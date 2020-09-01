SDPI Lacks Growth Catalysts

Superior Drilling Products' (SDPI) top-line in Q2 was the lowest in the past four years as the U.S. energy activity plummeted following the pandemic this year. While the completions activity may have neared a trough in Q3, the international activity front, which supported the company from a steeper fall, is heading for a deceleration in Q3. In particular, the capex cut by the international oil companies in Saudi Arabia pertaining to the onshore activities is worrisome for SDPI. Plus, the company's revenue source is concentrated on a few customer accounts, which further raises the risk factors. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

Now, to mitigate the adverse effects, it has already initiated various cost management programs, which are expected to help protect the margin in Q3. Most of the energy companies are focusing on bettering their cash flows and balance sheet structure to survive the challenging period. Although SDPI's cash flows did improve, it is more leveraged than some of its peers. I do not see any clear driver that can push the stock price higher in the short-term. In the medium-to-long-term, potential awards from the defense sector can pull the stock up.

Outlook In The U.S. And International Markets

In my previous article, I discussed SDPI's channel partnership agreements to provide the Drill-N-Ream tool with three companies in the Middle East. Currently, it supplies tools in Ukraine also. Investors may note that the company's Drill-N-Ream tools are used by the national oil companies in the integrated energy projects. Many national oil companies n the Middle East benefited from running Drill-n-Ream (or DnR) in the recent past. Read more on the company's DnR tools and Strider tool technology here. However, because of the small size, it has logistics paucity, which can restrict its rapid geographic expansion.

In the U.S. domestic market, SDPI will continue to face a challenging time as the fracking and completions activity will not improve swiftly with a low crude oil price level. Despite the relative strength in the past couple of months, the crude oil price is still down by 23% from a year ago. In contrast, the natural gas price has gone up by 20% during this period. The completed wells count decline in the U.S. key unconventional shales has been more dramatic (a ~78% fall). However, the drilled but uncompleted wells have been steady, pointing to a possible recovery on the horizon. In this background, the company's Other Related Tool revenue has been resilient because it is typically recurring in nature. Compared to the steep fall in the U.S. rig count, the recurring revenue stream was down by only 38%. Investors may also note that in the past year, when the crude oil price was already down compared to the high reached in late-2018, the company's revenues in the previous five quarters before Q2 were steady. In the past year, it strengthened its international presence and expanded market share in the Contract Services business. I think the company has a robust strategy in place to face the current challenges.

In the Middle East, the health safety protocol following COVID-19 has slackened drilling activity. Nonetheless, the demand for Drill-N-Ream products can increase in Q3. Plus, the company may see growth in the drill bit remanufacturing business. The development of the company's own bits can provide additional revenue opportunities in the international market. Over the medium-to-long-term, the company plans to diversify revenue streams into different industries, such as the defense industry. If it can obtain ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications, it can potentially acquire the defense sector awards. AS9100 is the current standard for organizations that provide aviation, space, and defense products and services. Investors may note that other oilfield service providers like Oceaneering International (OII) has been providing prime contractor intravehicular and extravehicular support activity to NASA for the past 40 years. You can read more about OII in my recent article here. So, I think a proper certification can enhance SDPI's revenue prospect considerably over the medium-to-long-term.

Analyzing Q2 2020 Performance

In Q2 2020, revenues from Contract Services decreased by 34% compared to Q1 2020, while the deceleration in the Rental Tools sales was sharper (79% down). Revenues from the Other related product sales, too, were weak (47% down). The primary drivers were the steep decline in the U.S. rig count during this period. However, steady performance in the international operations mitigated some of the weaknesses. Year-over-year, revenues from international operations increased significantly. Nonetheless, I think the pandemic-led downfall will catch up with the international performance in Q3. From March to July, the international rig count dropped by 30%. Since revenues from international business now account for 17% of SDPI's sales, the fall suggests that its top-line is likely to suffer in Q3.

Margins Weaken

Quarter-over-quarter, the company's gross profit decreased by 70% in Q2 2020. The lower cost of operations in Q2 reflects the Abilene facility closure and headcount and salary reduction (phase 2). Despite that, its gross profit margin of 45% in Q2 was lower than the past eight quarters average (56%) due to the steep fall in sales. The company also witnessed lower fixed costs absorption as volumes contracted in Q2.

Between Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, the company's adjusted EBITDA turned negative. Earlier, in Q1, it initiated the cost-cutting measures. On top of that, salary reductions and the deferral of new product development projects resulted in lower SG&A costs.

The company completed the phase 2 cost reduction in July, which will benefit the margin Q3. By the start of Q3, its monthly operating cash requirements declined by 18% month-over-month. Plus, the company may undertake the Phase 3 cost-cutting, which will further reduce the pressure on the operating expenses in the coming quarters.

Cash Flows And Debt

In 1H 2020, Superior Drilling's cash flow from operations (or CFO) more than doubled compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year revenues decreased, beneficial changes in working capital led by a decrease in accounts receivable resulted in the CFO improvement in 1H 2020. Since it has reduced capex substantially, the free cash flow was positive in 1H 2020.

The company's debt-to-equity stood at 1.1x as of June 30, 2020, which was steeply higher than its peer's average (LBRT, BKR, and NCSM) of 0.48x. The company's cash balance was $2.5 million as of June 30, 2020. However, it had a working capital deficit of ~$137,000 on June 30.

During 1H 2020, the company paid down $1.1 million of debt. On April 5, it repaid another $0.75 million. It has also recently deferred repayment of $1.5 million in senior notes between July 2021 and October 2022. The company might need to steady free cash flow generation to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium term.

Insider Holding Issues

Insiders hold approximately 58% of SDPI's shares outstanding, held primarily through the Meier family's holding companies. I discussed the issue of corporate governance and excessive payments to the promoters in my previous article. While the promoters have been successfully managing the company, the issue of governance will remain a risk factor to the investors.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and SDPI's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease sharply in the next twelve months (or NTM). While it will remain weak in 2022, it can recover rapidly in 2023 and will continue to grow in the year after that.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to turn negative in NTM 2021 and continue to fall until 2022. It can then increase in 2023 and stabilize in 2024.

I have calculated the EV using SDPI's past and forward EV/Revenue multiple (because with the negative NTM EBITDA, the EV/EBITDA multiple becomes meaningless). Returns potential using the past average multiple (2.45x) is much higher (129% upside) compared to returns potential using the forward multiple (3% upside). I think the stock has a slight positive bias.

What's The Take On SDPI?

With sinking industry indicators such as the completions activity drought and a steep U.S. rig count fall stemming from the demand destruction at the first half of the year, SDPI's performance finally crumbled under pressure in Q2. Much of the company's strategy revolves around its opportunities in the international markets and recurring revenues from other rental tools business. However, I doubt it can imitate the success in the international territory because the continued concerns over the pandemic have forces the international oil companies in Saudi Arabia to tighten their purse.

I think the effect of cost management, including a reduction in executive pay, will be more prominent in Q3 and will partially offset the pressure on the operating margin. However, the company remains exposed to revenue concentration risks because of its dependence on a handful of customers. Plus, the corporate governance issues related to ownership and executive compensation remain. Although cash flows improved and it extended the debt repayment schedule, the company's balance sheet is more leveraged than some of its peers. High leverage increases the financial risks in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.