In my last Seeking Alpha article Athersys: Abundance of Opportunity, I gave an overview of the company, highlighted the late-stage programs under development, and offered my views on potential upcoming catalysts. The four months since the publishing of that article has seen an unfortunate ramping up of a worldwide pandemic, social unrest, and political turmoil. Throughout all of this, Athersys has continued to advance the development of its novel, allogeneic cell therapy MultiStem for key acute care indications. For my follow-up article, I will provide an update on their two late-stage programs in ARDS and acute ischemic stroke and highlight important recent activity by their development partner in Japan Healios that will provide substantial near-term catalysts. I will also take a deep dive into their trauma program and highlight two other promising preclinical programs with great potential.

Late-Stage Program Updates

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Program

As I previously described in my first article, Athersys was awarded FDA Fast Track Designation in 2019 for their ARDS program after successful results in their exploratory phase 1/2 MUST-ARDS study. With around 500,000 patients annually in the United States, Europe, and Japan combined, ARDS continues to be a huge area of unmet need as there is no effective treatment other than supportive care such as ventilator support.

Upon completion of the MUST-ARDS study, Athersys began initial preparations for a phase 3 ARDS study. However, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage in 2020. With complications of pneumonia-induced ARDS being a top cause of death in COVID-19 patients, Athersys quickly moved to initiate a phase 2/3 study (MACOVIA) to evaluate MultiStem in patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS. They announced enrollment of the first patients on May 5, 2020. This important study, which continues to enroll patients aims to curb the high mortality rate in COVID-19 induced ARDS while also increasing the number of ventilator and ICU free days for patients. It was recently disclosed during the Q&A portion of the company’s Q2 2020 earnings call that there will be an interim assessment of the data by the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) at less than halfway through the study’s proposed total enrollment of 400 patients. Originally put in place to re-size the study, the interim data assessment could also serve as a stopping point for the study if the results are similar to those seen in the phase 1/2 MUST-ARDS study.

In May 2020, Dr. Eric Jenkins of Athersys was invited by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to give a detailed webinar presentation of their ARDS program as part of the “Cell Therapy Treatments for COVID-19” series. Two key slides from the presentation highlight the potent immunomodulatory properties of MultiStem and its relevant mechanisms of action in ARDS.

Source: ARM Webinar (slide 10)

Source: ARM Webinar (slide 11)

Dr. Jenkins states at 19:50 of the presentation that COVID-19 induced ARDS patients most likely resemble those with pneumonia-induced ARDS. Post-hoc analysis of that subset of patients in the MUST-ARDS trial showed a 20% mortality rate vs. 50% for placebo, an average of 14.8 ventilator-free days in MultiStem treated patients vs. 7.5 in placebo treated patients (out of 28 days post treatment), and an average of 12.0 ICU-free days in MultiStem treated patients vs. 5.0 in placebo treated patients (out of 28 days post treatment).

Since January 2020 (as previously described in my last article), Athersys has been in discussions with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) about the use of MultiStem in COVID-19 induced ARDS patients, and subsequently engaged in negotiations to procure federal government funding for their MACOVIA trial. Athersys’ proposal had already gone through revisions and was formally accepted by BARDA, with a full technical review of MultiStem also complete. The final step was to negotiate a cost share ratio with BARDA and the contract would be completed. In June 2020 (before they could complete the process), BARDA was instructed to suspend the development of all immunomodulatory therapies for COVID-19 patients. Currently, Athersys has been informed that their proposal is now under a formal re-review by BARDA. The company has hired a consulting firm for apparent lobbying efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, per this lobbying registration disclosure. All BARDA funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law in March 2020 have been allocated, and some of these funds were re-routed to other programs such as Operation Warp Speed for vaccine development.

In order to broaden their opportunity for federal government funding of MACOVIA, Athersys has also submitted documents to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for a new program called Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV). ACTIV is a public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for prioritizing and speeding development of the most promising treatments and vaccines. The master protocols for ACTIV are listed here, with protocol ACTIV-1 being the most relevant to MultiStem.

