Microsoft And Lockheed Martin Will Be Exceptions To Mostly Small Dividend Increases In September

I’m expecting more small increases in September, although I think Lockheed Martin and Microsoft will come in with double-digit boosts.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of July, I provided predictions for 12 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in August. Here, at the beginning of September, I provide my predictions for another 9 companies that historically have increased their dividends over the course of the month.

I will point out one other company that announced an increase in August. In addition to the companies listed below, Lowe's Companies (LOW) announced its 37th year of dividend growth - a 9% increase to an annualized $2.40. The retailer now has a forward yield of 1.45%.

Before I offer the predictions for September's stocks, here are how my predictions from August came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, August 28th.)

Results for the Predictions of 11 Dividend Increases in August

BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

Prediction: 4.7 - 7.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.38

Actual: Announcement Deferred

At the time of publication, the Oklahoma-based bank holding company hadn't announced its annual increase.

Badger Meter (BMI)

Prediction: 5.9 - 8.8% increase to $0.72 - $0.74

Actual: 5.9% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 1.16%

The manufacturer of flow measurement, control and communications equipment hit the low end of my prediction in its 29th year of dividend growth.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Prediction: 3.7 - 6.1% increase to $1.70 - $1.74

Actual: 2.4% increase to $1.68

Forward yield: 2.76%

With a 6% drop in EPS in the 1st quarter, the New York-based banking company decided to increase its quarterly dividend by a penny a share.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Prediction: 10.0 - 15.0% increase to $2.20 - $2.30

Actual: 5.0% increase to $2.10

Forward yield: 1.60%

The niche manufacturer's 43rd year of dividend growth was impacted by the economic downturn and well below the decade long growth average of 11%.

Dover Corporation (DOV)

Prediction: 2.0% increase to $2.00

Actual: 1.0% increase to $1.98

Forward yield: 1.78%

Instead of a third year of 4-cent dividend growth, Dover cut its increase to 2 cents and extended its streak to 64 years.

Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

Prediction: 0% increase to $4.20

Actual: 1.0% increase to $4.24

Forward yield: 5.27%

Despite retail getting clobbered from the pandemic-induced shutdowns, Federal Realty announced its 53rd year of dividend growth.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Prediction: 1.3 - 2.7% increase to $3.04 - $3.08

Actual: 2.7% increase to $3.08

Forward yield: 2.47%

EPS growth is slowing at the specialty chemical company and I wasn't expecting much for its 18th year of dividend growth; International Flavors & Fragrances hit the high end of my (admittedly low) expectations.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Prediction: 3.7 - 6.5% increase to $4.44 - $4.56

Actual: 6.5% increase to $4.56

Forward yield: 2.27%

The diversified machinery manufacturer hit the upper end of my prediction in its 45th year of dividend growth.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

Prediction: 5.3 - 7.9% increase to $1.60 - $1.64

Actual: 2.6% increase to $1.56

Forward yield: 0.83%

With 57 years of dividend growth under its belt, dispensing equipment manufacturer Nordson tends to be conservative with its cash flow. I was hoping to see a larger boost this year, but an EPS decline in 2019 impacted this year's increase.

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA)

Prediction: 7.5 - 12.5% increase to $0.86 - $0.90

Actual: 10.0% increase to $0.88

Forward yield: 1.48%

With multiple channels for auctioning surplus equipment, Ritchie Brothers is benefitting from the economic downturn. When the company announced its latest quarterly earnings (at the same time it announced its dividend boost), the stock broke out to a new all-time high, moving 30% in 7 days. This is Ritchie Brothers' 18th year of dividend growth.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Prediction: 4.8 - 8.6% increase to $1.10 - $1.14

Actual: 2.9% increase to $1.08

Forward yield: 1.77%

I should have anticipated that Westlake's drop in EPS would result in a lower-than-average dividend boost in the company's 17th year of dividend growth.

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Prediction: 4.0 - 8.0% increase to $0.9747 - $1.0122

Actual: 7.0% increase to $1.0028

Forward yield: 2.35%

This is the first increase from Essential Utilities, but the company is carrying on the former Aqua America's dividend growth history, so this makes for 29 years for the water utility.

Predictions for the 9 Announcements of Dividend Increases in September

Here are my predictions for the 9 dividend increases I expect in September:

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Brady manufactures packaging and labeling systems used in various industries, including the automotive, electronics and telecommunications industries. The company is one of the few dividend growth companies that doesn't carry any debt, which helps with its cash flow. Unfortunately, the company's dividend growth over the last decade hasn't been very impressive. The company has grown its annual dividend by only 2 - 3 pennies each year for the last decade, giving it a growth rate of around 2%. The company's FY20 EPS through April 30th came in at $1.58, down 11% over the same period in FY19, a result of sales down 4% due to the business contraction. With its slow growth history and earnings down, investors in Brady Corporation should be happy with any kind of boost for the company's 35th year of growth.

Prediction: 0 - 2.3% increase to $0.87 - $0.89

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.81 - 1.85%

Honeywell (HON)

Honeywell is new to the list of dividend growth companies, as it resumed its growth policy in 2011 after skipping the increase in 2010. It's been great for income investors since then, compounding its payout by nearly 11%. The company is a specialty manufacturer, with business segments focusing on aerospace, building technologies, automation control, and safety solutions. The pandemic hit the company hard - after posting year-over-year sales growth of 15% in the first quarter, second quarter sales were down 20% with EPS down 40%. The company withdrew FY20 guidance when the pandemic hit, but if the economic impact continues at the same rate, Honeywell is looking at a full year EPS decline of 30%. While the company still has enough cash on hand to cover its current dividend and possibly even boost it a bit, I expect Honeywell to keep its 10th year of dividend growth small, with the potential for skipping it altogether this year.

