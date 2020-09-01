Ahead of upcoming fiscal Q2 earnings, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) looks to be one of the best-priced tech stocks poised for continued growth due to its positioning in the ever-growing cybersecurity realm, even as some believe the whole tech sector to be inflated. While CrowdStrike wouldn't be immune to a tech-sector meltdown and re-evaluation of stressed and stretched multiples across the board, its current growth potential provides a solid entry point for a long-term hold.

CrowdStrike is "the first multi-tenant, cloud native, intelligent security solution capable of protecting workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and Internet of Things, or IoT, devices." As cybersecurity spend is expected to continue to grow ~10% on a CAGR basis over the course of the next few years and potentially the rest of the decade due to overarching shift to cloud environments, CrowdStrike offers one of the top systems in network, enterprise and endpoint security as well as turbocharged growth.

While there are dozens of firms involved in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is named as a 'category-defining' platform, joining the likes of recent Dow addition Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) for CRM, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) for service management, and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) for HR. The 11-module Falcon platform is the reason for CrowdStrike's inclusion in that list - it brings together endpoint security (antivirus, EDR, firewall) with IT and threat intelligence. The completeness of the Falcon platform as well as its cloud-native structure is the primary driver of CrowdStrike's outstanding growth metrics.

CrowdStrike posted that it nearly "doubled its market share, while the market shares of the top three vendors in the corporate endpoint segment declined from 2018 to 2019" as the company was identified as one of the fastest growing endpoint security firms. That trend of growth and capturing a higher market share should continue as Falcon "operates at scale and is easy to deploy and manage on a fully remote basis," lending it to a work-from-home environment especially well.

As such, CrowdStrike is seeing rapid growth in its subscription customer base, posting over 100% YoY growth again, as subscriptions rose to 6,100+ in Q1. There's still a huge opportunity for growth in customers, as the growing threat of cybersecurity is forcing firms to enhance digital protections, especially those that deal with vulnerable personal data. With the metrics that CrowdStrike has posted, seeing customers hit 10,000 for the fiscal year might not be much of a challenge, given the shift to remote work for the past few months.

Growth in subscription customers equals growth in revenue, particularly annual recurring revenue, which has begun to trend exponentially, a positive sign for long-term growth potential. CrowdStrike is on track to hit ~$950 million and potentially $1 billion in ARR by the end of fiscal year 2021. But what is just as important is the growth in net new ARR, which correlates with the fact that more customers are continuing to join QoQ.

With growth comes profitability - while CrowdStrike still has not posted a full annual profit, it's on the right track to do so as early as fiscal year 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, although that would require near-perfect execution of the business structure. CrowdStrike's progress in its margins is key to sustainable profitability, which should rise by fiscal year 2022.

Expenses are falling dramatically as a percentage of revenue, down from ~85% in early 2019 to ~71% now, and could be below 68% if the upcoming quarter shows strong revenue growth as expected, as well as a consistent gross margin, which is in the low-70% range, and could be as high as 75% this quarter and close to 78% by the end of the fiscal year, as CrowdStrike looks to target an 80% or higher gross margin. But the alleviation of expenses will bring that much-awaited profitability, as Q1 2021 showed a 1% operating margin, a substantial improvement over the long run.

But it's not that R&D/SG&A expenditures are decreasing, as CrowdStrike is still in its infancy of growth (not in that scale yet where it can start to drop expenditures and still see these growth rates); it's that revenue growth rate is outpacing expenditures by a long shot. Total revenues (subscription and professional services) grew 86% YoY, while expenditures only grew 66% for Q1.

It's not a huge difference, and partially why CrowdStrike has not yet seen a full profitable fiscal year yet. Given cost of revenues still about 26.3% of total revenues, gross profit is still not large enough to offset expenditures.

However, assuming gross margin averages 74% for fiscal year 2021, and revenues for the fiscal year hit ~$850 million ($178 million Q1, $195 million Q2, $225 million Q3 and $255 million Q4), that gives ~$629 million in gross profit, to be weighed down by ~$710 million in operating expenses, so a likely scenario would have a fiscal year net loss of ~$80 million.

But, as CrowdStrike aims to rein in costs and continue to push its gross margin higher to reach a 20+% operating margin, imagine what the earnings potential could be in 2023 on revenues at $1.5B+, or in 2025 on revenues near $2.5B. These assumptions seem fair, given the estimated 10% growth in TAM to about $32 billion by 2022 and a similar growth in workloads to 28 billion units, as well as the overall spend in cybersecurity. With the margins that CrowdStrike is targeting, $1.5B+ in revenue translates to $1.2B+ in gross profit, and about $300 million in net income, as CrowdStrike has minimal interest expense and other income (therefore, net margin will be nearly equal to operating margin). 2025's numbers would be nearer to $2B+ in gross profit and net income above $500 million.

There's no guarantee that CrowdStrike will be successful in its venture to hit those target margins, as competition in endpoint, network and enterprise security is quite high. Yet the cloud-native Falcon platform and ease of use in remote environments, combined with the range of modules offered, allude to CrowdStrike likely near the top of the pack within its peers in the long run. ARR growth is consistent as well as new ARR, as CrowdStrike continues to show significant YoY growth in customers.

Cybersecurity is only going to keep growing in the long run, and CrowdStrike has capitalized early on remote work through its top system, cloud-native Falcon platform. Customer growth should continue to remain strong, and it should be no time at all before CrowdStrike sees over 10,000 subscription customers, correlating with currently near-exponential growth in ARR. Margins are continuing to grow, and revenues continue to outpace expenses, although net dollar amount of expenses is still higher than revenues; however, with the long-term growth rates and margins CrowdStrike expects to see, a net income of half a billion could surface by 2025, a huge increase from the $140 million net loss incurred in fiscal year 2020. Annual profitability should occur near 2022, or mid fiscal year 2022 on a TTM basis as CrowdStrike continues to capitalize on the growing demand for cybersecurity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.