Designing A Depression-Proof Plan For Retirement Withdrawals

Analysis of historical results shows that there have been long periods of under and over performance relative to the mean; real life returns are different than smooth projections.

A conservative application of the bucket approach to retirement withdrawals allows for managing immediate, near-term and long-term money needs.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Baker Street Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The purpose of this article is to share modeling results of various approaches for withdrawing money during retirement, specifically using the bucket method. I ran various simulations with different inputs and measured overall success. This modeling has helped me understand withdrawal approaches during retirement.

Background

I'm in my mid-forties and I'm right in the middle of my career: I've been working for 20 years, and I'll probably continue to work for another 20. I've done a decent job saving for retirement, but one of the key questions I struggle to answer is "How much retirement savings is enough?"

During the first 20 years of saving for retirement, my allocation approach has been very simple: I've put 100% in stocks. As I've considered retirement I struggle to think about how to manage funds that are spread across stocks, bonds and cash. I've seen various numbers recommended for allocating between stocks and bonds, but I wanted to be able to model different allocations and see the results for myself.

Over the years, I've used various calculators and various rules of thumb for retirement. Inevitably these approaches assume a constant rate of return. However, based on historical returns, I know that the smooth curves I see in these future projections are not realistic. Here's a typical projection of saving for retirement and spending after retirement. Note the smooth exponential growth up to retirement and the gentle shift into spending.

Source: marketwatch.com

Compare the graphic above to historical S&P valuation over the long term. This time period has many ups and downs complete with long-term cyclical bear and bull markets. Real life is nowhere near as smooth as consistent as the plot above.

Source: mactrotrends.net

I struggled to understand how a retiree would deal with these swings in the market. How can a retiree withdraw money today, and stay confident that she will have money 35+ years from now? What if the market takes a down turn - should she drastically change her approach?

To help me answer these questions and others, I worked to create a simple model of retirement and retirement returns over a 40 year period. I wanted to create a plan that I could follow in good times and bad. I wanted simple rules and guard-rails to follow that would create a conservative approach for retirement withdrawals. I wanted to be able to understand better some historical "worst case" realities to develop a plan with a margin of safety.

With those questions in mind, I set out to create a simple model of potential methods for withdrawals from a retirement nest egg. In my day job, I work to analyze datasets and model potential future outcomes. I used that same approach to model various possibilities for retirement.

Historical data

To look forward I spent a lot of time looking back. I found an excellent set of historical data here.

This dataset spans from 1928 to 2019 and includes the annual inflation adjusted returns for stocks and bonds -- based on the historical S&P 500 return and Baa rated corporate bonds. I analyzed this data to better understand what we can learn from history. In my modeling, I use the historical rates of return to test out various potential withdrawal strategies. I'll share summary findings of the modeling below.

A note on past performance: Yes, I agree: "past performance is no guarantee of future returns". While nobody knows exactly what the future holds, there are many different scenarios reflected in this 91 year set of historical data. We can select 40 year periods where returns are fantastic - we can equally consider what it would have been like to begin retirement in 1929 - just at the onset of the great depression. This dataset is a perfect proving ground to test out various concepts.

So, here's what the data looks like. If we started with $100 invested in stocks 1928, we'd have $33,967 at the end of 2019 (adjusted for inflation). By comparison, that same $100 invested in bonds would have yielded only $3,289 (adjusted for inflation).

Source: created by author from historical return data

If we look at the same data on a logarithmic scale - something interesting becomes apparent. If you put equal amounts in stocks and bonds at the beginning of 1928 your bond portfolio would have had a higher balance from 1931 to 1951!

Source: created by author from historical return data

Here's a view that shows the annual returns in chronological order. This graphic shows the annual return (adjusted for inflation) for both stocks and bonds. Note that there are some years with wonderful returns for stocks, but there are some patches with absolutely terrible returns - see the great depression years. An investment of $100 at the beginning of 1928 would have fallen to $44.31 at the end of 1932. Trying times indeed!

Source: created by author using historical return data

The following graphic takes the returns for stocks and bonds for each of the 91 years in the dataset and bins them into categories based on their returns. Note how wide the spread is for stocks compared to bonds. It shows in rather clear terms, the potential spread of returns for stocks, and how that spread (both positive and negative) is less for bonds.

