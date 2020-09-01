Gol is trading lower than its fair value because the market is taking into consideration its risks of defaulting on its short-term liabilities.

To say that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is in a hard spot is an understatement. It almost seems like the company is creating more problems for itself than it already has. On May 27, 2020, I wrote an article about Gol, Azul, and LATAM, where I stressed my concerns that investors might be suffering from the fear of missing out ("FOMO"). The logic behind investing in Gol and AZUL because LATAM filed for bankruptcy and its market share should be distributed between the remaining airlines makes sense. Unfortunately, this strategy alone does not account for issues like what occurred to Gol this month.

There are significant risks involved in investing in Gol. The global airline industry has suffered significant losses because of the coronavirus, and the industry is expected to decline by 54.7% this year. Gol has substantial short-term debt and not enough cash to pay off that debt. Gol will likely take the loan from the Brazilian National Development Bank (aka BNDES), which will give it R$ 2 billion to survive the rest of the pandemic. Even with this lifeline from BNDES, an investor in GOL should be fully aware of the possibilities of bankruptcy.

Delta Guaranteed Loan

It seems that the 300 million dollar loan that Gol received in 2015 is generating quite a stir in the market. I am not telling you that you shouldn't be concerned about Gol not paying off this loan (due on 8/31/2020) because there is a chance that it doesn't. I am only observing that until recently, this issue was not a concern.

Gol is between and rock and a hard spot. According to Reuters News, BNDES want's the 2 billion reais to be used to pay for operations (keep Brazilians employed), and Gol needs this money to keep creditors from taking their assets. On June 30, 2020, the company had R$1.8 billion in cash and equivalent and investments. Using a BRL/USD of R$5.47, the 300 million dollar loan should be R$1.6 billion, which would leave Gol with 0.2 billion in cash. If the company put aside the funds to pay off the Delta guaranteed loan, then it would have enough cash for approximately 51 days of operation. As over sixty days have passed, we can assume that the company did not set this money aside.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had Smiles shares placed in guarantee by GLAI regarding this contract that satisfy the contractual conditions.

Delta has the possibility of retaining Gol's stake in Smiles though it is probably not Delta's first choice. For sure, Delta would rather that Gol pay off its creditors, but being left with Smiles could improve their profitability, specifically if Delta decides to partner up with Gol again in the future.

Table 1 - Relative Valuation Ratio

(Debt in USD) UPSIDE AZUL GOL LTMAQ PRICE/SALES ('TTM') 41.1% 0.79 0.56 0.12 EV/SALES ('TTM') 21.5% 2.66 2.19 1.24 PRICE/CASH FLOW ('TTM') 37.4% 3.53 2.57 0.46 TOTAL DEBT 3.55B 3.48B 9.93B

Source: Seeking Alpha - Peer Comparison

The reason I presented the information in Table 1 is that I believe that Gol is trading below fair value due to its current debt situation. LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ) has filed for chapter 11, and its ratios are less than those of Gol. Azul has about the same amount of debt as Gol, though its debt is mostly long-term debt. I believe that if Gol can resolve this Delta loan issue and it takes the bailout from BNDES, it should trade at ratios similar to those of Azul. The upside column is only taking into consideration Azul's ratios, and the average of this column is 33.3%.

Conclusion

I want to start by saying I am not bullish on Gol, but I believe investors can make some alpha by investing in it in the short-term. I plan to wait for more news to come out on this $ 300 million loan, and if I see any positive information concerning this situation, I am purchasing GOL and will sell it a couple of weeks later. I believe that GOL should trade around $8.75 once the loan issue is resolved, giving them a 33.3% upside in the short-term.

