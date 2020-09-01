The stock’s current sell-off is likely due to traders misunderstanding or being too impatient to wait for the delayed impact COVID is having on LRN’s business.

Despite its recent run, K12 Inc. is significantly undervalued relative to peers, given the opportunity brought on by COVID.

With back-to-school season here, coronavirus is driving parents to send their kids to K12-powered virtual schools, which is about to drive K12's (LNR) stock price higher.

K12 enables K-12 schools in the US and internationally to deliver online education effectively. It provides its online and hybrid learning solutions to public and private school districts, charter schools and direct-to-consumer.

It has three core lines of business:

Managed Public Schools: turn-key management services sold to virtual and hybrid public schools. This business line comprises about ~85% of revenue currently, which is derived from long-term service agreements with the governing authorities of the public schools that are managed

Institutional Sales: products and services sold to institutions (eg school districts, public schools), enabling them to offer their students online and hybrid education. This business line currently represents ~8% of revenue.

International and Private Pay Schools: these are private schools for which K12 charges student tuition

Opportunity

COVID has accelerated the growth of many companies in the education technology space, just as it has done for various other sectors (e-commerce, virtual healthcare, etc.). While it was somewhat obvious that LRN would be a beneficiary, what wasn't immediately clear was how significantly COVID would impact LRN's business specifically. Given how LRN generates revenue, the key question appears to be whether a significant number of kids would be getting virtual, rather than traditionally in-person, schooling during the pandemic. As the category leader in the K-12 online education space offering white-labelled solution to schools, LRN would stand to benefit disproportionately if a virtual-only or hybrid approach proved to be the dominant model in the coming school year.

K-12 school districts had 3 options for reopening in the Fall: in-person, virtual-only, or a hybrid approach. There have been signs in the last few months suggesting that the safety concerns with a full in-person reopening were overwhelmingly pushing schooling toward one of the latter two possibilities. Surveys showed that the majority of teachers wanted to start the year with virtual instruction, with nearly half living with someone who was at risk of contracting COVID-19 due a high-risk condition. 68% of parents are reluctant about sending their kids to school, and rightly so, with re-opened schools reporting outbreaks. As one leader in the education technology space points out, ensuring safety in schools is not as simple as modifying classrooms to distance kids -- modifying children's behavior to ensure masks are worn and socially distancing is followed is the greater challenge.

So with the fall quickly upon us, how are school districts actually choosing to proceed? Data from recent weeks has provided some clarity:

Source: Edweek

According to Edweek's tracker, the latest data shows that "39 of the 50 largest school districts are choosing remote learning only as their back-to-school instructional model, affecting over 6.1 million students."

On August 25 2020, LRN announced its Managed Public Schools program had enrolled 170,000 students so far for the school year, which already represents a 39% increase from the final enrollment numbers a year ago. Typically the final weeks of the enrollment season drive significant enrollment volume and there are still ~4 weeks remaining in enrollment season. How many more "remote learning only" and "hybrid/partial" school districts will choose to go with LRN during these remaining weeks? How many more parents will choose to send their kids to public schools managed by LRN? Even a small portion from both markets would represent a huge increase to LRN's enrollment metrics and ultimately revenue.

There are other data points that support this dramatic increase in demand for LRN's offering. During fiscal Q3 earnings in April, the CEO commented: "When the pandemic first started to impact brick-and-mortar schools, our phones began to ring off the hook, and we saw a sharp increase in traffic on our website." On the fiscal Q4 earnings call, the CEO further elaborated that they were seeing primarily growth in their Managed Public School business from parents who want to have an option for their kids in the fall, but also an unprecedented volume of contracts from inbound Institutional sales coming from school districts.

In addition, search volume for "K12 Private Academy" (K12's flagship school) is ~5x higher now than any point in the past 5 years:

Source: Google Trends

Pre-COVID, LRN's TAM was essentially limited to online education for rural geographies or parents pursuing a nontraditional education model for their children. With societal shifts due to COVID, TAM has now expanded to include markets traditionally served by brick-and-mortar schools. This is in addition to the addressable market unlocked via the timely acquisition of Galvanize early this year, which offers career readiness education through coding bootcamps and training for the technology sector (a more relevant value proposition than ever given the impact of COVID on the broader economy). The opportunity in front of LRN is massive.

Earnings & catalysts

So what has the COVID impact been to the company's earnings and stock price so far?

Fiscal Q3 earnings reported in April were largely unaffected. Despite the clear uptick in demand alluded to earlier, it did not manifest actual sales due to policy limitations. From the earnings call: "Most schools we support were unable to accept the movement this late in the school year due to authorizer or local school board policy."

In July, a reputable research firm wrote a bullish piece that sent the stock surging, peaking at just shy of $53/share ahead of its fiscal Q4 earnings. Fiscal Q4 earnings, however, failed to live up to investor expectations. With revenue up a mere 4.9% YoY and adjusted EBITDA (excluding the Galvanize acquisition) up 6.3% YoY, investors did not get the kind of COVID pop they have come to expect from a company in this sector. Although management alluded to expectations of double-digit growth in both revenue and adjusted operating income in the coming year, no solid guidance was given in either financial or enrollment metrics due to the unprecedented circumstances.

