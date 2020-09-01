Investment Thesis

As Sysco Corporation (SYY) has fallen over 30% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity to invest in this leading foodservice distributor has been created. Despite severe headwinds, Sysco has the ability to survive the pandemic and continues to pay a 3% dividend. Not only can the company survive another downturn, they will likely emerge even stronger as they have taken market share from distressed distributors and permanently cut costs. Sysco is a best of breed foodservice distributor with significant competitive advantages and an exemplary management team. I believe SYY is a medium risk, long-term investment that will deliver substantial returns coming from both capital appreciation and its dividends that have been growing for over 30 years.

Recent Developments

The foodservice industry is under pressure from both temporary and permanent store closures that dramatically reduced revenues and margins. Sysco endured a 50% YOY reduction in sales, a net loss of $618m, several impairments, and bad debt expenses from overdue receivables as customers fail to make payments. 67% of Sysco's sales come from the restaurant industry, which has endured massive restaurant closures particularly for smaller independent restaurants. According to Yelp, restaurant closures peaked in April, although we have seen a resurgence in closures during August. Business with independent restaurants are especially of importance as they provide significantly higher margins than the more established multi-locational and chain restaurants. The permanent restaurant closures are serious concerns as it may take around 12-18 months for existing and new owners to re-enter the market. Source: Yelp

Despite the poor quarter results, the restaurant industry is starting to see gradual improvements with weekly transactions steadily rising. SYY is also seeking opportunities that have emerged due to the pandemic. As distressed distributors lack the financial footing to survive this downturn, Sysco has gained over $500m in new restaurant deals during the pandemic and is said to be pursuing new business from the higher margin independent restaurants. Also, as Sysco expanded its distribution services towards the retail market for the first time due to grocery stores experiencing increased demand for products, the company may be able to keep several of these business relationships into the future, although management does say most of it will be transitory.

Sysco has a steady financial position with a massive cash balance that covers all current liabilities. The company maintains a satisfactory interest coverage ratio at 3.5 and a debt/capital ratio of 55.5%. Sysco is investment grade rated (BBB-) and has a healthy maturity spread that is due across many years. Sysco's large cash balance also present an opportunity for management to acquire distributors at current depressed prices. Although management is more comfortable with keeping its cash position, they are still open to smaller acquisitions.

Source: FactSet

Competitive Advantages

Sysco has strong competitive advantages derived from its scale and differentiation that enables their organic growth, margins, ROIC, and cash conversion cycle to significantly outpace its competitors. Sysco’s scale is enabled by its 167 US distribution facilities which allow them to be the low cost producer. The company's unmatched distribution network dominates over competitors such as Performance Food Group (PFGC) and US Foods Holding (USFD) with 100 and 72 respectively. Sysco's extensive facilities allow for more markets to serve, purchasing power, and lower distribution costs as they have closer proximity to customers. Source: Image created by author from data by Morningstar

Sysco has also positioned itself as a prime partner for the foodservice operators by offering technology tools and consulting services. The technology tools offers a value added service for its clients that cuts costs and allows for ease of online ordering. Sysco continues to invest in technology as it leads to higher retention and profitability. Sysco’s consultancy services are free of charge and offers operational improvement strategies, marketing campaigns, menu selection, and graphic designs. Although these services add a layer to its differentiation, Sysco along with top competitors don't have the ability to monetize it as it provides a necessary edge to compete with alternative distribution channels such as cash and carry warehouses. Source: Image created by author from data by FactSet

Sysco's competitive advantage will allow for a continued dominance in the industry with its 17% market share (USFD 9% PFGC 7%). The quantitative results from Sysco's competitive advantage is quite easy to recognize as it overpowers competition. The company's organic growth has outpaced the industry average by 50 basis points (2.7% vs 2.2%) over the last 5 years, which shows its ability to gain market share despite being the largest player in the industry. Sysco's operating margins have constantly increased since 2015 and doubles most of its competitors. Sysco also continues to take on great investments evidenced by its ROIC at 16% in 2019 compared to its WACC of 6.8%, which has allowed for excess returns, hence value creation. Lastly, as Sysco dominates the market, they possess slight bargaining power with suppliers as its cash conversion cycle is at an industry low of 17 days. Sysco's management team continues to showcase their strength as they push for cost cutting initiatives and working capital management, continue to grow local cases faster than chain cases, and earns a ROIC significantly greater than its WACC. Lastly, management's interests are aligned with shareholders as their incentives are tied to margins, EPS, and ROIC, which is especially crucial as the company is heavily engaged in M&A.

