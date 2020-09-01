Nonethless, investors are not likely to find enough margin of safety here.

Yelp's balance sheet is rock-solid and the company is not burning through cash.

Investment Thesis

Yelp (YELP) is struggling to get traction. Even though one could argue that Yelp has a very strong balance sheet, with no debt and a cash position of $530 million, I question whether this is enough to attract new investors to this stock.

Moreover, while acknowledging that Yelp is not burning through any cash, we should squarely focus on the fact that its top line is facing significant headwinds.

Hence, although the stock trades for just 2x forward sales, I contend that there's still not enough margin of safety in this stock.

Analyzing Yelp's Revenue Growth Rates

Yelp connects consumers with local businesses. Yelp sells advertising to local businesses allowing these businesses to gain visibility and be discovered by consumers. In other words, Yelp provides companies with lead generation.

Moving on, looking ahead, Yelp's near and medium-term prospects are looking unimpressive.

Source: Author's calculations

Aside from the big drop in revenue in Q2 2020, readers should note that during 2019 Yelp was not reporting particularly strong growth rates - when the economy was its strongest.

However, what is slightly more difficult to notice, but nevertheless noteworthy, is that throughout 2019 Yelp's revenue growth rates were accelerating throughout 2019, even if its growth rates were somewhat bumpy.

Yet, frustratingly, COVID crushed Yelp's business model, which culminated with Q2 2020 reporting horribly negative growth rates of negative 32% y/y.

Having said that, it's not all bad, because Yelp's management was nimble enough that through a steadfast reduction in operating costs, Yelp succeeded in cutting back $71 million out of its operations.

Yelp's swift action in the face of its falling revenues allowed Yelp to finish Q2 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA of $11 million.

Furthermore, Yelp's adjusted EBITDA of $11 million translated into approximately $17 million of cash flows from operations - thus, a very strong cash conversion during Q2.

In summary, even though Yelp's top line looks grim, founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and his team deterministically took the required action to bolster Yelp's operations. But I question whether this is enough.

Yelp Continues Facing Headwinds

Source: Q2 2020 Investors' Presentation

I've circled in red two verticals that Yelp serves. As readers know, Hotels and Restaurants are two markets that Yelp serves which are going to be under pressure for some time.

Even when Hotels and Restaurants see their business returning to normal strength, the ability of Yelp to gain meaningful traction once more will be challenging because Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google is determined to push out Yelp.

In other words, Yelp was already struggling to get traction because of COVID, but once the environment starts to improve, it will have to once more battle with Google as Google resumes its own mission in attempting to gain market share in the reviews market.

It could be said that Yelp has coexisted with Google for a long time, and that is nothing new? On the surface, this is true. However, in reality, Google continues to rapidly expand its content of ratings, reviews, photos, making it increasingly challenging for Yelp to compete.

Looking back, at the time of my previous article, I was bullish Yelp's prospects and went long. But on the back of Yelp's Q2 results, I had to do an about-turn and acknowledge that Yelp was facing too much of an uphill struggle.

Valuation - Cheap Can Stay Cheap

The issue for shareholders is to find a compelling enough reason to remain long. Because it's difficult to know just how long Yelp's operations will remain subdued.

What we do know is that until the economy is fully reopened, Yelp's prospects are not likely to return to positive growth.

And looking forward to next year, when Yelp starts to lap its Q2 2020 results, investors are unlikely to reward the stock with a meaningfully larger multiple until there's ample evidence that Yelp has what it takes to be a relevant business which adds value to both consumers and companies.

Accordingly, looking ahead over the next few quarters, Yelp's prospects are not looking particularly healthy:

Source: SA Premium Tools

However, given that Yelp's balance sheet is so strong, with no debt and a cash position of slightly over $520 million, this implies that approximately 30% of its market cap is made up of cash.

The Bottom Line

On the one hand, reasons to be bullish Yelp include the fact that it has a very strong balance sheet and it's not burning through any cash.

Also, the fact that it's priced at close to 2x forward revenues reinforces the narrative that the stock is in no way expensive.

However, until Yelp positively demonstrates that it can not only stabilize its top line but provide substantial evidence that it offers its customers and consumers enough value, this business is more likely than not to just tick along, and not provide its shareholders with enough upside potential to compensate them for being investing in a public company. There are better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.