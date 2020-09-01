Crises are usually followed by strong years for reinsurers, and SCOR stands to benefit.

France-based reinsurer SCOR has seen its share price fall by a third since the COVID-19 crisis began.

While California wildfires and Hurricane Laura are part of the day-to-day business of reinsurers, COVID-19 has understandably created a more daunting challenge for the industry. The persistent uncertainty around the pandemic has weighed on the share price of reinsurers, with Paris-based SCOR SE (SCRYF, SZCRY) trading 34% below its February level.

The current price, in my opinion, reflects a pessimistic scenario that leaves room for potential upside. In particular, I consider the current discount against European peers Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF, OTCPK:SSREY), Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGF, OTCPK:MURGY) and Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRF, OTCPK:HVRRY) to be excessive, and expect SCOR to gradually recover:

Q2 Results: A €456m Adverse Impact From COVID-19

The Q2 '20 results, released on July 23, got a cold reception from the market due to a €136m net loss, contrasting with a solid Q1 '20. It's worth remembering, though, that SCOR had not recorded any provision related to COVID-19 in its Q1 results, preferring to wait until the half-year mark for a better assessment of the impact.

As a result, the Q2 earnings bore the full brunt of a €456m COVID-19 provision made of:

A €248m estimated impact on the P&C (Property & Casualty) side

A €194m impact on the Life business

A limited €14m detrimental impact on SCOR's investment portfolio

Despite this impact, the key message, in my opinion, is that SCOR managed to post slightly positive earnings for H1 as a whole, in the midst of the health crisis and the related business interruptions.

This has not been enough to reassure the market, though, which remains wary of SCOR's capital position and exposure to the Life insurance business in the U.S.

Perceived Weakness No. 1 : Capital Position

SCOR's metrics, set out below, are arguably not that different from other European Tier 1 reinsurers:

SCOR SE Swiss Re Hannover Re Munich Re Source Price to Book ratio 0.66 0.84 1.64 1.16 Morningstar H1 2020 P&C combined ratio* 102.3% 115.8% 102.3% 99.9% H1 results presentations Solvency II ratio 205% >220% 225% 211% H1 results presentations Credit ratings: Fitch Moody's S&P AA- Aa3 AA- n/a Aa3 AA- n/a n/a AA- AA Aa3 AA- Companies' websites

* Combined Ratio = (Incurred Losses + Expenses) / Earned Premium. The lower the ratio, the better the performance.

With solid metrics, as suggested by the rating agencies, why doesn't the market give SCOR more credit? In fact, analysts are not really concerned about the strength of SCOR's balance sheet, but they think that the company's slightly lower Solvency II ratio will put it at a disadvantage during the recovery. As Thomas Fossard from HSBC put it during the H1 earnings call:

You're currently trading with a significant discount to book value. And there is a view in the market that SCOR has [...] less gearing to improving market conditions. And this is where you are trading with a discount. Source: SCOR's H1 earnings call

In my opinion, the 205% Solvency II ratio (reinsurers usually have a target range between 180% and 220%) is only marginally lower than peers and this concern is probably overdone.

Perceived Weakness No.2 : Exposure To U.S. Life Insurance

The other concern voiced by market participants relates to SCOR's exposure to the Life insurance business in the U.S. As SCOR's Paolo de Martin indicated during the earnings call, the company covers about 4.5% of the U.S. population:

We had a number about 15 million in terms of the people that we ultimately reinsured in our portfolio. If you take an overall U.S. population of 327 million, that gives you like roughly around 4.5%. Paolo De Martin - Chief Executive Officer, Global Life

This exposure has raised some fears that SCOR could incur heavy losses in a stress scenario of higher mortality claims. This is a possibility given that the death toll is, sadly, still rising. However, SCOR's estimates seem conservative: The company's H1 provision of €194m (on the Life business) factored in 163,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19, and the Solvency II ratio is based on an additional 175,000 deaths (also in the U.S.) in H2 '20 & H1 '21.

The development of the pandemic is anyone's guess, but with COVID-19 care improving, and the better overall preparedness, I'm inclined to think that SCOR's estimates are on the safe side. Another risk, of course, would be further lockdowns in Europe or in the U.S., leading to more losses on the P&C side from business interruptions. Such a scenario looks increasingly unlikely, in my opinion, as governments realize the economic cost of full lockdowns.

Adverse Scenario Priced In, Leaving Room for Upside

The market has so far taken a pessimistic stance, with the stock trading as if the hard times were to last much longer. With bad news priced in, this leaves room for potential upside. In fact, the impact from COVID-19 could be compared to some of the most costly natural disasters, translating into large but manageable losses:

Source: Swiss Re's H1 results presentation

According to Berenberg, investors may have been too pessimistic in their projections of COVID-19 losses. What's more, such events usually give rise to premium increases when insurance policies are renewed, boosting margins for the industry:

"If, as we believe, investors are valuing insurers on the basis of the $50bn figure, they have a very comfortable margin for error, around $25bn," analysts explained. [...] If losses deteriorate only modestly from here, there could be a significant positive surprise for investors. This looks a little like a repeat of the 9/11 insurance crisis, when margins and profits stayed high for over four years afterwards." Source: Berenberg, quoted by Reinsurance News

In this context, SCOR expects to benefit from the firming-up of the market:

Source: SCOR's Q2 results presentation

It's also worth mentioning that despite the uncertainty, most analysts consider the shares undervalued, with an average price target of €30.63 (37% upside potential from the current price). This looks like an achievable target for a company with a book value per share of €34.19 at the end of Q2.

Source: Boursorama

Takeaways

Of course, investing in the reinsurance space in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis may not be for everyone. However, at this point, I consider SCOR an attractive investment with a lot of negativity priced in, and significant upside potential once conditions normalize.

I expect SCOR to trade closer to its book value (50% upside potential) once the dust settles. The upcoming Investor Day, on September 9, could wake up the shares, and should in any case shed some light on the current state of the business.

