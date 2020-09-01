China's Recovery Moving Along Nicely - We'll Follow

The Chinese recovery is going well and we can therefore assume that something similar will happen here.

A useful perhaps not perfect, guide is to look at China, who is a few months ahead of everyone else in this coronavirus process.

We want to know what's about to happen to our own economy and therefore our own investment markets.

Our "We Don't Know" problem

We think we know a bit about economies and how they work. Not as much as some seem to think, true enough, for there are always those who think it can be planned in detail when we can't even know it in detail. But we do think we know a bit.

We've got evidence from 6 or 8 economic cycles from some tens of modern economies - in any detail that is - over some 80 years or so. Outside the industrialised nations the information is a bit sketchy, before WWII pretty much so too. Even the concept of GDP was only invented in the 1930s. So, we've got an evidence base we can look at to think about how an economy recovers from high interest rates, or inflation, or the banks going bust, or whatever it is that ails it.

Except, of course, we've never, in any of the places we've got good numbers for, deliberately closed down the economy for months at a time. So, while we can have a guess or two at what is going to happen we don;t in fact know.

There are those who have said - in print, and I shall cherish their predictions - that it will be impossible to repone supply lines and therefore, well something. There are those like myself who think that a market economy will largely pick up where it left off as long as we're able to avoid one or two pitfalls. Who is right there remains to be seen.

But it's still true that we've no greatly useful example in economic history to compare today with. So, we're working a little blind. Fortunately though China stepped into this mire a couple of months before the rest of us did. Had the pandemic before we did, locked down the economy before we did, reopened before and so on. Sure, it's a different economy and works in a slightly different manner. But it's going to be a reasonable guide as to what will happen to us and probably the best such guide we've got.

At which point the news is good as China's recovering quite nicely.

China manufacturing PMI

China's manufacturing PMI is now available:

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) decreased to 51 in August from 51.1 in July, with impacts from heavy floods in the south of the country, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

And:

(China manufacturing PMI from CGTN)

We should note that this is the official PMI from China National Statistics, not the IHS Markit private sector one.

As we can see activity is expansionary and has been since that depth of the lockdown.

China services PMI

We also have the non-manufacturing sector of the economy:

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 55.2 in August, compared with 54.2 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. August's reading was the sixth consecutive expansion after the gauge in February was fell well below the 50 mark, which separates activity expansion from contraction.

It is the second of these that is far more important of course. Even in China services - or to be entirely accurate, non-manufacturing - is 60% of the economy. Thus the second number is much more representative of the wider economy.

The importance here.

Sure, we didn't think that the economy, any economy, was going to go into a terminal spiral as a result of the coronavirus. We expected a drop then some sort of recovery. But what matters is how fast that recovery is. Further, does the recovery get us back to where we were or do we start all over again from a lower level of output in the economy?

The PMI numbers show is that, in China at least, the recovery was pretty swift. Yes, a deep drop in production but a relatively swift return to expansion from those lows. As to whether we get back to previous levels of activity? Well, China already managed that in July. Not only was the recovery pretty swift, they were back to year on year growth only 7 months after the start of the whole disaster.

This doesn't quite translate right over into our own experience for China was growing at 6 and 7% before this. So, being only just up on last year means they're still missing the growth they would have expected in the pandemic's absence.

But it's still a pretty swift recovery to previous levels of activity.

The lesson for us

At the start here we just didn't know what the recovery was going to be like. We could make some guesses based upon assumptions, sure we could, but that's not as good as having actual information.

We now have at least some information. China is two to three months further along in the process than we are, having started earlier. They're back to solid growth from the levels of about a year ago. Correcting that for our own growth level that implies a loss of GDP to us of a few percentage points buy the end of the year. With, of course, continued and sustained growth from our current position.

Is this proven? Nope, definitely not. But it is consistent with the best evidence we've got.

My view

I've long been arguing that I expect the recovery to be swift and steep. On the fairly basic grounds that if we stop closing the economy down then it will grow again. We did, after all, know what was causing the problem.

So far I'm not seeing anything to dislodge that view and thus continue with it.

The investor view

Currently the stock markets are about correctly priced for that swift and complete recovery. If it doesn't happen, or there's good reason to fear it might not, then we'll see a significant downwards move in the indices. We should thus be on the look out for evidence that it's not going to happen that way. China being just one piece of such evidence.

That China is recovering nicely does not mean that we will. But it doesn't disprove that we can, thus it doesn't disprove the current market levels and valuations.

This being about as far as macroeconomics can take us at present. For what we should be doing we need to look at specific companies and situations, the general economic tea leaves just tell us that current valuations in general aren't out of line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.