Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing has seen a push for several years, this momentum only appears to be gaining steam. In particular, there is a strong focus on renewable sources of energy as a way to curb pollution to our environment. Both Kayne Anderson funds are making a shift in their policies to accommodate this strategic shift. More specifically, Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF) is looking to change its name to the Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund, Inc. - the ticker will remain the same. This should bode well for future prospects of the fund, adding greater flexibility to their investment options, plus investing in a growing movement.

KMF has total managed assets of $415 million. The fund utilizes leverage of $125 million. The leverage comes in the form of senior notes and mandatory redeemable preferred stock. They also have a revolving credit facility that is completely undrawn at this time. One area to note, KMF charges excessive fees. Certainly not anywhere near a "deserved" level based upon the past performance. Management's fee and other expenses come to 2.3%. When including leverage, the total expense climbs to 3.8%. Management fees are 1.8% alone, higher than other energy-focused funds. This is especially higher than the other utility/infrastructure funds out there.

(Source)

Fund's New Focus

The new investment policy will be to "invest at least 80% of the Fund's total assets in securities of energy companies and infrastructure companies. Further, KMF plans to invest a majority of its assets in securities of next-generation companies facilitating the energy transition. We expect these next-generation companies to be a mix of renewable infrastructure companies, utilities and natural gas-focused midstream companies."

The two key changes here from their previous investment policy are that it now puts an emphasis on renewables, and it also includes utilities. Utilities have historically offered attractive, reliable and safe income for investors. That shift could potentially mean less volatility from the fund. At least less volatility on a NAV basis, as any CEF investor knows - that doesn't always translate to a smooth share price.

Additionally, this shift was going to be "on or about September 28th, 2020." However, they didn't waste any time including renewable infrastructure/utilities into their portfolio. As of July 31st, 2020, they had approximately 38% of their portfolio in this classification.

(Source - KMF Website)

Why Renewables Are Hot

It is also important to consider that oil isn't going away tomorrow or anything. It isn't dead, it is just evolving - a subject I explored recently. I have made several comments mentioning that I am personally avoiding pure-plays in the energy space; however, I still believe in the grand scheme of things that energy still has a place.

It is more a fact that as time goes on, we will be relying less and less on oil (and even coal) as a source of energy. That means companies will be vying for a smaller and smaller pie. That doesn't end well. Luckily, many companies are making a shift in where they are putting capital to work. BP (BP) just made a major announcement of its focus shift.

If we look at the sources of electricity generation, we can see that utility companies are making these shifts as well. Hence, why big oil is making this shift in the first place as the demand comes down.

(Source - EIA)

This all helps explain why renewables are a hot area to invest - it is the area of investing where we should see growth.

What's Under The Hood Of KMF

It has been quite some time since we last covered KMF, almost a year, in fact. Luckily, they provided a list of holdings from February 29th, 2020 that they listed on a quarterly report.

(Source - Quarterly Report)

We can use this list as a gauge of where they have not transitioned to in their top ten holdings.

(Source - Fund Website)

One of the first things I noticed is that their top ten holdings are now a smaller portion of the total allocation. This is just simply possible now as their investing world has become significantly larger. This is a pain especially felt by MLP specific funds, as their numbers reduce overtime as well.

While some of the same positions are held in KMF, we do see quite a few significant changes as well. The portfolio is still 53% midstream and MLP companies, that might be enough to scare some people away. However, we now have companies like NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF).

NEP is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NEE), the largest renewable utility company in the world. It is also structured as an MLP. NEP generates and manages renewable generation assets. They label themselves as "growth-oriented" and "acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows." They invest in projects in a variety of areas; wind, solar and natural gas infrastructure.

Their latest quarterly report for Q2 2020 was positive, delivering plenty of growth in their two main metrics. They generated growth in "EBITDA and CAFD of approximately 23% and 46%, respectively." Both metrics are non-GAAP.

That is the type of growth that allows an MLP to grow its distribution ~15% for several years. They believe a 12% to 15% distribution growth until 2024 is reasonable.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

BEP is similarly structured as an MLP, and they compete in the same field as NEP. They are listed on the NYSE but are based out of Canada. They are also growing quite impressively, they announced their Q2 2020 results on August 7th, 2020. The two highlights of the quarter would have been completing their c-corp structured Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and closing a merger with TerraForm Power.

They believe that they will "continue to deliver on our target of 12-15% long-term returns to equity holders." That is a lofty expectation considering the historical performance of the broader market has returned around 8% since the S&P 500 included 500 stocks. However, this is the type of growth that can be possible in an area of the market with momentum and growth. They cite they were able to grow funds from operations by 19%. Normalized FFO per unit was $0.77. Essentially, this is what they have to pay investors (NEP uses CAFD or cash available for distribution.)

BEP targets a "sustainable distribution" with increases averaging 5% to 9% annually. Their historical distribution chart is a bit misleading in that they have had mergers and spinoffs creating "fluctuations" that aren't really there.

INGXF, as their name suggests, is also a renewable company that owns and develops various projects. They have hydroelectric, wind and solar power operations in Canada, U.S., France and Chile. They are traded OTC for U.S. investors, which might limit some of their appeal to retail investors and also limits some large institutions/ETFs from investing as well. Though they are listed on the Toronto Exchange as a Canadian company like BEP, this seems appropriate.

However, that is where the CEF structure can come in handy, providing a way for investors to gain access via KMF. While the fund managers there can operate day to day and find these opportunities.

They reported their Q2 2020 results on August 4th, 2020. While it appears they had growth, the two other renewable portions of KMF's portfolio, NEP and BEP, seemed to report considerably better results.

Conclusion

I believe Kayne Anderson is making a great move expanding its investment policy in KMF. While the portfolio is still heavy in midstream and MLPs that will probably continue to be volatile, they now have a healthy portion of their portfolio allocated to areas of growth. The ESG investment momentum can work in their favor. The fund's extremely large discount of 25%+ might take a while to recover. This is because most investors will look at their past and never want to invest. They launched in 2010, and despite a few good years in the beginning, the energy market has been a struggle for years now. This led KMF to its poor performance.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This year was no exception, in that energy got hit with both COVID-19 induced sell-off and Saudi - Russia disagreements in cutting production at the same time. COVID-19 hit the demand side and disagreements in production cuts hit the supply side.

The greater flexibility going forward should mean they have better opportunities to mitigate volatility and potential losses. That is on top of the better future growth potential. This isn't the only fund to make this shift either. Earlier this year we had the Cushing Renaissance Fund change their name and policy. They are now known as the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC).

Currently, the fund also pays a quarterly distribution of $0.09. This was severely cut earlier this year from the monthly rate of $0.075. However, at these levels, this seems very sustainable. It is also likely to grow if they are successful - though, they have generated a lot of losses that could offset any gains for a while. The NAV distribution rate works out to 5.68%. Due to the massive discount, this still means shareholders receive 7.6%.

The past has been rough for KMF, along with all the other energy/MLP related funds. However, the future looks much brighter with the recent shift in policy!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long KMF, SZC, NEE, NEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on August 13th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.