congress act, it is likely that none of big tech will be completely unscathed. So all of these companies are not only playing with fire, but are allowing themselves to be egged on a by a company that wouldn’t otherwise be a focus of an investigation in the first place.

The other point here, though, is this: In regard to Epic, the argument can also be made (and has been by some analysts and pundits) that no matter how bad this gets, Epic still somehow comes out a winner. In the best case Apple either offers a settlement or bows to pressure from Congress (down the road) or its customers, and reduces the 30% for all, thus giving the industry a huge win.

In the worst case Epic loses and pulls the workaround, and Apple puts them back on the platform like none of this ever happened. The only difference is they lose a boatload of money in legal fees, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern.

Personally, though, I believe this may end up being a no-win for anyone.

As far as the legal challenge is concerned, Apple looks to be in the right. Even if it wins, it loses, because it gives rivals even more ammo to use against them should a monopoly inquiry ever come to pass. Let’s also be real here: Apple’s shot at Unreal was petty, and it would harm a lot of people who don’t deserve to be hurt – something that was not lost on the court.

If Apple is trying to play the innocent victim here, good luck.

Here's the other trying part, though, for investors - Apple has lately been turning the ship around in its overall focus. It's stepped up its streaming service in a big way, effectively moving from an passive to an active player. Its "Apple One" bundle is seemingly all systems go, which gives it a brand new type of competitive advantage in addition to its rumored plans with augmented reality.

All of that - plus whatever new devices Apple plans to roll out at its next meeting - should be the story.

There's a lot to like here about the future of the company, and to have the spotlight side-tracked in this negative way didn't need to happen. Epic had to have really gotten under Apple's skin for the tech giant to have taken this type of stance and go to this level of battle.

As for Epic, this is just an equally bad look as well - to brazenly break an agreement and then claim they had no choice and the system is at fault is absurd. They are twisting the narrative to fit their version of events. This isn’t a movie, and they aren’t some little mom-and-pop business being bullied. That’s the type of thing that could easily sway others from wanting to work with them, and I’m sure their current crop of partners are none too thrilled to be caught in the middle here.

Still, the dye has been cast, the stakes have been raised, and this is moving forward. All of a sudden it’s no longer just about a game; it’s about a business model. Even if you don’t care about gaming at all, start caring, because if you invest in any tech company you have the potential to be impacted.

In other words, game on - whether or not you even wanted to play in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.