However, it does seem very much like Builders FirstSource paid more for BMC than what was probably warranted, leaving BMC's investors with a great deal.

Growing organically is always a natural path that many businesses like to take when possible. But sometimes it makes more sense for firms to buy out other players. Some of this can be to capitalize on firms operating vertically to them, some of it can be driven by horizontal integration strategies, and often mergers involve a bit of both of these. Either way, merging can often result in two firms, taking what’s best about each other, and meshing it all into one in a way that creates value for shareholders in the long run. Such is the case with Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH). By combining into one, the businesses will create a behemoth in its space, generating $11.2 billion in sales annually, and serving as what management describes as the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services.

A look at the transaction

The transaction between Builders and BMC is fairly straightforward. In exchange for BMC being absorbed by Builders, BMC’s shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders for each share of themselves they are giving up. This all-stock merger has certain advantages over all-cash deals since it doesn’t include considerations regarding debt, interest expense and how that might offset proposed synergies, and it eliminates the possibility of the combined firm becoming overextended if the two pieces that comprise the whole were fundamentally stable to begin with.

With shares of Builders currently going for $30.62 apiece, this transaction values BMC at about $40.19 per unit as of this writing. This implies a very small premium of 0.7% compared to the $39.92 that BMC’s stock is going for, but it is 24.7% higher than the $32.22 per unit that BMC was trading for the day prior to the merger’s announcement. Investors may, at first glance, think that BMC’s shareholders are ending up with the good end of the deal because of the premium, but as you’ll see later in this analysis, I believe that BMC’s investors didn’t just get a good deal, they got a fantastic one.

Combined, Builders and BMC will be a force to be reckoned with. The firm will have around 550 distribution and manufacturing locations spread across 42 US states. Their presence will touch 44 of the 50 largest MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas). A map of their respective physical footprints reveals that they both have a nice amount of overlap between the East and West coasts. Builders, however, has a much greater presence in Florida and the Midwest. BMC, meanwhile, is more visible in California and (though to a lesser extent on a relative basis) Texas.

Builders brings to the table an impressive 201 MSAs that it operates in. BMC, on the other hand, brings only 45. Pieced together, because of the overlap, this grows their exposure to 214 MSAs. The largest region for them, operationally, will be the Southeast, where 33% of their sales come from. This will be followed closely by the West where 31% of sales come from, and then by the South where they generate 26% of their revenue.

Management is optimistic that the combined company can create annual run-rate synergies of between $130 million and $150 million by the third year following their merger. The expectation is for $70 million to $90 million of this to be realized in the first year, then $100 million to $120 million in the second. The expectation is that around 46% of these savings will come from a reduction in selling, general, and administrative costs. More likely than not, this will include eliminating overlapping corporate functions and regulatory costs. Another 34% of savings is expected to come from direct procurement activities, likely as a result of the firm having greater buying power with respect to their source providers. The remaining 20% will come through a rationalization of its distribution network.

BMC’s investors are really winning here

By almost every measure, it looks to me like BMC’s investors are walking away with the better side of this transaction. To understand this, though, we need to understand what the business is expected to look like when placed together. For starters, annual revenue will come out to around $11.2 billion. 43% of these sales, or about $4.8 billion in all, is expected to come from the firm’s value-add products like windows, doors, millwork, and manufactured products. A further 30% will come from lumber and sheet goods.

These sales are expected to generate annual EBITDA of around $950 million, but that figure is based on the assumption that synergies are realized. It may be a better idea to look at each firm separately. Builders, using its TTM (trailing twelve months) of results, produced EBITDA of $529 million. This compares to $283 million for BMC. TTM operating cash flow for Builders works out to about $495 million, while for BMC it’s $270 million. Free cash flow, meanwhile, is about $373 million for Builders and $177 million for BMC.

Based on all of these figures, I do believe that BMC is getting a much better deal in this transaction than Builders is. As an example, consider contribution of sales. Builders is receiving 57% of the equity in the combined company, while BMC is receiving 43%. However, Builders is responsible for 67% of the company’s revenue. It is responsible for a more closely-aligned 58% of the combined entity’s EBITDA, but when it comes to operating cash flow and free cash flow, the contribution is 64.7% and 67.8%, respectively. For the deal to be closer to fair, the ownership of Builders from the transaction should be closer to the 60% to 68% range.

Not everyone will agree with me and that’s alright. After all, if you consider debt, you can get to valuation figures that look more appropriate for the current transaction. Net debt for Builders, for instance, is higher at $1.27 billion. BMC, on the other hand, has net debt of only $96.56 million. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the valuation for Builders stands at 9.16. This translates to a valuation of 9.80 for BMC at the buyout price.

On an EV/operating cash flow basis, this works out to 9.79 for Builders and 10.27 for BMC. Investors looking at things this way might argue that the deal is roughly balanced or only a bit in BMC’s favor. However, I am less worried about debt and more interested in cash flow potential. Debt can, in theory, be rolled over. Cash flow is what really matters so long as neither firm has so much leverage as to be in a tough financial position.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks to me like Builders and BMC have an interesting merger going on. Personally, I believe that BMC is getting a much better side to this deal than Builders is, but I can understand why investors who look at matters differently may disagree with this assertion. In all, even if synergies are not realized, the transaction doesn’t look bad and in time investors from both businesses should see some nice upside. However, I believe that it would have been more appropriate for Builders to pay less of a premium than it ultimately did.

