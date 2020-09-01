Zhongsheng Group is expected to deliver strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings growth in 2H 2020, driven by a continued recovery in new car sales, new store openings, and acquisitions.

Zhongsheng Group delivered positive top line and bottom line growth in 1H 2020, which was impressive considering the negative impact of Covid-19.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese automobile dealer Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZSHGY) (OTCPK:ZHSHF) [881:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Zhongsheng Group published on April 27, 2020. Zhongsheng Group's share price has increased by +62% from HK$29.80 as of April 24, 2020 to HK$48.40 as of August 31, 2020, since my last update. Zhongsheng Group trades at 19.0 times consensus forward FY 2020, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 1.1%.

Zhongsheng Group delivered positive top line and bottom line growth in 1H 2020, which was impressive considering the negative impact of Covid-19. Also, Zhongsheng Group is expected to deliver strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings growth in 2H 2020, driven by a continued recovery in new car sales, new store openings, and acquisitions.

With Zhongsheng Group valued by the market at forward P/E multiples representing a huge premium to its historical averages, I believe that most of the positives for the stock have been priced, and I see a Neutral rating for Zhongsheng Group as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Zhongsheng Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers ZSHGY and ZHSHF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 881:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $14 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Zhongsheng Group shares listed in Hong Kong include Matthews International Capital Management, The Vanguard Group, APG Asset Management, and Capital Research Global Investors among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Decent Financial Performance For 1H 2020

Zhongsheng Group reported 1H 2020 financial results on August 10, 2020, and the company delivered positive top line and bottom line growth despite challenges brought about by Covid-19. The company's revenue increased by +1.4% YoY from RMB57.4 billion in 1H 2019 to RMB58.2 billion in 1H 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +10.1% YoY from RMB2,082 million to RMB2,292 million over the same period.

A strong +6.1% YoY increase in revenue for the after-sales and accessories business to RMB8,415 million was partially offset by a marginal +0.6% YoY increase in revenue from new car sales to RMB49,788 million in 1H 2020. The relatively weak new car sales growth in the first half of the year was unsurprising, considering the supply chain disruptions in Mainland China in 1Q 2020, with a majority of automobile plants shut down as part of lock-down measures to combat Covid-19. New car sales volume declined by -7.8% YoY to 197,188 units in the first half of the year, with a -20.9% drop in sales volume for the mid- to high-end brands segment being partially offset by a +5.7% YoY growth in sales volume for the luxury brands segment.

The after-sales and accessories business segment performed better than the new car sales business segment in the first half of the year, but segment revenue growth has still slowed compared to the past. The +6.1% YoY increase in after-sales and accessories segment revenue in 1H 2020 still pales in comparison to the low-to-mid teens YoY revenue growth for the business segment in the past five years between FY 2014 and FY 2019.

Zhongsheng Group's earnings grew by a much higher +10.1% YoY in 1H 2020, compared with a relatively mild +1.4% YoY increase in revenue in the first half of the year. This was primarily attributable to a higher gross profit margin and an increase in other income & gains.

The company's gross profit margin expanded by approximately +20 basis points from 9.1% in 1H 2019 to 9.3% in 1H 2020. This came about as gross profit margin for Zhongsheng Group's core new car sales business increased from 2.7% in 1H 2019 to 3.0% in 1H 2020, which more than offset a decline in gross margin for its the after-sales and accessories business from 49.0% to 46.5% (in tandem with reduced service volume) over the same period. A temporary shortage of cars as a result of supply chain disruptions in 1Q 2020 and an increase in the sales contribution of higher-margin luxury car sales (57% of total new car sales volume in 1H 2020 as compared to 49% in 1H 2019) drove gross margin expansion for Zhongsheng Group's core new car sales business.

Zhongsheng Group's other income & gains also increased by +8.7% YoY from RMB1,357 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,474 million in 1H 2020. This was largely the result of an +8% YoY increase in commission income from RMB1,210 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,307 million in 1H 2020. The +33.9% YoY growth in second-hand car sales from 30,375 units in 1H 2019 to 40,676 units in 1H 2020, and the expansion in auto finance penetration rate by +850 basis points YoY to 58.0% in 1H 2020, were the key drivers for Zhongsheng Group's strong growth in commission income in the first half of the year.

Market Expectations Of An Even Stronger 2H 2020

Market consensus expects Zhongsheng Group's revenue and net income to grow by +8.4% and +17.3% YoY to RMB134.4 billion and RMB5,254.8 million, respectively in 1H 2020. Taking into account the company's 1H 2020 top line and bottom line of RMB57.4 billion and RMB2,292 million, respectively, sell-side analysts see Zhongsheng Group delivering strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings growth in 2H 2020.

The key growth drivers for Zhongsheng Group are a continued recovery in new car sales, new store openings, and acquisitions.

Firstly, overall new car sales volume growth reversed from a -25.7% YoY decline in 1Q 2020 (72,459 units) to a +7.4% YoY growth in 2Q 2020 (124,729 units). Specifically, new car sales volume for luxury brands rebounded strongly by +65% QoQ from 42,005 units in 1Q 2020 to 69,648 units in 2Q 2020 (+23.7% YoY growth).

The luxury brands sub-segment is expected to be a key driver of Zhongsheng Group's revenue and earnings growth in 2H 2020. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on August 10, 2020, Zhongsheng Group disclosed that YoY new car sales volume growth for luxury brands further accelerated to close to 30% in July 2020, and the company expects new car sales volume growth for luxury brands to be approximately +10% for full-year FY 2020 (versus +5.7% YoY in 1H 2020).

Secondly, Zhongsheng Group only added five net new stores in 1H 2020, which brings its total store count to 365 as of June 30, 2020. In contrast, the company has added around 30 new stores every year on average in the past few years. Zhongsheng Group's new store openings should accelerate in 2H 2020, with the company guiding for 20 net new store additions for full-year FY 2020.

Thirdly, the company also relies on acquisitions as a means of expanding its store footprint. On July 10, 2020, Zhongsheng Group announced that it has acquired six Mercedes-Benz dealership stores and two Jaguar Land Rover dealership stores for a consideration of RMB720 million.

Valuation and Dividends

Zhongsheng Group trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 19.0 times and 15.0 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$48.40 as of August 31, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.6 times and 11.2 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see Zhongsheng Group's ROE declining slightly from 22.5% in FY 2019 to 21.7% in FY 2020, prior to recovering to 22.4% by FY 2021.

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively. The company pays dividends once a year. Market consensus expects Zhongsheng Group's dividends per share to grow by +15% and +24% YoY, to HK$0.52 and HK$0.65 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Zhongsheng Group trades at the second highest consensus forward P/E multiple and offers the lowest consensus forward dividend yield among its peers. The stock's valuation premium over most of its peers is justified by its relatively higher ROE above 20%.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Zhongsheng Group

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE China MeiDong Auto Holdings (OTCPK:CMEIF) [1268:HK] 36.9 26.5 1.4% 1.9% 34.8% 37.6% China Yongda Auto (OTC:CYYHF) [3669:HK] 10.1 8.9 3.9% 3.8% 14.3% 16.1% China Harmony Auto Holding Limited [3836:HK] 8.5 7.4 2.4% 2.8% 7.6% 8.0% China ZhengTong Auto Services (OTCPK:CZASF) (OTC:CZASY)[1728:HK] 3.7 2.9 8.3% 11.3% 4.5% 5.4%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Zhongsheng Group include weaker-than-expected luxury car sales growth going forward, and a slower-than-expected pace of new store openings and acquisitions.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Zhongsheng Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.