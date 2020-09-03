Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Everyone has heard the saying "buy low, sell high" – when an investment is selling at a low price, that's exactly the time you want to be buying. Yet as investors, our emotions frequently inspire us to do the exact opposite. In March, everything was selling off.

How many people were selling and realizing large losses as most every stock was heading toward lows? A lot. That's why prices were down. Prices go down when investors are more motivated to sell than they are to buy. Was selling in March a good idea?

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 has since recovered all of those losses. Individual selections will vary. The S&P has certainly been helped by the few big names that are on fire. However, most investments have had a material recovery and are up substantially from their late March lows.

Throughout March, we encouraged investors not to realize losses, to be patient and not react in fear. We wrote about this on April 2 where we encouraged investors to stay invested, suggesting that the bottom might come sooner than expected.

This is an actual comment we received in that article and is representative of probably the most popular mindset at the time with many thinking that the market was going through a "dead cat bounce":

This is one of those stay invested articles. People have lost everything. Goldman is predicting 50 million unemployed. Stay invested? If there are 25 million unemployed the S&P will be down another 25 percent

Unemployment did go over 23 million. The country has certainly gone through a number of economic challenges. Oil traded below $0 for the first time ever, business re-openings were delayed well beyond the initial "two-week" shutdown, Q2 earnings were downright ugly for a lot of companies and we have seen a spike in bankruptcies. Most everything that the bears predicted came true, except for what that meant for share prices.

The reason being that in March the market was pricing in the end of the world, and the world didn't end. This is very typical of the market. It swings from one extreme to the other. One can try to time the market, but it's incredibly difficult. Those who sold in March didn't even have time for the 30-day wash-sale window to close before they would have missed a significant portion of the recovery. We weren't selling, we were buying, utilizing the cash flow from our dividends to buy stocks at extremely low prices.

Fast forward to today, many stocks have recovered, but some have trailed. We don't want to buy the S&P 500 stocks that are trading at all-time highs – we want to buy those that are still being sold at low prices. In March, everything was on sale, today deals are a bit harder to find but are still there.

One stock that has trailed during the recovery is actually one of the best known REITs, with an "A" credit rating, an official "Dividend Aristocrat" and over the long-haul has run laps around the S&P 500 index.

Data by YCharts

We speak of course of Realty Income (O).

The Monthly Dividend Company

While many investors were selling in March, we saw the crash as an opportunity. O is a dividend investor's dream, the company trademarked the phrase "the Monthly Dividend Company" – if that doesn't scream dividend investor friendly, we don't know what does. Yet at High Dividend Opportunities, O never made our list until earlier this year. Why? It was always trading at expensive prices with lower yields relative to peers. Those lofty prices were certainly justified by the high quality, but an event like COVID-19 provides us an opportunity to get a much better entry price than we typically see.

O not only pays monthly dividends, they have a history of raising dividends several times a year. Here's a look at O's dividends since IPO:

Source: Realty Income Presentation – Q2 2020

O has raised their dividend every year since going public, making them one of the newest dividend aristocrats. However, O's dedication to their monthly dividend stems back to much earlier than their 1994 IPO. O has paid uninterrupted monthly dividends since its founding in 1969. Fifty-one years of uninterrupted monthly dividends is certainly an achievement to be proud of.

How It Is Done

Dividends do not come out of thin air. The company has to make money first. O has become the king of "triple-net REITs." "Triple-net" refers to the type of lease that O uses. These leases make the tenant responsible for property taxes, insurance and building maintenance, expenses that landlords take responsibility for in many lease structures.

With many commercial leases, landlords might take on responsibilities for "common areas" that are shared by multiple tenants such as parking lots and they are responsible for maintaining the building. This means that the landlord either needs to have staff to take care of such things or hire third-party contractors. It also means the landlord is subject to inflation risk as expenses might increase faster than rent does.

The triple-net lease puts all of that responsibility and associated risk on the tenant. For the tenant, this means lower rent and more control over the look and upkeep of the property. For the landlord, this means a very "hands off" investment, lower capex and less variability in rent.

Triple-net leases are characterized by long lease terms, high margins and low variation. Frequently, these properties are built by the tenant and then sold to O through a "sale-leaseback," the tenant's goal is to free up the capital they just invested in building the property to redeploy into growing their business. The leases are usually 15-plus years, and the tenant usually has several five-year renewal options, providing them the confidence that they can maintain occupancy for decades.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

The result is a lease that requires very little capex from O, is long term, predictable and consistent.

High Occupancy and Rent Growth

A topic we have been discussing a lot in recent articles is inflation risk. Commercial real estate can be a fantastic hedge against inflation, but only if there's a mechanism for rent to be increased. Some REITs will perform better than others as REITs that do not have built-in rent increases and are exposed to property level expenses will find that expenses rise faster than rent.

O doesn't have significant exposure to property level expenses, so the bulk of expense inflation falls on the tenant. O's long-term leases mean that they have been able to maintain very high occupancy levels, even through prolonged periods of economic instability. Tenants are less willing to walk away from a location where they have a significant amount of time remaining on their lease.

