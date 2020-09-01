There are no immediate reasons to assume that these favorable developments can't continue, and the shares aren't expensive.

The company has managed to produce decent growth and margin expansion the last couple of years, producing solid cash flows.

Eltek operates in the high-end of the PCB market, mostly serving defense industries in the US and Israel.

Eltek (ELTK) is an Israeli producer of advanced PCBs (printed circuit boards) which it predominantly sells to defense clients and some to the medical sector. It mostly produces prototypes and small batches, and therefore serves the same markets with the same products as 3D printer Nano Dimension (NNDM).

While Nano Dimension was butchered on a disastrous financing but also growth sort of petered out, they do have the benefit of bringing innovation to the market, Eltek is more of a traditional player in an industry where there is a lot of competition. Here is what their 20-F argued about that:

In recent years, many electronics manufacturers have moved their commercial production to Asia to take advantage of its exceptionally large, relatively low-cost labor pool. In particular, the trend has favored China, which according to industry sources has the largest PCB market in terms of both revenue and number of suppliers. The overall technical capability of suppliers in China has improved dramatically in recent years, and China has emerged as a global production center for cellular phones, smartphones, tablet PCs, computers and computer peripherals, and high-end consumer electronics. The continued outsourcing of production to China should result in additional commercial market share potential for PCB manufacturers with a strong presence and reputation in China.

But, one could argue that the high-tech world is running the risk of bifurcation into two worlds, one dominated by the US and the other dominated by China, so the company could benefit from this as it might reduce Chinese demand. Their defense business wasn't likely to enlist Chinese PCB producers anyway, so not too much should be expected here. From the Q2CC:

we also see an opportunity to grow our business in the U.S. market due to the worsening relationship between the U.S. and China.

The same 20-F also recognizes 3D printing as an emerging competitive threat.

The company hasn't offered a whole lot of growth recently although operationally things have improved considerably over time, especially in 2019 (with the tapering off of this in 2020 so far likely due to the pandemic):

Q2 results

From the 6-K:

The results were pretty decent despite some slowdown in India due to Covid, with revenues growing nearly 7% (Q2CC):

Our revenue from the defense sector and contract electronic manufacturers grew from $13.8 million during the first half of 2019 to $15.3 million in the first half of 2020, 11% growth year-over-year. The medical sectors contribute 9.7% of our revenue during the first half of 2020, representing 4% growth year-over-year.

Gross profits growing 15.3% as a result of some nice margin expansion, which is a bit of a trend:

Higher revenues and better margins produce improving cash flow:

Operating cash flow was $1.4M in Q2 on top of $1.5M in Q1, that's really pretty decent and they still have an insurance claim (one of two) to look forward too (a machine that was damaged by floods a couple of years ago).

Free cash flow is a little lower as the company spends like $700K a year on CapEx. They will have to do that again pretty soon (Q2CC):

It's close to full capacity. It's five days a week. So, we still have opportunity to go over the weekends.

Management wants to finance CapEx organically so the chances of external financing are fairly remote. They did a rights offering in March last year which got them $2.5M (and Nasdaq compliance, which was uncertain at the time).

The company has $3.4M in cash and $5.6M in debt, $4.1M of which is current.

Valuation

With these kind of metrics the stock is really a value play and here is the surprising thing:

Basically the stock has gone nowhere since the financial crisis. Now, if you look at the margin and cash flow graphs, the recovery started somewhere in 2017 (the cash flow graph is a little deceptive as it depicts the trailing 12 months, not the quarterly figures).

But basically in 2017 the share price hovered around $3-$4 (although with peaks that went to $8) while it's $5 now and the share count has basically doubled, so one can't really say the progress isn't reflected in the share price.

What one can say is that the shares are still not expensive.

Conclusion

Management doesn't provide any guidance but by the looks of it the company is doing pretty well and we don't see any immediate reasons to expect this performance to deteriorate anytime soon.

While they operate in the high end of the market, the market is very competitive and margins are fairly slim, so we don't see this stock in the double digits anytime soon. But a solid performer, yes that is likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ELTK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.