On balance, it's quite likely this stock is already close to fairly valued.

Elastic has very strong customer retention, putting it among the highest in the SaaS world.

Investment Thesis

Elastic (ESTC) has a lot of positive metrics that work in its favor. However, I struggle to make the argument that the stock is presently undervalued.

Although the stock trades for just 17x forward sales, its growth rates are decelerating at a rapid clip, making it difficult to ascertain what its stable revenue growth rates could be?

If its growth rates in fiscal 2022 stabilize in the mid-20s range, the stock would be viewed as underpriced. However, currently, Elastic's revenue growth rates appear to be slowing down at too quick a pace to stabilize in the mid-20s range. The stock could certainly be worth considering, but at a cheaper entry price.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Slowing

Elastic is a search company. It allows users to instantly find relevant information and insights from large amounts of data. Through search, Elastic allows users to find insights, information, and answers.

Elastic's business model is based on a combination of open source and proprietary software.

Moving on, readers should be mindful that Elastic's fiscal years are misaligned with the calendar year.

Source: author's calculations; ***top end of company guidance

As you can see in depicted above, Elastic was its growing its revenues in fiscal 2020 at 57% y/y. But starting fiscal 2021 Elastic's growth rates have dramatically slowed down.

After exiting Q1 2021 with 44% growth rates, a 14 point revenue growth deceleration from the same period in the prior year, there's an even further drop implied for Q2 2021.

Specifically, the high end of Q2 2021 Elastic is pointing towards its revenue growth rates coming in at 30%, compared with 59% in the same period a year ago -- a 29 point deceleration.

Moreover, looking out to fiscal 2021, Elastic is guiding its top end to come in at 29%. Some back of the envelope calculations implies that H2 2021 must be growing below 29% assuming that H1 2020 indeed reaches the mid to high 30s percent growth rates.

As a sanity check, we can see this sentiment is echoed by analysts:

Source: SA Premium Tools

Analysts are even more gloomy than I am, with the consensus pointing towards fiscal Q4 2021 growing at just 21% y/y.

On the other hand, it could be said that these analysts' expectations are now so low, that it should be fairly easy to handily beat analysts' estimates.

While that may be the case, and that could set Elastic to be a rewarding investment on the basis that expectations are so low, it nevertheless all points to Elastic's pace of growth slowing down fairly rapidly compared with its pace of growth in fiscal 2020.

But it's not all bad news with Elastic.

Elastic Has Very Strong Metrics

As far as SaaS stocks go, Elastic has a very high net expansion rate that consistently lands higher than 130%.

In the SaaS world, companies with net expansions rates (or dollar-based net retention rates) above 115% are deemed to be attractive businesses. Thus, in the case of Elastic, it's able to upsell to customers by an additional 30%, makes Elastic positively attractive.

Hence, even without having to land new customers, the amount of cross-selling to Elastic's existing customers means that absent finding any new customers, its revenues should be higher by 30% at the end of the year simply being driven by revenues from its existing customer base (assuming no churn).

Also, compared with its trailing 4 quarters, Elastic's subscription as a percentage of total revenue has reached a high of 94%.

Source: Q1 2021 Investor Presentation

Put simply, this affords Elastic a significant amount of visibility and predictability. Consequently, it could be argued that more predictable revenues should and typically do, trade with a higher multiple compared with a company growing at largely the same rate but shrouded with poor visibility.

In other words, investors crave visibility and are willing to pay substantial multiples for a high degree of certainty.

Valuation -- Elastic's Stock Could Go Either Way

Elastic trades on a forward sales multiple of 17x.

This multiple puts the stock amongst the cheapest of the fast-growing SaaS stocks.

Indeed, at one extreme we have Datadog (DDOG), a monitoring and analytics platform, that is growing fast but its multiple is sky-high:

Source: SA Premium Tools; Datadog

Meanwhile, on the other side, you have a SaaS company such as New Relic (NEWR), a cloud-based platform that allows customers to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide.

Hence, although New Relic is not a close peer of Elastic, I highlight New Relic to exemplify how lower growth stocks trade with a lower multiple:

Source: SA Premium Tools; New Relic

Making the case that New Relic's multiple lands neatly in the middle of these two companies.

The Bottom Line

Superficially, Elastic trades on a forward multiple of 17x, which is not an expensive multiple.

Having said that, its revenue growth rates are decelerating at a fast clip which brings into question what its growth rate will stabilize at?

If Elastic's growth rates were to stabilize in the mid-20s range, the stock would see its multiple remain largely static.

However, if Elastic's revenue growth rates were to fall into the low 20s, its multiple would most likely continue to compress further, cutting into investors' upside potential.

However, Elastic has many positive metrics, which make it compelling, although a lower entry point is required to afford investors with a required margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.