Intro

This is a brief follow-up to my original article: GameStop Short Squeeze.

I felt GameStop's sudden price movement (and Ryan Cohen's involvement) warranted an update. The probability of a short squeeze has increased dramatically. Here are some useful sources for what's going on.

Thesis

GameStop's (GME) share price is extremely undervalued and heavily shorted at ~99% of the float. GameStop is likely to rally as the console cycle kicks off. The non-zero probability of a dramatic short squeeze has created a situation in which OTM calls are fundamentally undervalued.

Ryan Cohen / RC Ventures Update

Ryan Cohen (in conjunction with RC Ventures) has acquired 6,215,326 shares as of Aug. 31, or roughly ~9% of the company.

January 2020 Forbes article (see here)

August 2020 Forbes article (see here)

Cohen's involvement is a big deal. Ryan was the founder of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and beat Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the e-commerce vertical. I'm not sure what Cohen's intentions are yet - but the fact that he bought such as large percentage of GameStop indicate he may try to take an active role. Additionally, Cohen's prior experience in e-commerce are crucial to GameStop proving future viability.

Short Interest

Company Name Ticker Short Int. (% Outs.) Short Int. (# Shares in millions) Sector GameStop Corp. GME 85.99 55.69 Consumer Discretionary Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY 58.45 72.54 Consumer Discretionary Ligand Pharm LGND 55.53 8.93 Health Care Mallinckrodt Plc MNK 53.77 45.48 Health Care Macerich Company MAC 50.52 75.51 Real Estate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 49.17 45.96 Real Estate Macy's Inc M 41.64 129.18 Consumer Discretionary

(Source: Koyfin)

Share Price

Data by YCharts

Ownership

(Source: Courage & Conviction)

Catalysts

(Source: Myself)

Option Pricing (Current)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

Option Pricing (Expected)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

(Source: Myself)

Conclusion

We're in the first innings of a major short-squeeze situation. Option prices are still undervalued, and I'm hoping for a >50x return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.