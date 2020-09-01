On August 19, I published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled “Grains Rally Despite A Bearish WASDE Report.” In that piece, I explained why I was bullish on the grain sector, writing, “I believe that agricultural commodities offer some of the best opportunities for price appreciation over the coming months and years.” In the piece, I highlighted the DB Agriculture Fund (DBA), which holds a diversified portfolio of agricultural futures contracts. Nearby CBOT December corn, soybean, and wheat futures were trading at the $3.40, $9.15, and $5.20 per bushel levels. The DBA ETF was just below $14.40 per share.

Since then, the prices of the grain and oilseed futures have rallied as the 2020 harvest approaches. The DBA ETF was trading at over the $14.70 level on August 31. Another choice for those looking for exposure to the grain markets without venturing into the futures arena is the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (JJG), which concentrates on a portfolio of grain markets. The Teucrium corn (CORN), soybean (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT) ETFs following the prices of the grain and oilseed markets higher and lower.

Dry conditions late in the season have boosted the prices of the grain products, but it is also a reminder of the fragile state of the fundamental supply and demand equations for the products that feed the world.

On September 11, the USDA will issue its next World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Price volatility tends to increase in the leadup and aftermath of the monthly report. I continue to favor buying grains and oilseeds on price weakness over the coming months now that we are heading into the offseason in the US and northern hemisphere.

The August 10 derecho lit a bullish fuse

On August 10, a derecho swept across the fertile plains of the US grain belt with high winds and soaking rains. The derecho caused crop damage and was a reminder that the force of Mother Nature is the most significant factor when it comes to supplies of the products that feed the world each year. The derecho lit a bullish fuse under the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat over the past weeks.

December corn futures rose from $3.20 per bushel on August 12 to its latest high at $3.6425 on August 31, a rise of 13.8%.

November soybeans rallied from $8.6525 on August 10 to a high of $9.6675 on August 31 or 11.7%.

December CBOT wheat futures moved from $4.97 on August 12 to a high of $5.6025 on the final day of August. The rally of 12.7% rounded out the double-digit percentage recoveries in the grain sector since mid-August.

The falling dollar supports grain prices

Aside from the derecho, the falling US dollar has contributed to the gains in the agricultural futures markets. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for grains and most other commodities. A falling dollar tends to be supportive of higher raw material prices.

The weekly chart of the dollar index that measures the US currency's value against other leading foreign exchange instruments shows that the dollar fell from an eighteen-year low in March. The latest low in the dollar came on August 31 when the index reached a low of 91.99. The dollar index fell below the critical technical support level at the September 2018 low of 93.395. The next downside target is the February 2018 bottom at 88.15. The dollar index fell from the highest level since 2002 to the lowest since 2018. Currencies tend to trend for long periods as governments cooperate to provide stability to the foreign exchange market. The decline in the dollar supports grain and other commodity prices.

The demand side of the equation continues to rise

Each quarter, the world adds around twenty million more mouths to feed. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people on our planet.

As the chart shows, at 7.677 billion on August 31, the number of people requiring daily nutrition rose by almost 28% over the past two decades. The demand side of the fundamental equation for food is growing at an exponential rate. Meanwhile, supplies continue to be a year-to-year affair.

The last time the grain markets experienced a weather event was in 2012 when corn and soybean prices rose to all-time highs of over $8.40 and $17.90 per bushel. Wheat rose to almost $9.50 per bushel in 2012, but in 2008 it reached a record peak at over $13.30. Population growth means that the next time supplies face a significant weather event that causes scarcity, futures markets could rise to higher highs.

The USDA reports again on September 11

The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard for supply and demand data. The USDA will release its next fundamental report on Friday, September 11, at noon EST. Many producers and consumers make planting and pricing decisions based on the monthly report. Price variance in the agricultural futures markets tends to increase before the release and in its aftermath.

Based on the recent reports, the USDA is likely to report that supplies will be ample, and the 2020 crop and inventories satisfy the global demand.

The USDA often looks at the markets with a best-case scenario when it comes to supplies. However, the supply side is variable, but the demand side is an ever-increasing factor for the grain markets. With a falling dollar and the uncertainty of supplies each year, risk-reward favors the upside in the grain and oilseed futures from a fundamental perspective over the coming months and years.

JJG follows grain prices higher and lower

The Teucrium ETF products, CORN, SOYB, and WEAT, move with the prices of CBOT corn, soybean, and wheat futures. Each of the ETFs holds a portfolio of three actively traded futures contracts. Since the most price volatility tends to occur in the nearby contracts as they attract the most significant degree of speculative activity, the Teucrium products often underperform the nearby contracts during price rallies and outperform during corrections to the downside.

Another option for participating in the grain markets is the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (JJG). The fund summary for JJG states:

JJG has net assets of $15.89 million, an average daily trading volume of 2,723 shares, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. While the net assets and trading volumes are low, making bid-offer spreads wide, JJG is a product that will move higher and lower with the grain sector over time. When executing risk positions in JJG, it is critical to approach the ETN during hours when the grain markets are open and trading. Moreover, working orders to buy or sell rather than taking offers or hitting bids is the optimal approach to products like JJG with limited liquidity. However, if the grain markets experience a significant rebound, JJG will likely go along for the bullish ride.

Since the mid-August lows in the grain and oilseed futures markets, JJG rose from $38.20 to $42.86 per share or 12.2%. The grain ETN product kept pace with the double-digit percentage gains in the corn, soybean, and wheat futures markets.

I continue to believe that grains and oilseeds offer some of the most attractive upside potentials in the commodities asset class. As we move into the offseason in the US over the coming months, buying products like JJG on price weakness could be the optimal approach to investing in the essential products that feed the world.