Additionally, these leases are usually tied to inflation, with escalators that increase the base rent periodically based on an inflation index.

This combination provides O with very stable occupancy levels, usually 98%-99%, and consistent same store rent growth.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

If inflation increases, rent growth will increase as well.

When Tenants Leave

There's no such thing as tenants that are guaranteed to stay forever. The reality of renting real estate is that eventually, even your very best tenants will occasionally move out.

When a tenant moves out, O has two options – lease the property to a new tenant or sell it and reinvest the proceeds. Most of the buildings that O buys are quite generic and small enough that they can be reasonably repurposed. Converting a restaurant or convenience stores to a different brand is relatively inexpensive. If re-leasing isn't easy, after a 15-year lease odds are good that the value of the underlying property has increased and it can be sold to someone else for redevelopment. O generally does not get very involved in significant redevelopments.

One measure that O uses is what they call the "recapture rate." This is the percentage of rent that they receive upon releasing at lease expiration compared to the prior rent. For the past seven years, they have managed to actually increase rent upon lease expiration, recapturing 102.1% of prior rent.

Furthermore, they have been successful at re-leasing over 85% of properties and selling the balance.

Source: Realty Income

O really started focusing on this metric for the past decade, and we believe it's one of the reasons why they have become the best in their sector. It's a small detail that in any given year does not have a material impact on results, a year of a 90% recapture rate is not going to make a big difference on their results as the leases expiring in a given year usually only account for 3%-5% of their total revenue.

Over time, their consistently-strong performance makes a very large difference. A penny saved is a penny earned and those pennies add up over the decades.

Impact of COVID-19

For O, as with most REITs, COVID-19 has had an impact in the form of rental collections. In July, O was able to collect 91.5% of rent due. This is really good compared to many REITs, but clearly we want to see near 100% rental collections.

When we look at the details, we can see that rental collection issues are actually highly concentrated, not an issue with O's tenants in general.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

Theaters are the obvious standout, accounting for 58% of O's unpaid rent alone. In this sector we are talking two companies that make up most of the rent, AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas.

The good news is that both are large companies that appear to have avoided bankruptcy in the near term. This means there's a very high probability that they will be able to resume rent payments as they reopen. Theaters have started reopening across the country in August, and the first significant new release movies are expected to be released in September.

We expect to see rent collections steadily improve and at the current pace they are on track to return to normal in time for Q4.

Valuation

There are several approaches to valuing a company. As a dividend aristocrat, O has clearly positioned themselves as a dividend company. In other words, investors are generally investing in O in order to receive the growing dividend.

This has made O's share price sensitive to what Treasury rates do. O is clearly higher risk than US Treasuries, so it's natural to think of the relative value of O in terms of the spread between the dividend it pays and the "risk-free" yield paid by US Treasuries. That spread is how much you are making for accepting the extra risk.

When that spread is very high, you are getting a better return for taking on the risk. Here's a look at the historical spread between O's dividend yield and the US 10-year Treasury rate.

Data by YCharts

Consider the past two times that O exceeded 5% in this measure, April of 2000 and March of 2009.

In both cases, O went on to materially outperform the market over the next five years. Here's April 2000 to April 2005:

Data by YCharts

Here's March 2009 to March 2014:

Data by YCharts

Historically, when O's dividend yield spread has spiked, it's the best time to buy. This time is no different. The bottom is likely already is, so kudos if you were buying at $48. If you missed that, the spread is still well above the long-term average. We project that O has upside to about $82 to get to their long-term average valuation relative to Treasuries. That is over 30% upside from current prices!

Conclusion

Few dispute that O is one of the highest-quality REITs in existence. They have earned their reputation as one of the oldest REITs, having a consistent monthly dividend, becoming a dividend aristocrat, having a very strong balance sheet and routinely outperforming their peers. It's really simple – when high quality goes on sale buy it!

O's "secret" is a relatively simple structure. Hands-off triple net leases provide long-term stability and consistent growth. Their out performance is driven by their attention to details. It starts with careful selection of the properties that they buy, ensuring a good balance of tenant quality, return and residual value in the property at the end of the contract. O's focus over the last decade on improving releasing results, ensuring they are recapturing rent as leases expire, has improved them from being a very good REIT to an elite one.

History tells us that when O has a high yield relative to US Treasuries, that buying leads to strong outperformance. This time is not different. Having issues with rent collections is a new one, but for O, it's centered around their theater properties. Properties that can reasonably be expected to resume paying rent in the next few months as they reopen. This too shall pass and O clearly has the balance sheet and liquidity to deal with any imaginable issues.

Buying O today provides an immediate yield of 4.5%, which we expect O to continue their trend of regular increases. Additionally, we expect 30%-plus upside as rental collections return to near 100% and market fear dissipates.

We started buying earlier this year, and now is the time to top off our positions before O goes back to being expensive. Buy low, sell high – now is the time to buy O while it is low.

