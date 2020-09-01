Also mentioned is its Baby Bond "PNNTG" currently considered a Buy trading at an 8% discount to par with a 7.7% yield-to-maturity over the next four years.

Introduction

This article is part of a series discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding almost 12% and their safer notes - baby bonds/preferred shares with yield-to-maturities ranging from 6.5% to 10.0%. Please see the end of the article for a list of BDCs that I will be covering over the next two weeks.

Business Development Companies were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small- and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. The following slide from Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) breaks out many of the requirements of the BDC/RIC structure including 70% of assets in U.S. private companies diversified by size and sector.

This article discusses PennantPark Investment (PNNT) currently yielding 13.6% and its Baby Bond that trades under the symbol "PNNTG" with yield-to-maturity between 7% and 8% (depending on pricing, need to set limit orders).

As shown below, there was some buying activity after the "PNNT Projections Update: Strong Buy For Higher Yield Investors" report from last Friday. However, the stock is still trading at a 55% discount to its book value/NAV per share of $7.82 driving a much higher-than-average dividend yield of 13.6%.

Source: Fidelity

5.50% Baby Bond/Notes (PNNTG) due 10/15/2024:

On Sept. 25, 2019, PNNT priced its public offering of $75 million of 5.50% unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2024, trading under the symbol “PNNTG” and are included in the BDC Google Sheets. PNNTG is considered an "average risk" Baby Bond due to the company having better-than-average historical credit performance including during the previous recession as well as higher quality management. However, the company also currently has lower asset coverage and lower interest expense coverage which is why it's currently trading at an 8% discount to par (after taking into account accrued interest) with a current yield-to-maturity (“YTM”) of 7.7% (for 4.1 years). Please use limit orders when trading fixed-income investments as there can be a wide range in daily pricing - bid/ask.

Source: QuantumOnline

As shown below, PNNTG was trading around $26.00 earlier this year and then dipped in March 2020 along with the general markets.

Source: Yahoo Finance

PNNT Distributions and Fee Agreement

My previous PNNT reports predicted the quarterly dividend reduction from $0.18 to $0.12 per share:

Art Penn, Chairman and CEO: “Given the uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, we have concluded, in consultation with our board, that it is prudent to adjust our dividend to 12 cents per share starting with the June 2020 quarter. In addition, we have concluded, in consultation with our board, to extend a full incentive fee waiver for the next two quarters through September 2020.”

Source: PNNT Press Release

PNNT's fee agreement includes a 7% ”hurdle rate” which is applied to “net assets” to determine “pre-incentive fee net investment income” per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the following table, the company will likely earn around $0.137 per share each quarter before paying management incentive fees covering around 114% which is "math" driven by an annual hurdle rate of 7% on equity. However, depending on changes in credit quality, there's a chance that PNNT could be downgraded after the company reports Sept. 30, 2020 results.

It's important to note that PNNT could earn less than $0.137 per share but management would not be paid an incentive fee. My primary concerns for PNNT are mostly related to commodity-related exposure and lack of a “total return hurdle” incentive fee structure to protect shareholders from capital losses.

PNNT typically announces dividends during the first week of September which is this week.

Source: Fidelity

Previous PNNT Insider Purchases:

“Directors, officers and employees of PennantPark Investment Advisers purchased about 208,000 shares of PNNT in February and March because we thought it was an excellent investment opportunity and to demonstrate strong alignment of interest with our shareholders.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

PNNT June 30, 2020 Update

PNNT reported just between its base and best-case projections with higher-than-expected "other income" and portfolio investments partially offset by a larger-than-expected decline in its portfolio yield. However, there also was a corresponding decline in borrowing rates on its credit facilities due to lower LIBOR. The debt-to-equity ratio remains high at 1.68 but excluding SBA dentures is around 1.43. However, on Aug. 4, 2020, PNNT announced that it was forming a joint-venture PennantPark Senior Loan Fund (“PSLF”) with Pantheon Ventures that will decrease leverage by around $245 million significantly reducing PNNT’s debt-to-equity ratio.

Art Penn, Chairman and CEO: “We are pleased that we accomplished several key goals this past quarter. We achieved a 7% increase in adjusted NAV as well as reduced leverage and increased liquidity. We are particularly pleased with our announcement of the formation of PSLF, our joint venture with Pantheon. PSLF will extend PennantPark’s broad reach in middle market financing during a time when we are seeing attractive risk adjusted returns. We believe PNNT and Pantheon are well positioned to capitalize on the many attractive investment opportunities before us today.”

The last line item is Operating Expense as a Percentage of Available Income (“Operating Cost % of Available Inc.”):

When measuring results for each BDC, I compare the amount of operating expenses, not including borrowing expense, as a percentage of available income. "Available income" is total interest, dividend and fee income less interest expense from borrowings and is the amount of income that's available to pay management expenses and shareholder dividends. BDCs with lower expenses can pay higher amounts to shareholders without investing in riskier assets.

Source: BDC Buzz

Pantheon has invested $35 million to acquire a 28% stake from PNNT in a Special Purpose Vehicle that currently holds $356 million of senior loans at fair value. Additionally, Pantheon has the opportunity to contribute an additional $30 million of capital in PSLF over time. By combining its strong middle-market financing platform with Pantheon’s growing private credit business, PennantPark will create buying power to drive new loan originations and increase the scale of its middle-market financing platform.