Source: created by author using historical return data

One final view of the historical data provides additional insight. This table shows the historical percentage of years with various amounts of gains and losses. Clearly bonds have historically done a better job at keeping their value, but come with reduced potential upside.

Source: created by author using historical return data

The Modeling Approach

I researched various approaches to withdrawing money in retirement and the "bucket method" seemed the most logical to me. It is able to handle the immediate, short term and long term needs of a retiree.

Here's an explanation about the bucket withdrawal strategy from Investopedia:

Bucket or segmentation strategies divide assets into different 'buckets,' depending on the time remaining until withdrawal and the client's risk appetite. For example, the first bucket may contain cash and cash equivalents needed over the next five years, while the last bucket may contain riskier equities that won't have to be sold for a decade or more. These buckets can be rebalanced at any time to reflect changes in income requirements or risk tolerance.

The buckets: In my modeling I used 3 different buckets:

Cash: Cash or cash equivalents that can be easily withdrawn. This bucket also serves a psychological purpose: holding more than a year's worth of cash helps the retiree know that they have a solid place to withdraw cash for a year or two in the future. This may help assuage retirees concerns and fears during drastic market downturns.

Bonds: Money needed in the intermediate term is stored in bonds. We won't see spectacular returns here, but we also hope that the capital will be preserved in a downturn. Examples of funds in this category could include bond fund offerings like the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VICSX) or Fidelity Advisor Corporate Bond Fund (FCBIX).

Stocks: Long term money needs are placed in stocks - in theory the retiree can be okay with market downturns in the near term, because they won't have to draw upon funds in this bucket until a future date. Examples include the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), as well as the Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX).

A disclaimer: The results and findings were helpful as I considered how withdrawals will work in retirement. I'm sharing them for informational purposes. Consult with financial experts when making decisions on investments and determining retirement needs and distributions.

The bucket approach: at the beginning of each year the retiree does two things. First, she calculates the allowable funds to be withdrawn. Second, she rebalances the portfolio between stocks and bonds.

Each year, at the beginning of the year, the retiree withdraws the needed funds for the upcoming year. There is a normal amount to withdraw, but also a maximum allowable amount. The retiree compares the desired withdrawal amount to the maximum allowed. If the desired withdrawal amount is below the maximum allowable amount, the retiree withdraws the normal amount and replenishes the withdrawn funds from bucket #2 (bonds).

If the desired withdrawal is above the maximum allowable she will reduce the amount withdrawn in the upcoming year. This preserves capital invested in stocks and bonds and will hopefully help the retiree back on track for a fruitful retirement. If the cash bucket contains sufficient funds yearly withdrawals are pulled from the cash bucket. This leaves money invested and helps not withdraw invested funds when markets are generally down. If the cash bucket does not contain sufficient funds, then funds are withdrawn from bucket #2 (bonds)

After withdrawing needed funds for the year, the retiree rebalances the invested (non-cash) portion of the portfolio between stocks and bonds according to a planned schedule.

The Modeling Assumptions

Here's a list of assumptions that I used when modeling retirement returns and annual distributions. Those that are detail oriented may enjoy this section, otherwise feel free to skip down to the next section: modeling results.

I'm not considering income from pensions, social security and other sources. This analysis focuses on the key question: How much can I safely remove from my retirement nest egg each year?

I'm not considering the impact of taxes - either on the rate of return for various investments, or on withdrawals.

I assumed a 40-year time horizon for withdrawals - real life experience may vary.

I'm using inflation adjusted returns for from a dataset of 91 years to represent potential different outcomes in the future.

The rate of stock returns is based on the S&P performance with dividends re-invested.

I've assumed that money in bucket #1 (cash) receives no return on investment.

In some happy scenarios the portfolio experiences significant increases. Ostensibly, a retiree would want to either withdraw more or allocate funds for purposes other than retirement expenditures. I figure if I have this "problem" it's one I'd be happy to work on in retirement, I've chosen to not stress about it in the modeling.

