I’ve previously written an article about Planet Fitness (PLNT) where I expressed my bearish outlook on the stock. Since the article was published last April, the S&P 500 rose by 20.6% and the stock is more or less break-even after flirting with a low of $51.0. My thesis back then was pretty straightforward - the pandemic had made it extremely difficult for gyms to operate and thus could shift consumers toward home workouts. Given recent developments on the coronavirus pandemic, I believe now that we are in the cusp of re-opening. I wanted to examine if now would be a good time to buy Planet Fitness.

For those who have not read my previous article, here is a brief background on Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness is a franchisor and operator of a chain of gyms in the US targeting a more “casual” audience. The gyms themselves are of high quality but are “bare-bones” with limited staff available on-site, smaller square space, and missing the more fancy amenities like swimming pools, daycare or juice bars, etc. In other words, it is a low-cost and high-volume business model. Planet Fitness memberships are about $10-20 which is much lower than the industry median according to the company's 10-K.

The company’s Q2 2020 results were horrendous despite the headline “revenue beat.” Total revenue decreased by 78% to $40.2 million. The company had a net loss for the quarter of $29.2 million. The company had to temporarily close all its stores in March due to the initial coronavirus wave however as of August 1447 of its 2059 gyms or 70% of gyms were now open.

In order to operate in a safe and healthy manner, Planet Fitness has made a “COVID-19 re-opening playbook” based on guidelines by the government and health authorities. Some highlights from the plan include increased cleaning which includes 20-minute walkarounds to continuously clean high-touch areas, a mobile app to see how crowded the gym is before going, and closing some machines to promote social distancing.

The company has made masks mandatory in all locations however you don’t need to wear a mask while actively working out. In other words, you need to wear a mask while entering, exiting, and moving around. Initially, I was worried that a strict mask policy would be detrimental to working out in a gym however I feel this is a decent compromise. Despite the company’s best efforts though, going to the gyms is still an elevated risk as evidenced by someone who was infected by COVID-19 who visited one of the company’s gyms.

Club Cleanliness

Evaluating the Bull case for Planet Fitness

The bullish case for Planet Fitness is basically a bet on re-opening. The company’s stock price of $63.7 is still 27.5% below the stock’s high point in February of $87.9. Another promising development in the “return to normal” story is the rapid test being developed by Abbott (ABT) which has received FDA approval. This test will be cheap at $5 and provide results within 15 minutes.

While I believe the development of a rapid test will form part of the solution that enables us to “return to normal” in the intermediate term, I don’t believe that it will benefit Planet Fitness. I believe the first recipients of rapid test kits will be the airline industries, hospitals, and other essential services. Furthermore, the logistics of it doesn’t make sense in the short term. Imagine having to pay $5 every time you go to the gym. This will invalidate the company’s low-cost business model. It will take some time before these rapid tests are available everywhere and I don’t know what the final procedure of this will be. For example, are tests required in every major gathering or do we need to take tests every 2 weeks or so? I believe that gyms will be among the last industries to “return to normal.”

In the long term though, I have been impressed with the way the company has navigated through this crisis. The company has done innovative out of the box thinking such as the mobile app to track gym capacity and online classes in order to continuously engage clients. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on small businesses and these include smaller independent gyms who are struggling to survive. 24 Hour Fitness declared bankruptcy and while it has since emerged from Chapter 11 it has closed 100 gyms permanently. Gold’s Gym filed for bankruptcy as well and will be bought out. Gold’s Gym will permanently close 30 locations. We could be seeing a wave of consolidation in the industry post-coronavirus with Planet Fitness being in a position to capitalize.

Planet Fitness | Judgement Free Zone | Gym and Fitness Club

Valuation

As discussed in my previous article, prior to the pandemic, Planet Fitness's revenue was growing rapidly at $430m, $530m, and $640m in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, indicating a CAGR of 14%. The company continues to expand as it added 21 new gyms during Q2 2020. What worries me about the company is the short term to intermediate-term outlook as well as the current price.

In 2019, the company had an EPS of $1.41. Using the current price of $63.7 this means the stock is trading at 45.2x 2019 earnings. This is a pretty high multiple and that is using 2019 figures. As of June 2020, the company had cash of $423.6 million against total debt of $1.7 billion. Given that the current credit markets are pumped full of liquidity, the company should survive for now. However, this debt situation could become important if the company is not able to generate any income in the intermediate term. The company has negative total equity of $721.7 million.

I would be fine with the current balance sheet situation and paying this high a multiple for a high-growth stock. In 2019, pre-coronavirus, Planet Fitness was a high-growth stock with a compelling business model and story. However, in a COVID-world, I don’t think that is the case anymore. I like Planet Fitness as a gym and management has impressed me however, I believe the stock is an avoid. I reiterate my “underperform” rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.