The underwhelming earnings, along with a convertible note offering announcement on Aug 25th, has sent the stock plummeting to $36.55 as of close on August 28th. Was the bull case for LRN overstated? I don't think so. But it is misunderstood. The CEO Nathaniel Davis once again reiterated why revenue was largely unaffected despite demand last earnings:

Due to state laws and policies by authorizers and local school boards, many K12 powered schools were restricted from taking new enrollment later in the school year, just before the pandemic hit the country. Therefore, the fiscal '20 impact on our revenues was very small. However we do anticipate a more significant revenue growth in FY 2021.

Whereas the COVID impact on the top and bottom lines was immediate for some business models where there are no policy barriers to increased sales, the impact to K12's business is delayed due the mechanics of the industry.

With a new school year upon us and fresh enrollment rolling in unbridled, I expect fiscal 2021 Q1 earnings in the Fall will reflect a dramatic increase in revenue in both its managed public schools and institutional sales business lines, and the formal guidance for the fiscal year to reflect a robust pipeline.

Even prior to earnings, there is a chance of a run in the stock. The CEO has alluded to a big district coming on for the new school year. Once announced, it could be enough to serve as a catalyst that will put LRN in the spotlight and send the stock price soaring.

Valuation

Despite the fact that the stock has had a great run in 2020up ~80% YTD, LRN trades at a modest TTM EV/Revenue multiple of ~1.5 and TTM EV/EBITDA of ~15. Particularly when looking at comparable businesses, it's strange that a stock that's about to benefit from unprecedented growth courtesy of COVID is trading at only 1.5x of the previous year's revenue:

2U (TWOU), which offers a comparable offering for the university segment, trades at 4x EV/Revenue

Chegg (CHGG), operates direct-to-student learning platform for high school and university, trades at almost 20x EV/Revenue

Teladoc (TDOC), which provides an arguably analogous set of technology and services in the healthcare sector, trades at 24x EV/Revenue

Looking at its financials, LRN has a strong balance sheet with a solid cash position of $212.3MM (even after the recent Galvanize acquisition) and relatively small amount of debt. It did recently announce its intention to offer $300 million in convertible senior notes (due 2027), however much of this is going to "repay all of the outstanding balance under K12's credit facility", so the net increase to debt is relatively modest.

SG&A expenses is somewhat high, but expected to remain flat over coming year and to decline as a percentage of revenue with increasing scale (true for most software-first companies, and consistent with comments made in fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings call). This should benefit EBITDA nicely in fiscal Q1 earnings. Unlike TWOU or TDOC, LRN is already profitable, which makes the valuation differential all the more unreasonable.

I believe LRN's recent decline in price can largely be attributed to impatient investors who were disappointed to see there wasn't a significant positive COVID impact reflected in fiscal Q4 earnings numbers. The fact that management declined to provide guidance did not help matters. LRN's relatively low valuation in general is probably a by-product of LRN not having a particularly enticing growth story pre-COVID and not being a stock that's as widely covered as is its peers. However, with enrollment numbers on the rise, fiscal 2021 Q1 earnings will likely reflect the kind of dramatic increase in revenue and profit that gets investors to take notice.

Key Risks:

I see a few potential risks, but none are alarming enough to offset the potential reward given the stock's current relative valuation.

The first is poor execution by management and shady business practices. LRN has had some bad publicity in earlier days due to sketchy sales tactics, high churn rates and inflated enrollment numbers. These kept the stock price fairly depressed in years leading up to COVID. However, the company has made strides in recent years to rectify the problems, for example (as reported on the most recent earnings call) improving student retention by 550 basis points over the last three years which corresponds to $100MM in revenue that would have been lost. Moreover, I believe this risk is mostly rendered irrelevant by the COVID tailwinds discussed above. Product/market fit and sales can overcome most problems.

Secondly, an earlier-than-expected vaccine could minimize the benefits to LRN's business brought on by COVID. Once a vaccine is widely administered, we will undoubtedly have many kids returning to in-person schooling, which would reduce LRN enrollment numbers. However, many experts predict that the most optimistic case for a vaccine to be ready for public use would be late this year or early next. Even in this optimistic scenario, we may likely be looking at late Q1 or Q2 2021 by the time the vaccines are manufactured, distributed and administered. If remote learning persists through this period as the dominant model of delivery, it would equate to a full year that many students are getting online education. The likely "second wave" of COVID in the fall/winter that some experts are expecting may increase the chances this will be the case.

The final and related concern is that benefits to LRN's business (and stock price) could be largely temporary and that customer/enrollment retention post-COVID would be low. However, I doubt this will be the case. Online education may not ever replace in-person education completely, nor should it. However, once parents, kids and schools have gotten used to virtual learning (and a year would be more than sufficient for acclimation), I expect a small portion will decide to stick with it entirely and many more will incorporate it into a permanent hybrid model going forward. A recent poll conducted by Morning Consult showed that 71% of parents felt that online education should be an ongoing option for students even after the pandemic. Let's look at an analogous case in another industry: Teladoc in virtual care. Here's a company that exists in a sector where "virtual" was a fringe delivery method of care pre-COVID. It reported in its most recent earnings that even in markets where COVID has already receded and clinics were again operating at nearly pre-COVID capacity, virtual health visit utilization was still 40% higher than prior to COVID. It stands to reason then that once consumers get used to the benefits of virtual delivery of education, there will be a permanent increased demand for it. Despite inevitable churn, COVID will likely serve as a permanent inflection point in the adoption of online education.

Conclusion:

Assuming the absence of a stock market crash and dramatic acceleration of COVID vaccine timelines, I expect LRN to re-test its prior resistance level and would not be surprised if it doubled from its current level by year-end. LRN is in the right market at the right time and in a dominant position to execute on a large addressable market opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.