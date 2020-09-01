Not only is the 9.6x multiple on sales in line with other recent industrial software purchases, it is in line with software sector valuations for OSI's growth and margins.

It didn’t take long for Emerson (EMR) to deliver on management’s pledge to add more software assets to the portfolio. While Emerson had been rumored to be in the bidding for OSIsoft, which is being acquired by Schneider’s (OTCPK:SBGSY) AVEVA (OTCPK:AVVYY), they ended buying a different OSI – announcing a $1.6 billion deal for utility automation software company Open Systems International (or “OSI”).

The multiple that Emerson is paying does give some reason for pause, but this is basically the going price for this kind of asset now, and I’m sure OSI wouldn’t have had much difficulty finding another willing buyer. In any case, I like the deal for Emerson, as it broadens the company’s exposure to utilities, adding transmission and distribution (or T&D) to its existing power gen offerings, and gives the company greater leverage to growth in grid automation. This deal doesn’t really change my views on Emerson shares; Emerson is valued like the high-quality industrial that it is.

Adding T&D Exposure

Emerson announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire privately-held Open Systems International for $1.6 billion in cash. With a trailing revenue of $167 million, Emerson is paying about 9.6x sales for a company with mid-teens growth (15% CAGR over the last five years, 20% last year) and strong 35% operating margins. Relative to how software companies are trading, not to mention other recent industrial software deals, this really isn’t a bad premium for the business.

OSI focuses on software for managing T&D assets, including an automation platform (monarch), an e-SCADA offering, a cloud platform (Cumulus), and a historian platform (Chronus). Thus far, OSI has found more success in the advanced distribution management systems side of the market, where it has low-to-mid teen shares, than in energy management systems, where it has low single-digit share. Overall, the company has around 5% share in the broader “grid automation” space, with major competitors including General Electric (GE) and ABB (ABB).

Only about one-third of T&D companies have upgraded to ADMS, but that number is going to have to increase. Adding renewables to a grid significantly increases grid management complexity (as customers can also be suppliers to the grid, if they have solar or wind power on-site), and automation is essential to provide high service levels and control costs.

Expanding Emerson’s Utility Exposure

Emerson is already present in the utility space, but almost exclusively on the power generation side, where it provides distributed control systems (or DCS), as well as other controls and instrumentation. In fact, as far as I can tell from my research, the company’s Ovation DCS has roughly 50% share in the U.S. electricity generation market, though ABB and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) are also strong in this segment on a global basis, and Schneider is also a player.

With OSI in hand, Emerson roughly doubles its addressable market in utilities. I also wouldn’t ignore the cross-selling opportunities. OSI also competes in markets like oil/gas, transport, and water, and I believe Emerson can leverage those opportunities, particularly in areas like oil/gas and water that have been somewhat slower to adopt advanced automation. I do also see some broader synergy opportunities across Emerson’s portfolio in areas like SCADA, data acquisition/historian, and digital twinning.

The Outlook

OSI expands Emerson’s software business by about 15%, but I do not believe the company is done with M&A. There are a lot of “niche” software opportunities across process, hybrid, and discrete automation, and I expect Emerson to remain active in consolidating the space and acquiring complementary capabilities that either expand its verticals or its product offerings (or both).

There are going to be limits to what Emerson can do, of course. I believe Emerson could do another OSI-sized deal relatively soon without stressing the balance sheet, but that would be about it. Of course, it is possible that Emerson could use its shares as currency, and companies are usually willing to push liquidity limits for the right deal.

The Bottom Line

I like the OSI deal for Emerson. The T&D automation upgrade cycle is likely to have legs beyond current healthy demand (T&D has been one of the few growth markets in process automation lately), and this was a definite gap in Emerson’s portfolio. I wouldn’t be surprised if Emerson were also looking for oil/gas software assets today, and as I said, there are a lot of niche companies out there to consider. As is, this deal is consistent with Emerson’s stated strategy and while I do think it improves the company for the long term, it doesn’t make enough of a difference to skew my investment view more positive or negative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.