Risks

The most obvious and detrimental risk would be a second wave of COVID-19. Another shutdown would severely prolong a recovery of the economy and foodservice industry. At the current state, Sysco would already take until 2022 for a full recovery. Sysco would have to issue more debt, lose customers as they default, face impairment charges, and lower their growth aspirations. If this scenario were to play out, the valuation (next section) I propose would no longer hold true, and it may take Sysco many years for a full recovery.

The next risk Sysco faces is a lack of pricing power. This issue holds true for the industry due to foodservice operators typically working with several distributors. This leads to very low switching costs for operators, which in return creates a highly competitive pricing environment. Group purchasing organizations (GPO's) also play a role in the weak pricing power for distributors as they create cooperatives that push for cheaper prices. In the last 10 years, the industry has seen growth in GPO's, although it is most common in the healthcare and lodging segment. Long term data also point to chain restaurants increasing at a faster rate than independent restaurants, hence posing a risk of margin contraction.

Lastly, e-commerce giant Amazon finds another opportunity to cause further disruptions. Amazon and other e-commerce sites are increasingly being used by foodservice operators, with 40% of restaurants ordering supplies from these channel on a monthly basis. Amazon's entrance into the B2B segment also presents a threat for margins as foodservice operates use prices seen on Amazon as negotiating power. Amazon also presents a looming threat to the industry if they decide to become a foodservice distributor. Amazon has massive warehouses, access to products, and vast resources, which all proposes the potential of their entry into new industries. But as of now, Amazon only sells B2B products online and lacks the efficiency, reliability, options, and services that large distributors possess.

Valuation

Here is an overview of what drove my valuation.

Revenue & growth rates

Pre-covid levels in 2022 based off industry and management expectations

Historical growth rate of 5.3% that declines to the terminal growth rate of 0.65%

Source: It Will Take Years for the Restaurant Industry to Recover

Operating margins

Pre-covid margins were at 4.1%, but due to Sysco's $350m in cost savings from its transformational initiative, margins would expand by 40 basis points to 4.5%

Margins then expand to 4.7% based off continued costs reductions the company expects to be achieved in future years, partially offset by potential margin pressure from continued growth by chain restaurants

Source:White Papers - The Hale Group

Reinvestment

Capex includes acquisitions and year 5 includes a one time $2.9b acquisition spend to reflect Sysco's abnormally large acquisition of Brakes Group (adding it towards year 5 is just a guess, but this acquisition expense must at least be included to be consistent with the growth rate)

Both capex and WC decline over the forecast period to reflect the lower growth rates and less investments as the company reaches stable growth

Based off these valuations, Sysco is undervalued by 18.18% assuming a full recovery in FY 22 and a return to Sysco's normal operations. The biggest uncertainty in the valuation is the time period it would take for Sysco's revenue to fully recover.

Conclusion

Sysco trading at these depressed levels offers an attractive entry point into this high quality, industry leading company. SYY certainly has the liquidity to survive the pandemic and I believe they will emerge out of it with revenue and margin strength as the company takes market share from distressed competitors. Sysco has significant competitive advantages that allow for higher metrics across categories including revenues, profitability, and efficiency. The management team counties to push for cost cutting initiates while earning excess returns on investments. The company also pays a dividend that currently yields 3%, which is especially attractive in this zero interest rate environment. I have initiated a position in Sysco in the last week and will continue to build it upon further pullbacks assuming the fundamentals remain the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.