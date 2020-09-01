The dollar is still the world’s reserve currency, making it the benchmark pricing mechanism for commodities. Last week, at the virtual Jackson Hole Fed gathering, Chairman Jerome Powell told the world the US central bank is prepared to allow inflation to average 2% rather than using the level as a target. The tolerance for a rise in the inflation rate above the 2% level is a pass for commodity prices to rise. At the same time, the trend in the US dollar since March amounts to additional bullish fuel for the commodities asset class.

The dollar index reached an eighteen-year high in March when it rose to 103.96 as risk-off conditions gripped markets, sending money flows into safe-haven assets. The index posted a marginally higher high compared to the 103.815 level in early 2017. Since then, it has been all downhill for the US currency, which broke through a support level in July.

Currency values rarely experience explosions on the upside or implosions on the downside. They tend to trend for long periods. The trend in the dollar index is lower as it grinds towards its next technical support level. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) appreciates as the dollar index declines.

The dollar fell through a technical support level- Next stop the February 2018 low

The most recent low in the dollar index came on August 31 at 91.99, 11.5% below the high from five months ago. When examining trends in the leading currencies, long-term charts offer the most comprehensive and accurate technical picture because of its low volatility level. Governments worldwide tend to manage price variance between foreign exchange instruments to provide stability for the international financial system. Coordinated cooperation leads to a low level of price variance in the currency markets. However, the dollar and other foreign exchange markets often trend for long periods. Therefore, the long-term technical picture often offers a far better tool for analysis and projections for the path of least resistance of currency values.

Source: CQG

The quarterly picture of the US dollar index portrays a bearish technical picture for the value of the reserve currency. The dollar had been in a bullish trend from early 2018 through March 2020. The two-year move where the index made higher lows and higher highs came while the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined. Falling open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. While the futures market is far smaller than the over-the-counter foreign exchange market, it reflects the OTC market dynamics.

Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed lower and fell below neutral readings as the dollar index began to decline after the March 2020 high. Quarterly historical volatility increased from 5.18% at the start of 2020 to the 6.25% level. The rise in price variance reflects the increased quarterly trading range in the dollar index over the past three quarters.

The dollar index fell below its technical support level at the September 2018 low of 93.395 in July. Since then, the index continues to grind lower.

The US election is not likely to help the dollar

On November 3, US voters will elect the leader of the nation for the coming four years. President Trump stands for re-election and faces former vice president Joe Biden. The contest comes as the world’s most prosperous nation is divided along political lines. The global pandemic has presented unique challenges, as has social discord in many cities across the country.

Currency markets despise uncertainty. The future of US domestic and foreign policy depends on the upcoming election. As the election nears, the polls are likely to tighten. Without a clear policy path, the dollar’s value is likely to continue declining over the coming weeks until the November 3 contest.

Interest rate differentials no long favor the greenback

The vast interest rate differential between the US dollar and the euro currency provided support for the dollar. While the US Fed began increasing short-term interest rates in late 2015 and early 2016, European rates remained in negative territory. The gulf between the short-term rates rose to almost 3%, which provided an opportunity to borrow euros and invest them in dollars in a cash and carry trade.

The euro accounts for over 57% of the dollar index, as the European currency is the second-leading reserve foreign exchange instrument. The differential between short-term European and US rates has shrunk to only fifty basis points, which has weighed on the dollar’s value and supported the euro, sending the dollar index lower. The Fed has stated that it does not see US rates heading higher until at least 2022. The European Central Bank is not likely to push rates any lower, so the decline in the differential favors the euro over the dollar.

The Fed will allow higher inflation, more reason to sell the dollar

Aside from pushing the Fed Funds rate to zero, the US central bank is now raising its tolerance level for inflationary pressures. Inflation is a currency’s worst enemy as it destroys purchasing power.

Inflation can be a powerful beast. Once it gets going, it is often a challenge to control. The Fed is making a bet that when inflationary pressures rise above the 2% level, to the 2.25% top 2.50% level, short-term interest rate hikes will cause it to decline. The central bank could be taking a giant leap of faith in that assumption. Last week, the Dallas Fed President, Robert Kaplan, said he would be comfortable with inflation running a “little bit” above the Fed’s 2% target of the economy were to be once again running near full employment. James Bullard, the President of the St. Louis Fed, said, “Inflation has run below target, certainly by half a percent, for quite a while, so it seems like you could run above for a half a percent for quite a while.”

The bottom line is that the Fed members believe that once inflationary pressures rise, monetary policy adjustments would control the beast. There are no guarantees they will be correct.

The bottom line is that a higher tolerance for inflation is a bearish factor for the value of the US dollar against other currencies. Since the Fed is the world’s leading central bank, and others are likely to follow their policy direction, all currencies are likely to decline in value when inflationary pressures rise. The price of gold at the $1975 level on December futures continues to point to the decline in the value of the dollar and all fiat currencies. Gold has risen to a new high against all foreign exchange instruments over the past months.

UDN is the bearish tool for a falling dollar index

The trend in the US dollar index is lower, and the path of least resistance is down. The long-term technical position of the dollar is bearish, and the interest rate differential between the dollar and the euro currency, the higher tolerance for inflation, and uncertainty over the US election suggests that lower highs and lower lows are on the horizon for the greenback. The fund summary for the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UDN has net assets of $52.62 million, trades an average if 138,201 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The dollar index fell from a high of 103.96 in March to a low of 91.99 on the final day of August or 11.5%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, UDN rose from $18.96 to $21.33 per share or 12.5% over the same period. The bearish product did an excellent job tracking the dollar’s index’s path on the downside.

All signs continue to point lower for the US dollar. The next technical target is the February 2018 low of 88.15. The trend is always your friend, and in currency markets, trends can last for long periods.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.