Source: NIH website

To date, the U.S. Congress is at an impasse for the passing of a second relief bill. The initial proposal from the Republican party, known as the HEALS Act, includes an additional $20 billion to BARDA for vaccine, treatment, and diagnostic development and manufacturing, and $15.5 billion for NIH lab reopening, COVID-19 research, and vaccine and therapeutic development. The initial counter proposal from the Democrats, called the Heroes Act, includes $3.5 billion to BARDA for vaccines and therapeautics and $4.745 billion to expand COVID-19-related research on the NIH campus and at academic institutions across the country and to support the shutdown and startup costs of biomedical research laboratories nationwide. According to CNBC, a revised proposal from the GOP is set to be unveiled very soon that keeps funding for vaccines and therapeutics, though the revised amount has yet to be disclosed. In short, federal government funding for MACOVIA is still a work in progress.

If Athersys is unable to secure federal funding for MACOVIA, the company can pivot in a number of different directions. As stated during their recent Q2 2020 conference call, there is a contingency plan that involves "a multifaceted set of activities that relate to BARDA and other institutions specifically and also to specific parameters regarding the conduct of the trial." Additionally, the MACOVIA trial is designed nearly identically to the way they had envisioned a phase 3 trial in broader ARDS from a variety of causes. As stated by CEO Dr. Van Bokkelen, "without revealing too much information, one might imagine that if we needed to pivot and broaden up that trial so that it included other forms of ARDS, we think that could actually be pretty straightforward in terms of working with the FDA to make that happen." He also reiterated that the commercial strategy for their core program continues to be centered around ARDS "broadly defined".

Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Program

Athersys continues to enroll patients in its phase 3 MASTERS-2 study for acute ischemic stroke. As I described in my last article, they have all the major regulatory designations in place for this program, including FDA Fast Track, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), and positive final scientific advice from the EMA. Additionally, the study is being conducted under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the FDA. Though enrollment sites for the study have been somewhat hampered by COVID-19, many of the sites that were temporarily stopped have starting recruiting patients again. Per the latest Q2 2020 earnings conference call, the goal is to have all sites open by the first half of 2021, with completion of enrollment by the end of 2021. Though the timeline has been pushed out, it is important to note that the AIS indication is much larger than ARDS and has the greatest potential to be the primary driver of future valuation for the company.

Update on Partner Healios

Athersys’ Japanese partner Healios has been busy enrolling patients in its pivotal phase 2/3 TREASURE study for acute ischemic stroke and phase 2 ONE-BRIDGE study for pneumonia-induced ARDS using HLCM051 (MultiStem). As depicted in this slide from their recent Q2 2020 earnings presentation, both trials will be completed with enrollment sometime in Q4 2020.

Source: Healios FY2020 Q2 Financial Results (slide 3)

Given the updated timeline for enrollment completion sometime in Q4 2020, ARDS data is on track to be publicly available around the end of the year or no later than March 2021 (based on 28-day primary endpoint patient reevaluations and around 6 weeks to validate and analyze the data). As previously disclosed by the company, this open-label study received Orphan Regenerative Medicine Designation from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in November 2019. This important designation provides many advantages to Healios including priority review (within 6 months) and an extension of the re-examination period from seven to ten years. If these data are consistent with the results of Athersys’ MUST-ARDS phase 1/2 data, I believe Healios will apply for approval in pneumonia-induced ARDS in the first half of 2021. At the 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference webcast in June 2020, CEO Kagimoto stated (starting at 19:03 of presentation) that there are reasonable odds to receive full approval from this study based on having Orphan Designation and the lack of any available therapies for ARDS. However, the conditional approval pathway is also available, if needed.

There are approximately 10,000-12,000 ARDS patients in Japan annually, with about one-third being pneumonia-induced. This translates to an annual target market of 2,300-4,000 for Healios. Similar regenerative medicine therapies in Japan have received reimbursement rates in the range of $100,000-$150,000 for a treatment course (per the CEO, Goldman Sachs webcast at minute 20:20). For example, allogeneic MSC stem cell product Temcell fetches over $130,000 in Japan for a single treatment course in Graft versus Host Disease per this slide deck from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan.

