Post-Jackson Hole, The Average Inflation Paradigm And Its Relevance For Stocks

The equity markets have not been pricing in the longer term implications of the shift in The Federal Reserve's paradigm. As such, the market rally has further room to run since stocks and risky assets across the board will now need to price in not just inflation being higher to meet targets by The Federal Reserve, but an acceleration in inflation in the short term to meet average inflation targets. Assuming The Federal Reserve requires an acceleration, the present monetary stimulus need to not only continue, but must be ramped up beyond the present status quo. As such, asset allocations need to turn less defensive, which implies a greater portfolio weight to higher beta, cyclicals and capital gains stocks and a preference for risk.

We seriously need higher inflation

From the rather lackluster movement in stock markets in recent days, we can conclude that the financial markets have yet to fully absorb the importance of Fed Chair Powell’s change in policy paradigm at his recent Jackson Hole speech. By allowing inflation to rise above the average, financial market valuations will then have to account for long term changes to valuation. This is because “averages” unlike “targets” pertain to multi-year time horizons.

The chart below indicates the inflation scenario of the US, which has been rather dismal. In their zeal to contain inflation, central bankers have done an extremely good job. Perhaps this is an unexpected upshot of conservatism in the dismal science of economics, leading to growth-constrained economies. Of note, US inflation has not been a major problem based on the data since the 1980s and the Federal Reserve has done a good job of keeping it in check.

World inflation (green line) and US inflation (purple line) has continued to see a decline since 1980

Source: IMF

Here are some figures that explain why the US can relax with regards to worries on inflation, and that Powell has made the right move in targeting higher levels of inflation:

US average inflation since 1980: 3.16%

US 5-year average inflation: 1.65%

US 10-year average inflation: 1.67%

Assuming average inflation as the basis, these numbers suggest the Federal Reserve has failed to meet an average 2% inflation over the last 10 years. Assuming the Federal Reserve wanted to meet average inflation levels at 2% for the last 5 years as well as the next 5 years, the Fed would need to target inflation of 2.33% for each of the next 5 years. This suggests that the inflation expectation is at a shortfall of 0.33% compared to the Federal Reserve’s traditional 2% target.

The reason why this 0.33% matters is because that is effectively the additional monetary policy accommodation The Federal Reserve has pursue, but has yet to be factored in by the financial markets. The potential impact to equity and bond valuation models would be significant, especially when the idea of “averages” suggests sustained higher inflation on a multi-year basis, rather than the idea of “single year” inflation targets. Furthermore, 33 basis points out of the overall 2% is indeed a significant proportion.

The myth of “real returns” and inflation damaging asset prices

Conventional thinking believes that inflation causes a decline to stock prices, due to an erosion of real returns. This especially applies to bonds since nominal returns tend to be lower than equities. However, inflation is a major problem only when it exceeds levels (e.g. double-digits) sufficient to hamper business and budgeting decisions, causing a dysfunctional currency and economy, hence the decision by a central bank to pursue further inflation and to a target level is a balancing act. There are several considerations here. First, mildly higher inflation can be passed through to consumers which protects shareholders. Also, in a weak economic environment, the narrowing of discounts in goods and services will help future margins, and central banks understand the necessity of pursuing higher inflation following an economic crisis. Thus, inflation needs to be within an acceptable range for optimal stock market and economic performance - not too high or low. In fact, the equity premium (expected stock return less than risk free rate) has been shown to be positively correlated with inflation in Kyriacou et al (2006) and Beirne & de Bondt (2008), allowing stocks to be an effective hedge against inflation (Anari & Kolari, 2014).

Average returns during periods of significant inflation recovery appear very encouraging

Data which has been parsed since 1980 (see below table) affirms the idea that inflation recovery leads to healthy stock market returns. In fact, the five cases since 1980 which showed periods where inflation recovered from below 2% to above 2% have an average return of 11.7%, compared to the S&P’s average return of 10.1%, suggesting an excess return of 1.6%. However, potential excess returns in 2021 could be far higher because of the paradigm shift in The Federal Reserve’s inflation targeting stance and this could also lead to further developments in other central banks’ management of the inflation target. The collective domino effects across several central banks will be massive. In any case, assuming the S&P 500 flat lines from now and we apply an average return of 11.7% from where we are today to reflect the inflation recovery from now till 2021, the S&P 500 could potentially rise to 3,918. Assuming the S&P 500 does not flat line and post-election the US sees greater government spending, the S&P 500 could exceed 4,000 before the end of 2021.

Returns during years where CPI accelerated have been highly encouraging

Source: IMF and CBOE S&P 500 data, author’s calculations

Impact to asset allocation

To sum it up, the thesis for a higher beta, risk-tilted portfolio mix due to an increase in inflation could be summarized as follows:

Further allocation to sectors with greater capital gains potential. Dividend return requirements could rise; if it does not, these income or dividend stocks would underperform capital gains stocks. Cyclicals, value stocks and growth stocks will outperform defensive sectors. "Risk free" government bonds and lower risk bonds will underperform stocks and higher yielding bond markets. Gold will gain and remain perceived as a "currency" of choice.

Conclusion

The increased accommodation at The Federal Reserve and potentially other central banks to follow will lead to additional gains in the stock markets, implying the need to increase portfolio beta, increase weights to cyclical sectors, and reduce weights on assets which primarily depend yields (especially for assets where yields are already compressed, such as government bonds).

The significant policy change following the Jackson Hole speech has yet to be fully priced into the financial markets given the rather mild reaction of less than 2% gains to the S&P 500 after the Jackson Hole speech. While some may simply dismiss this paradigm shift as Powell being just generally more dovish, the “average inflation calculation” lends much greater flexibility to implement even greater amounts of monetary stimulus via quantitative easing. For example, Powell could point to the fact that average inflation over the last 10 years was only 1.67%, suggesting easy monetary policy could last for a very long time in compensation for weak inflation, and that above 2% inflation could also be targeted for several years. Equity risk premia has shown to react positively to increases in inflation, particularly where inflation expectations are well-managed and not towering or runaway, and the very tepid inflation over the last decade suggests this is unlikely going to be a problem. The shift from deflation to inflation from 2020 to 2021 may well see the S&P 500 exceed 4,000 in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.