Western Digital's (WDC) share price collapsed from a high of slightly over $100 in March 2018 to around $38 recently. A new CEO came on board in March 2020. I decided to investigate if WDC represents an attractive value/turn-around play. The conclusion of the investigation is that about 60% of WDC's business is in a secular downtrend. In addition, the profitability and cash flow of the business are volatile as they are greatly influenced by the price of Flash memories. Furthermore, WDC has a debt leverage that is uncomfortable given the volatility of cash flow. As such, I passed on investing in WDC.

WDC is in the worldwide data storage device and solution company. In F2020 just ended on July 3, WDC had revenues of $16.7 billion. WDC has about 300 million shares outstanding, trading recently at $38. With a net debt of $6.5 billion, the EV is around $17.9 billion. There are two trenches of convertibles, but conversion is only likely if WDC's shares trade well over $100. There is a $1.8 billion lease obligation related to the Flash Ventures (joint ventures with Kioxia to produce Flash memories) that is not carried on WDC's balance sheet. This is against a combined notes receivable and investment in Flash Ventures of $2.8 billion. WDC used to be a hard disk drive "HDD" company. In May 2016, WDC acquired SanDisk so that it can offer Flash-based solid-state drive "SSD" technology for storage applications. In June, S&P issued a BB+ rating with stable outlook, which is one notch below investment grade.

The bulk of WDC's business is on a secular decline trend

WDC's served markets have three end applications and the details are shown in Figure 1. Client Devices segment serves personal computer "PC" and consumer electronics "CE" OEMs with HDD, SSD, Flash memories used in embedded applications, Flash wafer sales, licensing and others. Client Solutions segment serves mostly consumers with branded HDD, branded Flash and removables. Data Center Devices and Solution segment serves enterprise customers with HDD, SSD, data center SW and data center solutions.

Figure 1: Revenue breakdown by end applications, Q4F20. Source: Company presentation.

While Figure 1 provides a snapshot of the breakdown for the latest reporting quarter, the long-term trend is shown in Figure 2. Figure 2 shows that both the Client Solution and Client Devices segments are in a secular decline trend.

Figure 2: Long term trend of revenue by end application. Source: Company presentations that accompanied quarterly results release.

With about 60% of the business in a secular decline, it is no wonder that the overall revenue of WDC is also on a long-term declining trend. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: WDC quarterly revenue trend. Source: Company presentations that accompanied quarterly results release.

The long-term decline trend of Client Solution is driven by movement of data storage and backup to the cloud. As consumers, we know the Client Solution products as HDD and USB Flash drives that we buy at retail locations or on-line. With the advent of free or very low-cost cloud storage such as Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, Amazon and the like, consumers are increasingly storing their data, back-ups, photos and videos in the cloud, where access and sharing are very convenient.

The Client Devices segment, which serves primarily the PC market and the CE market, is also on a secular decline trend. The PC market, which is the dominant user, declined from 352 million units in 2011 to 258 million units in 2018, a CAGR of -4.4%. The PC market saw a rare 2.7% growth in 2019 most likely driven by upgrades due to the loss of support of Windows 7. In 1Q2020, the PC market declined by 9.8% due to COVID-19 related supply chain disruption, and then grew by 2.8% in 2Q2020 due to increased demand as a result of WFH and remote learning. It is expected that after the 2Q bounce, the market will continue its long-term decline trend.

The Data Center Device and Solution segment, which represents about 39% of the revenue, is the only segment that is not on a secular decline. However, it has not experienced much growth in the last three years as shown in Figure 2 above.

Volatility in Flash price causes wild swings in profitability and cash flow

WDC's overall revenue mix is shifting from HDD to SSD, which increases competition and volatility in profitability and cash flow. With years of consolidation, HDD suppliers have dwindled to three as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4. HDD market share 1Q2020. Source: Coughlin Associates.

With a limited number of suppliers, supply demand balance has been rational, and WDC enjoys a steady gross margin for its HDD business. This is shown in the blue line of Figure 5.

Figure 5: Gross margin by technology. Source: Company presentations that accompany quarterly results release.

Figure 5 also highlights the gross margin volatility of the Flash-based SSD technology. Since the bulk of the costed SSD BOM is driven by the Flash content, SSD ASP is driven by the Flash ASP. The Flash market has many suppliers as shown in Figure 6. A high number of suppliers tend to drive a more volatile supply demand balance and hence a more volatile ASP as each supplier competes for market share.

