Autodesk (ADSK), the vendor behind one of the most popular and broadly used CAD systems (computer-aided design) in the world, has hit a rough spot this year as the coronavirus directly impacted its customers in the manufacturing, construction, and engineering verticals - all of which are the heaviest users of Autodesk products. Still riding on a high from last year as Autodesk found success in shifting its customer base over from a primarily license-based model to a cloud-based model in-line with most modern SaaS peers, Autodesk has sounded off cautious warnings on the state of its end-markets even as the company called out strong execution amid the pandemic.

With shares trading at all-time highs, however - and barely receding after the soft Q2 results - I'd be cautious on Autodesk.

As can be seen in the chart above, Autodesk is a stock that is trading very richly at ~14.5x forward revenues. That is already a stretch for a company growing revenue at only ~15% y/y (what Autodesk's top-line growth slowed to in Q2), but it's an even more outlandish multiple for a company whose billings growth has turned negative. In other words, Autodesk's underlying revenue growth trajectory looks set to sour, while the stock is already pricing in some very optimistic scenarios.

The bottom line here: keep an eye on how Autodesk's billings growth is tracking, as it has fallen substantially below revenue growth in recent quarters and may impact the company's ability to hit its revenue numbers. Investors should be careful banking on a continued rally in this stock.

The billings versus revenue gap

As most software investors are aware, recurring revenue/subscription software companies recognize revenue ratably over time. While revenue growth is a useful metric, it's really billings growth that better captures a company's underlying sales momentum and points to future revenue growth trends. When billings growth substantially exceeds revenue growth, it means that the company is building up a deferred revenue base that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.

But the exact opposite is happening for Autodesk. At a top level, it looks like Autodesk is doing fine amid the pandemic. Revenue growth in Q2 clocked in at 15% y/y to $913.1 million, nominally beating Wall Street's expectations of $901.8 million (+13% y/y). Yes, Autodesk's revenue growth did decelerate five points relative to 20% y/y in Q1, but we've seen much steeper deceleration in other companies, so revenue doesn't leave us too concerned.

Figure 1. Autodesk revenue by product

Source: Autodesk Q2 earnings release

What you're actually seeing here, though, is the benefit of Autodesk's shift to recurring revenue (subscription revenue made up 92% of Autodesk's Q2 total, up substantially from 83% in the year-ago quarter). Under a license-based revenue model, a slowdown in deal closings would have an immediate, lumpy hit to near-term revenues. But under the subscription revenue model, the impact of slipped deals is deferred over time.

So the billings growth rate in Q2 helps us to better understand what's going on. Unfortunately, Autodesk's reported billings of $787 million declined -12% y/y, a twenty-four point decline relative to +11% y/y in Q1 - showing the exact kind of lumpiness that is now obscured in the revenue.

Figure 2. Autodesk billings commentary Source: Autodesk Q2 earnings release

On a dollar basis as well, Autodesk's $787 million of billings fell short of $913 million in revenue - meaning that instead of building up deferred revenue, Autodesk is draining it. Last quarter, meanwhile, Autodesk's revenue and billings in dollar terms were approximately even ($886 million in revenue versus $884 million in billings). This is an almost certain indicator of deceleration.

Implications on guidance and future growth

Some commentary from management is helpful in understanding the context behind the softer billings results in Q2. Below, take a look at what CFO Scott Herren said during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our run rate business came in strong during the quarter, while the pace of closing larger transactions slowed modestly [...] As we anticipated, our second quarter new business activity was more impacted than in Q1, with new business declining in the range of mid-teens percent. In line with our commentary on the last call, we think the second quarter will be the most impacted by the pandemic. Our business is recovering in the markets that were impacted by the pandemic earlier on. However, some of our major markets like the US and UK have stabilized, but are yet to show meaningful improvement."

The good news is that Autodesk expects Q2 to be the most heavily-impacted quarter of the pandemic, so we should hopefully not see -12% y/y billings decline again. Supporting that theory is the fact that CEO Andrew Anagnost noted that customer usage of Autodesk products picked up as Q2 wore on (tracking is now possible thanks to most customers residing in cloud versus on-prem Autodesk environments). However, other than this, there is little data to support a certain recovery, as Herren noted that major markets like the US have not shown any "meaningful improvement.

When Autodesk provided guidance in Q1, it originally had a billings range of -3% y/y to +1% y/y. The accompanying commentary at the time held that "the upper end of our range assumes a swift recovery in new business in the third quarter and continued improvement into the fourth quarter with full year new unit volume growing lastly."

It seems now, however, that this optimistic scenario is no longer possible. Autodesk has taken down the top end of its FY21 billings growth range to -0.5% y/y. In the Q&A portion of the earnings call, Autodesk further explained that in addition to a slower recovery in US/UK, this guidance takedown is also due to the company's expectation of fewer multi-year deal signings.

Figure 3. Autodesk guidance Source: Autodesk Q2 earnings release

The question that stems from this, then, is how that will impact FY22 growth rates. Based on Autodesk's optimistic valuation today, it seems that the market is banking on a rebound to revenue in FY22. Wall Street, too, has a consensus FY22 revenue target of $4.42 billion, or +18% y/y (per Yahoo Finance). With billings growth expected to be no better than flat in FY21, however, this target may prove to be a stretch for Autodesk to achieve.

Key takeaways

Looking at Autodesk's nearly vertical stock chart alone, you wouldn't guess that this is a company that has been substantially impacted by the pandemic, but Autodesk's swift fall to negative billings this quarter tells an entirely different story. Overheated sentiment on many tech stocks has chased the group to all-time highs this year, but investors should be especially careful on the stocks whose fundamentals have seen pandemic-driven dips like Autodesk.

