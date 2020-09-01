GameStop Short Squeeze: Part II
This is a historic squeeze.
Intro
This is a brief follow-up to my original article: GameStop Short Squeeze.
I felt GameStop's sudden price movement (and Ryan Cohen's involvement) warranted an update. The probability of a short squeeze has increased dramatically. Here are some useful sources for what's going on.
Thesis
GameStop's (GME) share price is extremely undervalued and heavily shorted at ~99% of the float. GameStop is likely to rally as the console cycle kicks off. The non-zero probability of a dramatic short squeeze has created a situation in which OTM calls are fundamentally undervalued.
Ryan Cohen / RC Ventures Update
Ryan Cohen (in conjunction with RC Ventures) has acquired 6,215,326 shares as of Aug. 31, or roughly ~9% of the company.
Cohen's involvement is a big deal. Ryan was the founder of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and beat Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the e-commerce vertical. I'm not sure what Cohen's intentions are yet - but the fact that he bought such as large percentage of GameStop indicate he may try to take an active role. Additionally, Cohen's prior experience in e-commerce are crucial to GameStop proving future viability.
Short Interest
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Short Int. (% Outs.)
|Short Int. (# Shares in millions)
|Sector
|GameStop Corp.
|GME
|85.99
|55.69
|Consumer Discretionary
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|BBBY
|58.45
|72.54
|Consumer Discretionary
|Ligand Pharm
|LGND
|55.53
|8.93
|Health Care
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK
|53.77
|45.48
|Health Care
|Macerich Company
|MAC
|50.52
|75.51
|Real Estate
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|SKT
|49.17
|45.96
|Real Estate
|Macy's Inc
|M
|41.64
|129.18
|Consumer Discretionary
Share Price
Ownership
Catalysts
Option Pricing (Current)
Option Pricing (Expected)
Conclusion
We're in the first innings of a major short-squeeze situation. Option prices are still undervalued, and I'm hoping for a >50x return.