As previously disclosed, Healios held discussions with the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan to determine whether HLCM051 (MultiStem) could be tested in COVID-19 induced ARDS patients. After discussions, they applied for and received a protocol amendment to their ONE-BRIDGE trial. A small, 5-patient COVID-induced ARDS cohort was added to the trial to assess these severely ill patients. Healios recently announced on August 12, 2020 that enrollment is complete in this cohort. In collaboration with medical specialists and relevant authorities, and once the safety assessment is complete, they will decide how to proceed in COVID-19 induced ARDS. Healios CEO Hardy Kagimoto speaks about their ARDS program during this webinar entitled "Coronavirus: Opportunity for a New Health Paradigm" (11:50/30:35 of the discussion). Importantly, the two cohorts (pneumonia-induced and COVID-19 induced) are completely independent of each other with regard to data evaluation and regulatory filing.

With around 240,000 annual AIS stroke patients in Japan, this indication obviously has enormous market potential. Healios is conservatively targeting 62,000 patients (26% of total annual incidence), though MultiStem could easily be relevant to more than that based on current standard of care options. It is important to remember that in Athersys’ MASTERS-1 phase 2 trial, “excellent outcomes” for patients at 90 days post stroke were statistically significant (p=0.02) if they received MultiStem within 36 hours of onset. The phase 2/3 TREASURE trial, which is enrolling all patients within the critical 18-36 hour timeline, should have data available around six weeks after completion of 90-day clinical assessments (primary outcome measure). This puts them on track to have topline results available in 1H 2021. It is still unclear whether Healios plans to file for approval based on these data or will wait until 1-year follow up assessments are complete. They are entitled to a 6-month expedited review for this indication utilizing the Sakigake Designation.

As is the case with ARDS, Healios stands to have market exclusivity in acute ischemic stroke for an extended period of time. This important slide from Healios’ most recent corporate update shows the competitor landscape in Japan for ischemic stroke.

Source: Healios FY2020 Q2 Financial Results (slide 15)

Out of four competitors, only one is developing a treatment for the acute phase of ischemic stroke. The other acute treatment, a joint venture by JCR Pharma/Teijin using dental pulp stem cells, is in phase 1/2 development with an estimated completion date of July 2021 for that early stage trial (according to slide 19 from this May 2020 JCR presentation).

Per the latest Athersys 10-K, "For each of the ischemic stroke indication and the ARDS indication, we may receive aggregate success-based regulatory filing and approval milestones up to $50 million and potential sales milestones up to $175 million, amounting to $225 million for each indication (or $450 million in aggregate), subject to potential milestone credits. Milestone payments for all indications under the collaboration are non-refundable and non-creditable towards future royalties or any other payment due from Healios. For each of the ischemic stroke indication and the ARDS indication, we are entitled to receive tiered royalties on product sales, starting in the low double digits and increasing incrementally into the high teens or potentially higher depending on net sales levels and other factors." With both indications finishing up enrollment in Q4 2020, large milestone payments and steady revenue from royalties could (and should) be on the near to mid-term horizon.

Trauma: The Third Leg of the “Trifecta”

While the potential in acute ischemic stroke and ARDS are well documented, there is another important clinical trial about to kick off in Houston, TX. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study known as MATRICS-1 is being conducted by the The University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHealth) and will enroll 150 patients in a 1:1 ratio to evaluate MultiStem cell therapy in patients who have suffered a severe traumatic injury from various causes. I briefly touched on this indication in my last article, but it is deserving of a more in-depth analysis as it has the potential to be another blockbuster indication.

The trauma indication is the result of grants received from MTEC, a Department of Defense partner, and the Memorial Hermann Foundation. The connection was made when Dr. Robert “Willie” Mays of Athersys was invited to give a presentation on their phase two stroke results at a critical care/trauma conference in 2017. The first speaker talked about finding new ways to treat critically injured trauma patients. In severe trauma, patients are more likely to die from a secondary immune complex than from the initial injury. They subsequently applied for, and received the aforementioned MTEC grant. Dr. Mays talks about the chance encounter at 1:02:07 of this podcast.

