59 10%+Yield Dividend Stocks Priced $5-$15 For September School Days

$5k invested 8/28/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$5-$15 equities of ten by yield, showed 7.66% more projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The lower-priced bargain basement dividend dogs recovered their lead going into September.

Top-ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 priced firms by yield, SHLX, CEQP, TWO, EURN, USAC, CNXM, OMP, MXTOF, FRO, and top dog, DHT ranged 17.13%-36.36%. Expect more dividend adjustments in coming weeks.

These dividend dog 10%+Yield@$5-$15 prices are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent report if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of Y Charts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This September list, selected no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Four selections this month showed yields greater than 20%. They were not removed, though their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top four by yield on this list of 59. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

To learn which of these 59 are 'safer' dividend dogs, click on the "get started today" link in the last summary bullet above, after September 3, and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up 'safer' 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dividend stock article.

Meanwhile all 59 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 33.1% To 136.93% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@ $5-$15 Stocks As Of August 28, 2021

Four of the ten top yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast , as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the median of analyst one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to August 28, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Retail Value Inc (RVI) was projected to net $1,369.32, based on the median of prices estimated by two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $862.19 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 139% over the market as a whole.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $646.71 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.

Frontline Ltd (FRO) netted $637.48 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% under the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $607.77, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% over the market as a whole.

Euronav NV (EURN) was projected to net $601.98 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) was projected to net $460.78 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% over the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $429.81, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 94% over the market as a whole.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) was projected to net $399.66, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 78% over the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) was projected to net $330.99, based on the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 63.47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dog To Show A -8.98% Loss To August 28, 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

Triple Point venture Growth BDC (TPVG) projected a loss of $89.84 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from seven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 86% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: metro.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source:YCharts

50 10%+Yield@$5-$15 TopDogs By Yield

Source:YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dog Yields Ranged 17.13%-36.36%.

Top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs selected 8/5/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Eight representatives from the energy sector placed first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth. Tops was DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) [1], followed by Frontline Ltd (FRO) [2]; Oasis Midsteam Partners LP (OMP) [4]; CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [5]; USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) [6]; Euronav NV (EURN) [7]; Crestwood Energy Partners LP (CEQP) [9]; Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) [10].

One industrials representative placed third, Neles Corp (MXTOF) [3]. Then, in eighth place was the lone real estate representative, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) [8], to complete the 10%+Yield@$5-$15 top ten for September, 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Yield Stocks Showed 19.83% To 122.22% Upsides To September, 2021 And (32) Six Downsiders Hit Bottom

Source:YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 7.86% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs To September, 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were culled by yield for this September update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

Source:YCharts=

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs selected 8/28/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs (33) Delivering 38.37% Vs. (34) 35.48% Net Gains From All Ten By August 28, 2021

Source:YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.86% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced, USA Compression Partners (USAC), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 86.22%.

Source:YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs as of August 5 were: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO); DHT Holdings Inc (DHT); Bpost SA De Droit Public (BPOSY); Frontline Ltd (FRO); CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), with prices ranging from $5.57 to $9.64.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs from August 5 were: Oasis Midsteam Partners LP (OMP); Apollo Investment Corp (AINV); Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP); USA Compression Partners LP (USAC); Neles Corp (MXTOF), whose prices ranged from $9.78 to $13.65.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the alphabetical by symbol listing of all 59 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-$15 from YCharts as of 8/28/20.

56 10%+Yield@$5-$15 TopDogs By Yield For September

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: metro.co.uk

Get The 10%+ Dividend Yield 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get a free trial, more information, and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.