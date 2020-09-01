With Tapestry selling at a forward earnings multiple of 8x, we believe the risk/reward is appropriate to initiate a position in the company.

We see FY2022 as the inflection point in which incremental revenues coupled with a lower cost basis would re-ignite EPS growth.

Selling at a forward P/E multiple of 8x, Tapestry (TPR) is a good value pick. We believe the executive team is taking the right steps to position the company for future growth, starting with a significant cost reduction initiative that targets $300M in gross run-rate expense savings. As part of their restructuring program, which they are calling the “Acceleration Program,” Tapestry is reducing its global corporate headcount costs by 20%, which should be accretive to earnings moving forward as sales begin to stabilize.

We believe the market’s tepid reaction to the news was the result of the soft guidance given during their conference call, which calls for flat revenues in FY 2021. However, the focus moving forward should be on their margin expansion story. We believe the combination of higher digital sales as a percent of total revenues, plus a lower cost structure to be the catalyst that re-ignites EPS growth.

The company is also working on optimizing its inventory. They want to reduce their number of SKUs while simplifying their supply chain to improve efficiencies which should result in better capital returns.

From a capital allocation perspective, the company has the repayment of its debt as the number one priority. Their dividend payment and share repurchase program are still suspended, but we believe investors could see the reinstatement of the dividend payment in '22, once the business completely stabilizes, if not sooner; that is, barring another severe wave of COVID infections.

That said, at 8x forward earnings, we believe Tapestry is a good value play. If we apply a market multiple of 16x to expected '21 earnings of $1.81, we estimate Tapestry’s fair value estimate at $28 per share.

Fourth quarter results were better than expected

Tapestry reported fourth quarter sales of $714M, down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis but better than expected, beating the consensus by $39M. The company also reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.25, exceeding analysts’ expectations by $0.35.

While sales were weak due to store closures and soft foot traffic, the company is seeing sequential improvement on a month-to-month basis, in-line with the performance of other specialty retailers; and reinforcing the belief that April was the trough of the pandemic. The sequential improvement was driven by phased store reopenings in key regions such as North America, Europe, and Japan. Mainland China returned to positive growth in May, however, the company had 95% of its stores opened by mid-March. By June, the company exited the quarter with sales down 30%, but management is seeing “material progress” in July. The company expects to reach its sales inflection point by the second half of 2021 but expects sales to be flat on a year-over-year basis:

Assuming a continuation of the slow and steady recovery from the pandemic, we project revenues to be roughly even with the prior year for the full year fiscal '21 on a 52-week basis. This includes the expectation for a sales inflection in the second half while the top line in the first half will remain pressured. – Q4 call

Like many other retailers, the company saw a surge in digital sales, which grew at a triple-digit rate during the quarter.

The pandemic has accelerated Tapestry’s strategy in growing its e-commerce channel. As a result, the company is bringing down its CAPEX to $150M in 2021, compared to a previous run rate of $275M, as they prioritize investments in digital initiatives and reduce their outlay for new stores.

For Tapestry, it’s all about improving margins

Tapestry’s Acceleration Program is all about expanding profit margins and efficiency improvements. The company’s main goal from this program is to use data-driven analytics to match consumer trends, helping them in their product design, development, merchandise planning, marketing, and pricing. This strategy is going to be used across their three brands.

We believe their strategy makes sense and is going to drive efficiencies down the road. For example, the increased penetration of online sales (15% of total sales at quarter-end, compared to 10% at year-end 2019) allows the company to gather first-party data from their consumer base. The company can then use this data set to drive their decision-making, helping them match local consumer preferences while increasing customer satisfaction. The use of data would also allow them to anticipate changing trends:

The key difference today is we are embedding our consumer insight work into the product creation process rather than simply hindsight. – Q4 call

We believe the above comment is key to understanding Tapestry’s margin improvement. By using insights from their consumer, Tapestry is building its inventory base on what the customer wants, and not on what has “worked before.” We see two benefits in that strategy. First, the company will be able to optimize its product catalog. We believe a more focused product assortment would increase supply chain efficiencies (it would accelerate the manufacturing process) and would strengthen the brand image, by simplifying its marketing message to the market:

Regarding SKU proliferation, when you really take a look at it, and we've done a lot of the work here, is what we're cutting out is the tail. We're cutting out the least relevant, the least productive SKUs, and really focusing and allowing us to have greater clarity of message, going further with the winners and really getting that focus. – Q4 call

Controlling their brand image would also give them more authority on the promotional environment, as they would avoid flooding the market with SKUs that are not resonating with their customers. We believe such actions would drive higher AUR numbers and be incremental to margins.

The company also believes brick-and-mortar stores still play a key role in their omnichannel strategy, giving customers the option to choose how they want to shop. However, they are increasing their store performance standards and profitability thresholds, hinting at the possibility of net store closures in the following years.

The Bottom Line

With Tapestry selling at a forward earnings multiple of 8x, we believe the risk/reward is appropriate to initiate a position in the company. That said, we expect a lot of volatility, especially since COVID is still an uncertainty.

Management gave soft guidance calling for flat revenues in 2021, signaling a stable outlook. If 2021 is the year in which the company adjusts its cost structure, then we see 2022 as the inflection point in which incremental revenues coupled with a lower cost basis would re-ignite EPS growth.

Earnings growth could be the catalyst the market needs to re-rate Tapestry at a higher multiple. The reinstatement of their dividend payment could also act as a catalyst for the market to pay a higher multiple of earnings for Tapestry. With the steps highlighted in their Acceleration Program, we believe Tapestry has the tools to deliver on its profitability goals. We recommend Tapestry as a value pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.