Peer-reviewed journal Military Medical Research published an article in 2019 entitled “Late immune consequences of combat trauma: a review of trauma-related immune dysfunction and potential therapies” that outlines the post-injury immune dysfunction that occurs in the body after a combat-related injury. Following a severe trauma, the immune system initiates a hyperinflammatory response, known as systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) to prevent and fight infections. Almost simultaneously, the immune system also initiates a compensatory anti-inflammatory response syndrome (CARS) to limit tissue damage and preserve organ function. Eventually, the body returns to homeostasis within days to weeks. However, in certain cases the hyperinflammatory response is exaggerated and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), or even multiple organ failure occurs. If left unresolved for an extended period, persistent inflammatory-immunosuppressive and catabolic syndrome (PICS) can occur, which causes secondary complications such as infections, sepsis, ARDS, or in extreme cases, death.

Source: article

Importantly, the primary mechanism of action (MOA) for MultiStem in severe trauma is hypothesized to be similar to acute ischemic stroke, which is modulating the immune response after the initial insult/injury by down regulating the exaggerated hyperinflammatory cascade of the peripheral immune system that causes secondary damage. This MOA was initially discovered during Athersys’ preclinical work in animal models of stroke and other traumatic injuries and is the working hypothesis for their ongoing MASTERS stroke program.

Key areas of evaluation in MATRICS-1 include:

Compare the incidence, severity, and duration of renal complications (AKI) in multiply injured, post-hemorrhage patients administered MultiStem vs. patients administered placebo

Compare the incidence, severity, and duration of inflammatory complications (e.g., SIRS) in multiply injured, post-hemorrhage patients administered MultiStem vs. patients administered placebo

Compare all-cause mortality at 30 days in multiply injured, post-hemorrhage patients administered MultiStem vs. patients administered placebo

Determine the inflammatory profiles associated with incidence of AKI, other inflammatory complications, and mortality

The potential market opportunity for trauma in both military and civilian applications is massive. When you think of all the different types of traumatic injuries that occur on a daily basis in everyday life from vehicle, work, and home accidents, to unfortunate injuries from gunshot wounds and other types of assaults, the unmet need in society is tremendous. The trial is approved by the FDA for initiation and was also recently approved by the internal review board (IRB) at the clinical site. Per the company, there is only one final internal clinical approval mechanism to be completed prior to the commencement of the trial.

An Emerging Opportunity in Organ Transplantation?

An exciting opportunity has emerged in the area of organ transplantation. As I previously described in my last article, a preclinical study conducted by Emily Thompson in cooperation with the Translational and Clinical Research Institute at Newcastle University in the UK entitled “Novel delivery of cell therapy in normothermic machine perfusion to reduce ischaemia reperfusion injury in kidney transplantation” demonstrated improvement in clinically relevant parameters and a reduction in injury and pro-inflammatory markers using a combination of normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) and Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cell (MAPC) therapy to recondition the organs ex vivo. This groundbreaking, first of its kind research was published in the American Journal of Transplantation, garnered awards in the field of organ transplantation in both the UK and Europe, and has been featured in at least a half dozen recent articles. There are extensive waiting lists for kidney transplantations in the UK (5,000) and United States (100,000) alone, highlighting the huge unmet need in this area. Further, Athersys recently conducted its own preclinical study in the UK entitled "The Delivery of Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells to Extended Criteria Human Donor Livers Using Normothermic Machine Perfusion" to evaluate whether NMP combined with MAPC therapy could have a similar effect in human livers. As depicted in this chart from an article in Frontiers of Immunology entitled "Transplanting Marginal Organs in the Era of Modern Machine Perfusion and Advanced Organ Monitoring," organ transplantation has evolved dramatically over the years.

Source: article

Can Athersys capture the entire stroke market?

The current program is AIS is well documented. However, Athersys disclosed last year that they were also conducting preclinical work in the area of hemorrhagic stroke. Hemorrhagic stroke happens when a blood vessel breaks and bleeds (intracerebral hemorrhage) into the brain, leading to quick brain cell death. According to Harvard Medical School, hemorrhagic strokes account for about 20% of all strokes and carries a mortality rate of 30% to 60%. With no approved therapies to improve outcomes in these patients, this is another area unmet need in the critical care space.