The maximum allowable amount depends on what percentage of total funds you would like to withdraw. This value starts at the original withdrawal percentage, but increases each year. This makes sure that early year withdrawals are not too severe, but allows for increasingly larger amounts to be withdrawn each year, especially in later years. I modeled this by applying an annual withdrawal increase percentage.

Default input values - unless otherwise stated, the following input values are used:

Starting portfolio amount: $1,000,000.

Withdrawal percent: 4.0% of total funds.

Max allowable withdrawal: 5.0% of total funds (with 3% annual increases).

Number of years to hold in cash: 2 years (i.e., if annual withdrawal is $40,000 you should hold $80,000 in bucket #1: cash).

Portfolio allocation: At year 1: 80% stocks, 20% bonds. Stock allocation decreases by 2 percentage points each year, with bond allocation rising by 2 percentage points.

Annual percentage increase in max allowable withdrawal: 3.0%. As an example, on year one, if the desired percentage is 4.0%, this grows to 7.79% by year 20, and 15.84% by year 40.

Modeling results

Let's start by comparing how this approach would have worked for five different 40 year time periods. I've selected 5 periods that include best case to worst case scenarios. The graphic below shows the results of following the bucket portfolio method, with all default values used. The graphic includes the following elements.

The ending balance of the portfolio after following the bucket method (table on left)

The total amount withdrawn over the 40 year period, and the percentage of this amount compared to the desired withdrawal over the period (table on left)

The portfolio value over time - this includes all three buckets (line graph on right)

The percentage of desired withdrawal for each year (heatmap at bottom)

Source: created by author

As you can see, there's a pretty big difference between these 40 year periods, including large differences in the ending portfolio balance. Both the 1929 and 1966 period end up spending all the money, and have to limit portfolio withdrawals at various times. The 1949 and 1980 periods are especially positive with no reductions needed and large increases in portfolio values.

As I look at this, of course, I dream that I will retire in the best case scenario. However, for planning purposes, I want to ensure that my retirement approach will work in all conceivable scenarios. To that end, I'm going to focus primarily on the 1966 case. Some supporting thoughts: 1929 was preceded by the phenomenal buildup of 1928. If you model the 40 year period starting on year earlier (1928), the portfolio actually does pretty well. Starting at 1928 achieves 99.6% of desired total withdrawal, compared to 86.5% for 1929. However, pretty much any starting period in the mid-sixties is problematic. To me, 1966 seems like a more likely worst case scenario.

Let's explore the impact of various withdrawal rates. We'll focus on the 1966 to 2005 case, and use five different withdrawal rates. Each withdrawal rate has an accompanying max withdrawal rate 1 percentage point higher. We'll look at withdrawal rates of 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5% and 5.0%

Source: created by author

Notice the difference to overall success that a 0.5% difference in withdrawal rate has! The 5.0% rate ends up with a pretty brutal overall picture. On average this case withdrew 65% of what the retiree expected to withdraw. The final years are especially impacted, with the last year only withdrawing 25% of desired amounts.

Finally, let's look at the impact of having an upper guardrail on total withdrawal amounts. Let's stay with the same 1966-2005 period, and use a withdrawal rate of 4.0%, but vary the max allowable withdrawal rate from 5.0% to 9.0%.

Source: Created by author

Note the importance of the maximum allowable withdrawal. For the 5.0% case, there's a larger impact felt in years 9-20, but that early frugality pays off. For the case with a 9.0% max, it becomes very bleak towards the end: year 40 only allows you to withdraw 7% of your desired amount.

Final thoughts

As I look at these modeling results, my takeaway is that a 3.5% withdrawal rate is very conservative, and based on analysis of historical returns is very likely to allow for withdrawal across a 40 year time period. The application of a cap on max allowable withdrawal is crucial as well - it serves as an early warning sign that action needs to be taken to ensure that the portfolio will continue to provide during retirement.

Another takeaway is how small differences in withdrawal rates can affect overall outcomes. It would seem very safe to work towards a nest egg large enough that it will sustain a very conservative 3.5% or even 3.0% withdrawal rate.

This modeling has helped me clarify and understand better how the bucket withdrawal approach could be applied in retirement. I hope that others find it useful as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These results are for informational purposes only. Consult with financial experts when making decisions on investments and determining retirement needs and distributions.