Figure 6: Market share of branded Flash suppliers. Source: TrendForce.

The Flash gross margin cycle which peaked in Q2F18 (Figure 5) was driven by a tight supply demand balance, driving up ASP of Flash. When supply finally caught up with and overshot demand, Flash ASP collapsed. The ASP rebound in Q3F20 and Q4F20 was a head-fake caused by overstocking by OEMs against potential supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 and trade tension. In addition, the sales of smartphone, which is the largest user of Flash, declined by 20% each in 1Q and 2Q. The combination of excess stocking and the smartphone sales decline resulted in an excess inventory in the smartphone supply chain, causing Flash ASP to drop. This is confirmed by management's guidance for Q1F21 (see Figure 5).

The volatility in Flash ASP results in volatility in gross margin and cash flow. This is shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7: Cash flow is driven by Flash gross margin. Source: Company presentations that accompany quarterly results release.

The correlation between cash flow from ops and FCF with the Flash gross margin is very obvious from Figure 7. Since WDC has a limited control over the supply demand balance of the Flash market, it has limited control over its cash flow. It is very much like a company in the commodity oil and gas industry where its cash flow is driven by the actions of OPEC and Russia. In WDC's case, its cash flow is impacted by the capex decisions of other competitors, the demand of the smartphone market where it serves only in a very limited way. The only meaningful things that WDC can do are to reduce its fixed cost and control its capex, which it has been doing for the last several years. However, there is only so much fixed cost WDC can reduce, and it has to continue to invest in capex to maintain market share.

A volatile cash flow and a leveraged balance sheet are a bad combination

WDC took on over $11 billion of debt when it acquired SanDisk. Soon after the SanDisk acquisition, the ASP of Flash went up as a result of a tight supply demand balance. WDC enjoyed a couple of years of increasing margin and cash flow. Rather than aggressively paying down debt, WDC decided to use the excess cash to purchase its own shares. WDC spent $1.15 billion to purchase its shares in 2018. WDC also continued to pay a $2 per share annual dividend (about $600 million per year) even when its FCF was not able to support the payment in 2019. WDC ended up increasing its debt to support the dividend payment. With the volatility of the profitability and cash flow, investors are concerned that WDC might violate its leverage ratio metric in its debt covenant, which is 3.5x for its Term Loan A-1. Figure 8 shows the net debt and various measures of debt leverage. With the way leverage is measure for the Term Loan, the leverage ratio went as high as 3.0x but trended down in the last quarter. However, with the looming decline in Flash ASP, investors are concerned.

Figure 8. Net Debt and debt leverage based on several measures. Source: Company presentations that accompany quarterly results release.

With the Chinese supplier YMTC ramping up capacity to satisfy China's demand, investors should be concerned with a potential looming supply glut. We have seen this kind of distortions in the memory market when a country decided to become a dominant player in the memory market. The subsequent price war was brutal. It is likely that this will happen again for the Flash market and it will be brutal for WDC, especially with its relatively leveraged balance sheet.

After the new CEO came on board, WDC announced the suspension of its dividend on April 30, 2020. This is a late but wise move by the BoD to reduce the fixed charge. Hopefully, WDC can improve its balance sheet before the really brutal price war begins.

Valuation is not attractive compared to peers

At the current price of around $38, WDC shares are not in bargain territory. This is shown in Figure 9 where I chose Seagate (STX) and Micron (MU) as peers for comparison. STX competes in the HDD market and MU competes in the Flash SSD market. Figure 9 shows that WDC is not cheap by any metrics.

Figure 9: Valuation comparison between WDC, STX and MU. Source: SA database.

While management may be able to put together and execute a strategy to grow WDC and become less correlated to Flash ASP, its options are very limited due to a leveraged balance sheet. Flash ASP may surprise to the upside, but it is unlikely given the forgoing discussions on supply demand balance. There is a small risk to my thesis as WDC may be an acquisition candidate by another Flash supplier. However, I see that as very unlikely as such a deal is complex given the Flash Ventures situation with Kioxia and the baggage of the HDD business. As such, WDC is not a company I would put my money in at this time.

Takeaway

Most of WDC's served markets are on a secular decline. Its profitability and cash flow are very correlated with the volatility of the ASP of Flash, which appears to be on another leg down. Longer term, Flash ASP may be on the cusp of a brutal price war due to the Chinese capacity expansion. WDC has a leveraged balance sheet. As such, its options for investment or acquisition for growth are rather limited. I plan to stay away as a potential investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.