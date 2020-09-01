Stryker will be fine, but this is a stock to monitor if the shares sell off another 15% or so.

To be clear from the outset, the only thing that’s “wrong” with Stryker (SYK) is that the company’s past performance, and the sell-side’s endless need to find ways to goose price targets ever higher, set a pace that few companies could maintain. Then COVID-19 came along and made life considerably more challenging for a company with exposure across the spectrum of procedure counts (weighted toward elective) and capital budgets (under strain).

With more mixed performance trends, and concerns that rivals like Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) have some momentum behind them, Stryker shares have underperformed the broader med-tech space by about 20% since my last article. I still can’t really say that Stryker is “cheap”, though the multiples and prospective returns are more reasonable than they’ve been in a while, and Stryker is a name that tends to recover well after pullbacks. I am still worried about another leg down, though, and at this price I’d rather run the risk of missing out than overpaying.

Procedure Counts Coming Back, And Ortho Still Healthy, But A Few Weak Spots

The overall theme from med-tech in the second quarter was a sharper than expected recovery in elective procedures, as physicians, hospitals, and patients got more comfortable with the risk trade-offs (and hospitals felt increasing budgetary strains to get patients back through the doors). Stryker managed a 6% beat on revenue and a modest (half-point or so) operating margin beat, but that honestly wasn’t so impressive next to the performances of companies like Abbott (ABT) or Zimmer.

Revenue fell 24% in the second quarter, with a 27% decline in the U.S. and a 14% decline in foreign markets. Gross margin fell by eight and a half points, missing by more than three points, while operating income fell almost two thirds, with operating margin cut more than half (down 13 and a half points).

Ortho was really the only bright spot, with revenue down 29% and 25% better than expected, as trauma is not really limited by COVID-19 (you can’t really postpone dealing with the aftermath of a car accident) and hip procedures are incrementally less elective. Knee revenue fell 45%, a 5% beat, with Stryker gaining share in the U.S. market (and outperforming a better Zimmer), while hip revenue fell 36%, a 22% beat, and Stryker basically “held serve” (with Zimmer outperforming). Trauma and extremities declined 16%, a 25% beat, with most of the upside in trauma, as extremity procedures are generally elective.

MedSurg declined 16%, more or less in line with expectations, as instrument sales underwhelmed (down 38%, missing by 22%) on weaker hospital demand. Endoscopy revenue fell 34%, beating by 20%, and medical revenue rose 18%, beating by 8%, on good demand for beds and stretchers.

Neuro and Spine declined 29%, missing by 3%, with Neuro down 23% (an 11% miss) and Spine down 36% (a 26% beat). Relative to Zimmer, Globus (GMED), NuVasive (NUVA), and others, Stryker’s spine business remains disappointingly weak. I’m also concerned about this two-quarter trend of misses in neuro; I fully grant that modeling in the face of COVID-19 has been very challenging, but I have had some concerns that the sell-side was being too cavalier in assuming Stryker would take share from Penumbra (PEN), so this is something to watch.

Still Waiting For The Wright Time

Management didn’t really offer much that was new regarding its pending deal for Wright Medical (WMGI), and the deal should still close in the second half of the year around the end of the this month or the start of October. As part of the deal, Stryker is divesting its STAR total ankle line, and I believe Zimmer or Smith & Nephew (SNN) could both be logical buyers.

The amount of time it is taking for this deal to close is unusual by med-tech standards and past experience for Stryker, but I think much of that can be attributed to COVID-19. I’d also note that Stryker hasn’t typically had to divest products to complete deals, so that is an added twist.

I see no reason to believe the deal won’t close, as the STAR product line was really the one regulatory issue I saw (there are some other overlapping products, but not as significant in revenue terms). Although it’s over half a year ago now, I would still recommend that investors read the proxy describing the Wright sale process – Stryker was pretty ambivalent about the deal until another party (very likely Smith & Nephew) got seriously involved, and there were other interested parties. While I think there are sound rationales to this deal, it’s odd to think about Stryker doing a deal worth more than $5 billion that they didn’t really want until rivals showed interest.

Competition Never Rests

It’s early, but it does seem as though Zimmer finally has its business more in hand, and may at long last be a more meaningful threat to Stryker’s growth ambitions in ortho. Stryker still has the strongest knee platform, but Zimmer’s initial experience with its Rosa robotics system has been stronger than expected, and the company’s hip performance was pretty good lately. Granted, this isn’t an “either or”; I think there’s room for both Stryker and Zimmer to grow, and it may well prove to be the companies with less focus on ortho and without a robotics platform (Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Smith & Nephew) that are more at risk.

Spine, though, remains an area of discontent for me. Given how many things Stryker does so well, this long-standing pattern of underperformance is unusual. Management has said in the past that they believe they can get the business back on track with internal R&D efforts, but the trajectory hasn’t been that good. The Wright deal is likely going to force Stryker to stick with smaller deals for a while, but I’m still not ruling out an eventual bid for Globus or NuVasive, as Stryker’s spine business is deteriorating to a point where they either need to do something big or need to think about getting out.

The Outlook

I consider COVID-19 a big disruption to the business, but not a long-term or permanent game-changer. Business will recover, and a lot of the business Stryker has lost will be recovered (patient/procedure wait lists have been growing). So, I’m still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth in excess of 6%, and I’m likewise comfortable with a double-digit FCF growth rate, as the company further leverages its margins and asset efficiency.

The Bottom Line

Stryker’s recent underperformance has left the shares looking more reasonably-priced than they have in a while, but that’s not the same as saying they look cheap. Prospective returns on a cash flow basis still look to be in the mid-single-digits, and the shares look more or less fairly-valued on my med-tech growth/margin valuation model. As I do think the market is running hot, I’d be more inclined to wait for another pullback rather than rush to buy Stryker today for fear of missing out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.