Prediction: 0 - 3.3% increase to $3.60 - $3.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.14 - 2.21%

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Question: What type of American company does well when relations are deteriorating with China? Answer: A defense company. As one of the big three (Boeing and Northrop Grumman are the other two), Lockheed Martin is benefitting from continued increases in defense spending. The company is guiding EPS growth this year to 9% to a midpoint of $23.90, which gives Lockheed a payout yield of 40% with its current dividend. The EPS growth won't support continued dividend growth at the 10-year average rate of 14%, but there's a decent chance that investors will see a double-digit boost this year.

Prediction: 8.3 - 10.4% increase to $10.40 - $10.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.63 - 2.68%

McDonald's (MCD)

The worldwide restaurant operator has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. Although the company stated in its recent earnings report that nearly all restaurants were open to serve customers, the associated economic slowdown and inability to host customers at their restaurants impacted earnings in the first half of the year, with EPS down more than 40%. If the slowdown continues to hit earnings for the rest of the year in the same way, McDonald's will have a payout ratio of nearly 120%. Over the long term, that's unsustainable. But with its size, the company can weather the storm and it isn't likely to walk away from a 43-year history of dividend growth. I expect McDonald's to hold its dividend steady - relying on the increase in the middle of last year to allow for year-over-year growth - or to come through with a token increase.

Prediction: 0 - 2.0% increase to $5.00 - $5.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.33 - 2.35 %

Microsoft (MSFT)

The software and cloud computing company is set to increase its dividend growth streak to 18 years, as it grew EPS by nearly 14% in FY20 (which ended on June 30th). Despite Microsoft's massive size - the company's market cap is approaching $2 trillion - it continues to boost its payout at a decent rate; Microsoft sports a 5-year compounded growth rate above 10%. The debt load as a function of equity is in the 60% range and easily serviceable. And the company's current payout ratio, at around 35%, leaves room for another year of a good boost. I expect Microsoft's 18th year of growth to be in line with last year's 11% increase.

Prediction: 10.8 - 13.7% increase to $2.26 - $2.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.99 - 1.01%

New jersey Resources (NJR)

Serving the central part of the state, energy utility New Jersey Resources hit the quarter century mark of dividend growth last year. The company has consistently boosted its payout in the mid-single digit percentages, producing a long-term growth rate of 6.5%. The company is looking at about a 5% gain in EPS this year; although still an increase, the company's EPS are being impacted by losses in its clean energy ventures and energy services segments. Given the guidance, the company has a payout ratio of 60%, leaving it room for another decent boost this year. I expect that we'll see the company's 26th year of dividend growth come in around the historical average.

Prediction: 4.0 - 7.2% increase to $1.30 - $1.34

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.28 - 4.41%

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE)

OGE Energy, the parent company of Oklahoma Gas & Electric, has been rewarding for dividend growth investors. The company has grown dividends for 13 years at a pretty good clip, with a compounded growth rate of more than 7% over the last decade. OGE dividend growth had been supported by good earnings in the past but this year OGE had to take an impairment charge in its midstream operations segment and is looking at a loss of between 77 and 87 cents in FY20. Adjusted for the impairment charge, the company's looking at EPS being flat to slightly down. With a payout ratio above 70%, OGE doesn't have a lot of room for a large boost, but I think we'll still see an announcement of an increase in the low to middle single digits.

Prediction: 1.9 - 5.8% increase to $1.58 - $1.64

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.97 - 5.16%

Philip Morris (PM)

Long term investors in Philip Morris have been well-rewarded by the tobacco company. The company was a perennial dividend payer, even prior to spinning off its domestic tobacco business in 2008 in the form of Altria. Since then, Philip Morris has continued to increase its dividend, which means that this year will be the company's 12th year of dividend growth as an independent company. The company has a very high payout ratio (north of 90%). In addition, since nearly all of Philip Morris' sales are overseas, the company's revenues are being hit hard by the weak dollar. Over the first half of the year, adjusted EPS are up 8% when ignoring foreign currency effects, but down 2% after accounting for the dollar's exchange rate. For these reasons, I expect Philip Morris to announce a very small increase in September.

Prediction: 2.1 - 2.6% increase to $4.78 - $4.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.92 - 5.95%

Verizon (VZ)

Like New Jersey Resources above, telecom company Verizon hit the 25-year mark for dividend growth last year. Unlike the utility, investors haven't had much to look forward to in past payout boosts. The company's compounded growth rate is less than 3% over the past decade. It'll be another slow growth year for income investors in Verizon. The company is projecting FY20 EPS growth of between -2% and 2% compared to FY19, and so far this year EPS has been flat compared to the first half of FY19. I'm expecting, at best, another year of 2% dividend growth.

Prediction: 0% - 2.4% increase to $2.46 - $2.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.15 - 4.25%

Summary

The story of the dividend increases in August is a mixed one. Last month, I said that perhaps I was being too optimistic. And in fact, 5 of the 11 dividend growth companies came in under my estimates. On the bright side, all of them announced increases, which was a nice change of pace from the last few months when some companies skipped their annual increase. Even REIT Federal Realty announced a 1% increase to its payout, extending its growth streak to 53 years.

By far, the standout from the group was Ritchie Brothers, an auctioneer of used heavy equipment and other products. With bankruptcies soaring, there's a lot of excess inventory available and the company's business is benefitting, along with investors in the company who were rewarded with a 10% increase.

For September, I still expect mostly small increases from the companies above, with two exceptions. Microsoft's been able to maintain its EPS growth through its cloud business, and Lockheed Martin has benefitted from the increased defense spending, so I expect both to announce dividend increases in the high single digit or double-digit percent range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.