This patent from Athersys, published on August 6, 2020 details the results of their preclinical work in intracerebral hemorrhage, or ICH. A mouse collagenase model of ICH was used for the study. After injury was induced, subjects were randomized to receive either intravenous (IV) saline (control; n=10) or MultiStem cells (n=ll) two hours after initiation of the hemorrhagic bleed. Cell treated animals showed a statistically significant decrease in hematoma volume (approximately a 4-fold decrease) within one day of treatment. The decrease was statistically significant in the cell treated animals vs. the saline treated animals for at least the first 7 days. Additionally, blood flow in cell treated animals was statistically significantly improved for the first 7 days after treatment when compared to saline treated injured animals. This illustrates that IV infusion of the MultiStem cell product results in the acute improvement of blood flow in the brain following onset of the hemorrhagic stroke, likely resulting in less edema, tissue damage and disruption of neural circuitry.

Source: patent

The Elusive EU Partner

Athersys has been actively engaged in negotiations with multinational biopharma companies for some time now. A development and commercialization partner for their key critical care programs in the EU is a "top two or three" priority of the company and they are in " a good position to formalize an alliance in the coming months," per the CEO. In tracking the progress of their discussions with potential partners over the last couple of years, it has always been my assumption that they would wait for topline TREASURE results in acute ischemic stroke from Healios to materialize prior to locking in another deal for that indication. I've also always believed that they could make a deal in ARDS based off of already available MUST-ARDS results. Waiting has both potential advantages and pitfalls, as obviously the deal could be much stronger or not based on forthcoming data from Healios. While I don't know for sure how they will play it, I firmly believe that they are getting close to finalizing a major deal. They are in a strong position financially to negotiate and their product is in late-stage development for two indications. I am looking for a multi-indication deal with a top player to materialize no later than mid 2021 (and possibly even sooner) that would most likely provide essential non-dilutive funding to the balance sheet, solidify commercialization plans in Europe, and free up valuable resources that could otherwise be used for potential commercialization in the U.S. This publication from Pharmaceutical Executive lists the top 50 global biopharmaceutical companies for 2019, according to sales. There are several top Europe-based companies on the list, including Roche, Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Boehringer Ingelheim, to name a few.

Fortified Cash Position

As of June 30, 2020, Athersys had $80.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Q1 2020 cash burn rate for operating activities was $12.1 million and in Q2 it was $12.7 million, for a total of $24.8 million used in the first half of 2020. Dr. VanBokkelen spoke about the company’s conservative use of funds during the Q2 earnings call and stated that he expects the rest of the year to look similar to the first half in terms of spending. At the 1H 2020 burn rate, Athersys has enough cash and cash equivalents to safely take them through the end of 2021. Importantly, they did not use the Aspire ATM (at the market) agreement during the 2nd quarter, which can be both dilutive and destructive to the share price. In a recent online article , Athersys Chief Financial Officer Ivor Macleod talks about the company’s strong cash position and states that they have “a number of opportunities in the coming months to raise more funds.” With federal funding still on the table for the MACOVIA trial, a potential European partner on the near horizon, and possible milestone payment(s) from Healios for successful ARDS and/or ischemic stroke regulatory filings/approvals, their cash position could become even more solidified over the course of the next 12-16 months.

The Value Proposition Remains Favorable

The value proposition for Athersys remains in a favorable position as development partner Healios is scheduled to complete enrollment in both pneumonia-induced ARDS and acute ischemic stroke in Q4 2020. These trials will provide shareholders a peek into the future. ONE-BRIDGE ARDS topline data should be available around year-end 2020 or early 2021 and TREASURE stroke data in 1H 2021. If favorable, I expect to see a dynamic repricing of Athersys shares to the upside as success in Japan would bode extremely well for Athersys' trials in the same indications. Assuming the effectiveness of MultiStem is confirmed, Healios should be well positioned to apply for approval in both ARDS and stroke as these are huge areas of unmet need. Simply put, Athersys shareholders are about to find out if the long journey was worth the wait. I am betting that it was!

As with any investment, there are risks involved. First and foremost, Healios' trials could have poor data readouts. This would be devastating to both companies as they have gone "all-in" on MultiStem, and is obviously a worst case scenario which I do not foresee. Second, Athersys may not be able to secure federal funding for MACOVIA. I personally believe they have a realistic shot at this when a second relief bill is signed into law. Lastly, COVID-19 could worsen and force a further delay in clinical development. I believe both companies have already factored this scenario into their updated timelines.

