Since its inception, Snap (SNAP) failed to make a profit and there’s no indication that the company will reach a breakeven point anytime soon. While the company has experienced an increase in revenues in the second quarter of the year, its net loss for the period widened and the overall expenses increased. The reality is that Snap doesn’t have any major competitive advantages in comparison to others. By trading at an EV/Revenue of 16x, Snap is overvalued to its peers and for that reason, we continue to hold a short position in the company.

Forget About Profits

Snap is up more than 10% since we published our bearish article on the company back in June. However, its share price started to slowly depreciate after the company reported mixed Q2 results in late July. From April to June, Snap managed to improve its Discovery feed by signing partnership deals with Disney, ESPN, BuzzFeed, and others. At the same time, it has experienced the increase of the average number of shows watched on the feed by 45% Y/Y, which helped Snap to increase its revenues by 17% Y/Y to $454 million. The problem is that sequentially, Snap’s revenues have been declining for the second quarter straight, even though the vast amount of people spent their time online during the period due to the implementation of nationwide lockdowns around the globe.

Snap Revenues. Source: Snap

In addition, Snap’s average revenue per user of $1.91 was flat Y/Y and down Q/Q.

Snap’s ARPU. Source: Snap

At the same time, Snap’s net loss widened during the period to $326 million from a net loss of $255 million a year ago, and its business generated a negative operating cash flow of -$67 million and a negative FCF of -$82 million. Its DAU of 238 million, was below the street consensus by 0.5 million.

The problem of Snap is that the company doesn’t have any major competitive advantages. Its major demographic group consists of teens, who don’t have a lot of purchasing power and for that reason, it will be hard for Snap to improve its ARPU in the near-term. In addition, most of the new users come from outside the United States, where monetization opportunities are lower in comparison to the North American market. With a mediocre user growth and low ARPUs, it’s unlikely that Snap will be able to improve its performance in the long-term. For Q3, Snap expects to increase its DAU by 4 to 6 million to 242 million – 244 million and thinks that there might be a weak advertising demand in the following months.

Since Snap wasn’t able to improve its bottom line and meet its DAU guidance in Q2, when everyone was at home, it’s unlikely that it will be able to improve its performance when all the restrictions around the globe are loosened. Considering that in Q2 insiders were dumping Snap’s shares at a record pace, there’s a possibility that the company will not be able to substantially improve its performance in the following months and its stock might tumble.

The good news is that Snap has enough money, for now, to burn cash and not worry about the liquidity crunch. However, there’s not even an indication that Snap will become profitable at all in the next couple of years. The company constantly loses money and generates negative FCF every single quarter and this should be viewed as a red flag for value investors.

Source: gurufocus

What’s also interesting is that while the company’s revenues increased by 17% Y/Y in Q2, its operating expenses increased even more and were up 19% Y/Y during the period. Out of $307 million in expenses in Q2, only $120 million went for R&D, while the rest $187 million went to sales and general expenses. It’s safe to say that Snap is an inefficient enterprise and the only reason that it’s still alive is that there’s a group of people on the market, who believe that eventually, Snap will reach the breakeven point. By having negative margins and trading at an EV/Revenue of 16x, Snap is overvalued in comparison to its peers, as the industry’s median EV/Revenue ratio is 9x.

Source: Capital IQ

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that Snap has very little value and no growth prospects in the long run. For that reason, we continue to hold a short position in the company, while at the same time we’re long Pinterest, which has more chances to create shareholder value in the long-term.

New Marketplace Service

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.