I haven’t touched my BXRX since its spin-out from Recro Pharma, but the recent sell-off has me looking to add to this heavily discounted ticker.

Due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax decided to delay the full-launch of ANJESO until June of 2020. Despite the COVID-19 headwinds, Baudax reported some encouraging trends.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) has been stuck in the back of my speculative portfolio since receiving spin-off shares from the Recro Pharma (REPH) split. Now that my COVID-19 tickers are starting to cool-off, I am returning to some of my laggards to determine why they are not involved in this record market. Sadly, my BXRX shares are failing to rally and are continuing to sell-off despite the company pulling off a full commercial launch for their meloxicam injection, ANJESO.

The market doesn’t appear to believe in ANJESO’s ability to be a major player in moderate-to-severe pain, or, perhaps BXRX is simply underfollowed. Whatever the reason, I believe BXRX has experienced an unjustified sell-off that has discounted the share price that is hard to pass by. As a result, I am looking to add to my spin-off shares and will accumulate a speculative position in anticipation that the market will recognize BXRX’s long-term potential.

I intend to provide some background on the company and propose a case for a speculative investment at these prices. In addition, I will discuss my leading downside risks and how I plan to manage my BXRX in the near term.

ANJESO Overview

ANJESO is the company’s once-daily intravenous meloxicam indicated for use in “adults for the management of moderate-to-severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics.” ANJESO is the first COX-2 preferential NSAID that delivers up to 24 hours pain relief with impressive safety and tolerability profiles. In addition, ANJESO is a ready-to-use formulation that doesn’t require reconstitution or refrigeration (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ANJESO Highlights (Source: BXRX)

In my opinion, ANJESO has several attractive features that will allow it to be used in both unique situations and broad use. ANJESO has the potential to be used as a monotherapy or as a part of an MMA protocol, which could help reduce the use of opioids. Admittedly, we shouldn’t expect ANJESO to take the acute care class by storm and replace opiates as the standard-of-care, but I suspect healthcare providers will embrace ANJESO’s clinical profile.

Off The Launchpad

After delaying their April 1st launch, Baudax waited and proceeded with ANJESO’s U.S. launch in June. So far, ANJESO appears to be off to a respectable start despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals and elective surgeries. Baudax generated $350K in net product revenue in Q2, which obviously is very impressive. But, Baudax is reporting positive feedback from clinicians about ANJESO’s performance. In addition, the company is reporting:

early demand from a wide range of acute care providers from orthopedics to general surgery, to anesthesiologists and interventional pain specialist, who have begun using this novel non-opioid analgesics for the management of moderate-to-severe pain in a wide variety of surgical and nonsurgical procedures with early usage coming predominantly from the outpatient setting.”

Again $350K isn’t exactly something to parade about but is important to realize that ANJESO had only been fully launched for about a month before the end of Q2. In addition, the company has reported that the formulary review process was delayed by COVID-19, so we shouldn’t judge ANJESO’s numbers so far. However, investors should find some comfort that the company has seen numerous initial users have reordered several times, so there are some signs of demand.

What is more, Baudax has signed an agreement with Vizient, who is a GPO that has over half of the U.S.'s acute care providers, nearly all of the academic medical centers, and over 20% of ambulatory care providers as members. Baudax also closed a deal with Premier Inc. for a group purchasing agreement. In addition to GPOs, the company is also working with IDNs, to enhance ANJESO’s presence across the country. So, it appears the company is working well with these distribution and middlemen organizations to ensure ANJESO will be on the playing field.

Recently, Baudax received a permanent J-Code for ANJESO by CMS, which will replace their temporary C-Code. The permanent J-code will improve billing and reimbursement by reassuring all parties that ANJESO was being used. I can attest that attempting to file the proper paperwork and billing without an easily referenced code can be an annoyance and can add some additional steps to the reimbursement process. As a result, many providers try to avoid using that product/therapy/procedure until they know their practice will be reimbursed properly and won’t require excessive man-hours to bill correctly. Now with a permanent J-code, billing for ANJESO will become a straightforward process that can be easily repeated, which should increase the likelihood of it being put into practice.

Overall, I believe ANJESO’s launch is off to a good start considering COVID-19’s impact on elective surgeries and the ability for the salesforce to make in-person calls. It appears that ANJESO’s distribution network continues to expand along with commercial demand, so I expect to see strong growth in the coming quarters as ANJESO continues to make inroads and establish a spot in the pain management paradigm.

Lingering Downside Risks

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a big impact on the company’s ability to access customers face-to-face and has reduced the number of elective surgeries in the United States. Although the company has found new ways to engage with potential customers, we have to see the pandemic as a major barrier to ANJESO’s commercial success. The continued spread of COVID-19 is out of Baudax’s hands, but the pandemic will most likely continue to be a dark cloud sitting over ANJESO’s launch. The company only has $39.4M in cash and cash equivalents, so it can’t afford several quarters of weak growth. Consequently, I don’t expect the market to be completely sold on BXRX until ANJESO has established a clear trajectory.

Worthy Of A Buy?

It looks as if ANJESO’s launch is off to a strong start with a prompt commercial uptick with reorders and positive feedback from providers. In addition, Baudax has been laying the groundwork GPOs, IDNs, and payers to ensure ANJESO gets the support and promotion it needs to get a fair shot on the market. If all goes well, ANJESO will start to make serious inroads in a multibillion-dollar market and Baudax will start bringing home a hefty paycheck. How Much? Looking at figure 2, we can see that the Street expects Baudax to pull in around $28M in 2021 and will continue to record substantial revenue growth over the next seven years.

Figure 2: Baudax Revenue Estimates (Source: BXRX)

I would point out the 2023 estimate of ~$100M, which is a forward price-to-sales of 0.51. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x, I believe it is safe to say BXRX is worthy of speculative investment at these prices.

My Plan

I am looking to make a series of additions to my undersized BXRX position in the coming days and weeks. My first addition is based on the company’s fundamentals, however, subsequent buys will be based on chart technicals. I will look to make another addition once the share price is able to break its current downtrend (Figure 3).

Figure 3: BXRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

My goal is to leave 2020 with a half-sized position and will look to add to that position following positive earnings reports. Overall, I expect to stay in the ticker for at least five years in anticipation of a huge return on my investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REPH, BXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.