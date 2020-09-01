Introduction

Consumer sentiment towards entertainment is at a multi-year low. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, people are retreating into the safety of their own lives and avoiding areas such as shopping malls, movie theaters, and sporting events. Not only do they avoid these places due to the increased likelihood of contracting the virus, but also due to the economic uncertainty they now face. Unemployment rates have risen, and many Americans are now relying on subsistence aid to meet their financial obligations. Consumers are simply changing their behavior in the face of a changing world, and retail and entertainment will face new challenges going forward. Hotel and ski resort companies such as Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) will be particularly exposed, even as they have already had to deal with the brutal impacts of complete shutdowns during the closing of the 2019/2020 ski season in February-March of this year. According to the National Ski Areas Association in Denver, overall ski visits fell by 14% during the 2019/2020 season compared to the 2018/2019 season, while the resort closures resulted in the average ski resort having been opened 99 days as opposed to 121 days from the previous year. Though on the surface, these metrics may not appear significant, but the financial carnage to the ski resort industry suggests otherwise. What would have been a typical ski season shortened by closures paired with a reduction of visits resulted in a $2 billion loss to the industry. Although the 2019/2020 ski season is over, the outlook remains grim for the upcoming ski season as well, and investors should think twice before purchasing stock in ski resort companies such as Vail.

photo source: CNBC

Declining Skier Sentiment

As COVID-19 takes its toll on the economy, people are showing reluctance to participate in many of the leisure activities they once enjoyed in a pre-crisis world, skiing being no exception. Many avid skiers that hold season passes to various resorts are reporting that they may not purchase season passes going forward, citing the interruption of the season by the closures. Although Vail Resorts offered ticket holders a credit for the time in which the resorts were closed that may be applied to future pass purchases, some consumers are suggesting that they will not redeem them. While Vail offered a credit for unused time during this ski season, it is possible they may not do it again, and resort-goers are not certain that there will not be another round of closures. A recent survey conducted by Spot, an insurance company dealing with athletic-related injuries, reported that 85% of respondents had declared that their 2020 ski plans were interrupted or altered by the COVID pandemic and 33% reported a reduced likelihood of skiing in the upcoming season. Without a clear solution or end to the crisis, it is likely that the upcoming season will experience many of the same problems as the preceding one.

photo source: Spot Sentiment Report

Other surveys are yielding similar results, all of them grim. Less travel is expected, fewer season passes are being sold, and skiers are skeptical that they will be able to ski in the upcoming season: photo source: Glade

Consumers have a plethora of concerns that will weigh on sentiment and discourage them from partaking in activities such as skiing. The situation pertaining to COVID-19 is in constant flux, as new virus hot spots emerge and old ones dissipate. Government at the local, state, and federal level is constantly changing policy and issuing new mandates that affect consumer behavior and the activities they participate in. Consumers cannot predict which activities will be forbidden and which will be allowed, and they also face uncertainty regarding finances, as some sectors of the economy have not yet fully reopened, unemployment levels remain high. With such uncertainty, ski resort patrons are less willing to purchase season passes, which require an upfront payment.

Vail's Response

Having to close its resorts early in the 2019/20 ski season due to the imposed lockdown, Vail offered its season pass holders a financial credit that can be applied towards purchasing a season pass for the upcoming season. In response to the declining sales of season passes, Vail has extended its purchasing period. Under normal conditions, Vail offers consumers a discounted pricing model whereby consumers receive better prices the earlier they purchase their season passes. With the best discounts being available in the spring, Vail has extended this period through Labor Day in the hopes of enticing would-be purchasers to take the plunge. The partial refund credit given to previous holders also applies throughout this period. Announcing this change in April, CEO Rob Katz said the following:

"Following the difficult decision to close our North American mountain resorts as a result of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have been developing a comprehensive plan to address our pass holders' concerns about the early closure this past season and provide improved coverage for the future. We are committed to providing the best passes in the ski industry and are focused on both honoring the loyalty of our guests and providing peace of mind for next season."

The "comprehensive plan" has many components in addition to the applicable purchase credit previously mentioned. Vail has also announced 'Epic Coverage,' which is a free insurance plan for all current pass-holders, replacing the need to purchase a protection plan. Epic Coverage allows holders to refund their passes if they experience an eligible injury, job loss, or a personal event related to COVID-19 that prevents them from using the pass. Furthermore, the coverage will also refund holders if specific resorts close under new lockdown ordinances that were the intended visitation points of the holder, preventing the pass from being used. Vail will also reduce the cost of amenities such as food and beverages, ski lessons and training courses, and equipment rentals. All of these changes come across to the investor as a struggling company grasping for straws. Perks and discounts may be a nice bone to toss towards one's customers, but they cannot overrule prevailing market conditions.

Conclusion

Vail Resorts should be approached with extreme caution from an investor's perspective. Attendance is expected to decline in the upcoming ski season, and season passes are also expected to sell fewer than last year. Furthermore, the passes that do sell will be sold at a steep discount, rather than at the full price point they would have sold for this time last year. As the entertainment industry struggles with a declining customer-base, ski resorts will have to implement new changes that consumers may not be happy with. Although Vail Resorts has already implemented several customer-friendly changes such as discounts and generous refund policies, the company is also adopting a reservation system to limit the number of skiers present at a given time. This reservation system favors season pass holders at the expense of day-trip visitors, which could prompt a further decline in resort visitation. The company has briefly suspended dividend payouts and reduced its outlook for the upcoming season, providing evidence that the company anticipates cash shortfalls in the coming quarters. Given the tremendous uncertainty associated with the entertainment industry and travel, paired with the limited upside potential of Vail Resorts and reduced dividends, the bottom line is simply that capital can find much more productive uses that can better limit exposure to COVID-19 and declining consumer sentiment. Vail Resorts should be avoided, and less risky investments should be sought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.