“Pantheon invested $35 million to take a 28% stake in an SPV that previously existed as a wholly owned subsidiary of PNNT as a result of this JV, the subsidiary and as $245 million credit facility from BMP moved off balance sheet. The portfolio PSLF is entirely first lien senior secured loans and as a fair value of $356 million, the Pantheon investment value to loans at $94.5 on the dollar, which is a small discount to the June 30 fair value of $96.6 on the dollar. As a result of the transaction is dilutive to NAV by about $2 million or $0.04 per share, the BMP facility moving off balance sheet a par due to the mark-to-market of that credit facility. The additional impact to GAAP NAV is $8 million or $0.12 a share. As a result of the impact on adjusted NAV is $0.04 a share and the impact on GAAP NAV in $0.16 per share. $22.5 million of $35 million invested by Pantheon was invested into the SPV, and the other $0.5 million was paid in cash to PNNT. The PNNT and Pantheon investments are split into approximately 70% subordinated debt and 30% equity, the subordinated debt has a LIBOR spread of 800 and a LIBOR floor of 1% target leverage for PLSF is 1.5x debt to equity.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

There was another decline in its portfolio yield from 9.1% to 8.7% but management will be offsetting the impact from lower yields through returns from the PSLF and rotation out of non-income-producing assets. As of June 30, 2020, PNNT’s borrowings were 90% senior debt but include $133.5 million of SBA debentures. The company has meaningful borrowing capacity due to its SBA leverage at 10-year fixed rates (current average of 3.1%) that are excluded from typical BDC leverage ratios. As mentioned in the previous report, PNNT received a “green light” letter for its third SBIC license for an additional $175 million of SBA financing.

Previously, PNNT was keeping a conservative leverage policy while rotating the portfolio into safer assets. The company has increased the amount of first-lien debt from 40% to 59% of the portfolio over the last two years. In September 2019, PNNT amended its SunTrust Credit Facility increasing the amount of commitments from $445 million to $475 million and amended the covenants “to enable us to utilize the flexibility and incremental leverage provided by the SBCAA.

With regard to leverage we have been targeting a regulatory debt to equity ratio of 1.1x to 1.5x. Our net regulatory asset coverage ratio of 1.4x was within the range this past quarter. Pro forma for the creation of the PSLF JV with pantheon our net regulatory asset coverage ratio would be 0.9x. We have ample liquidity to fund a revolver draws and were in compliance with all of our facilities at June 30, we have readily available borrowing capacity and cash liquidity to support our commitments. We have a strong capital structure with diversified funding sources and no near-term maturities, we have $475 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2024 with the syndicated banks, $134 million of SBA debentures maturing in 2026 and $86 million of unsecured notes maturing in 2024, we’ve been consistent dialog with our lenders and are thankful for their support.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

As shown below, equity investments are around 18% of the portfolio due to the recent markups but will likely decline (discussed later) and the amount of first-lien positions that account for 59%.

We are going to stay pretty cautious and conservative for the rest of PNNT and then as we exit goes over time we can assess and see where the market is and see what the pro forma mix of investments should be, but I think we are focused on capital preservation and over the next year or two exiting these equity investments .” “Our focus continues to be on companies and structures that are defensive have reasonable leverage covenant projections and attractive returns. The outlook for new financings is attractive, we believe there middle-market lending is a vintage business is upcoming vintage of loans is likely to be the most attractive we have seen since 2009 to 2012 time period leverage levels are lower equity cushion higher yields are higher and the package of protections including covenants are tighter after enjoying about five years of light of a late cycle market for middle-market lending it is refreshing to have attractive risk reward available to us.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

MailSouth, Inc. was added to non-accrual status and is the only investment currently on non-accrual currently marked at 86% of cost (cost of $36.2 million, fair value of $31.3 million) accounting for 2.5% and 2.3% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

We had only one non-accrual on our book out of 86 different names in PNNT. This represents only 2.5% of the portfolio of cost and 2.3% at market value. We have largely avoided some of the sectors that have been hurt the most by the pandemic, such as retail, restaurants, health clubs, apparel and airlines, although PNNT does have exposure to oil and gas, which we will discuss later. The portfolio is highly diversified with 86 companies in 30 different industries.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

However, it was reported that MailSouth received a PPP loan on April 30, 2020, between $5 million and $10 million. On the recent call, management mentioned that “a handful of our companies did participate”:

Q. “The question is just do you have a sense of how much of your portfolio has benefited from the PPP or other short-term stimulus plans and thus how will they manage through that should those should this program to roll off, which could be quite imminent in this fall or later this year.” A. “Yes. Thank you. That’s a good question. We say a handful of our companies did participate Triple-T typically, there would be companies that already in an SBIC or they were already in an SBA program. So they were already kind of part of the SBA world based on what we have seen those funds. Certainly been accretive and helpful and enhance the liquidity. That said, since most of our companies have been our professional management teams are sponsorship looking through the Triple-T, they are looking at the long-term trends and they are doing what they need to do to bolster the liquidity, either through cost cuts or managing our working capital or capital expenditure programs – capital expenditure programs very tightly. So as I said in the prepared remarks, we are feeling pretty good about the liquidity of the underlying portfolio. Triple-T included in some portion of those names. So I just to use that as a segue, we haven’t yet seen any Fed Main Street if it means program I think is now up and running, we haven’t yet seen it impact our portfolio. But we are – our ears to the ground and we are going to see what happens with that program.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

PNNT’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by $0.11 or 1.4% (from $7.71 to $7.82) but it should be noted that the company has accounting policies similar to PFLT of adjusting valuations of its borrowings/liabilities:

“Last year the SEC guided us that for the regulatory asset coverage purposes, they would prefer we marked liabilities and cost and not market which we now do for that test. As a result, we will be highlighting both GAAP leverage and regulatory asset coverage leverage with regard to NAV. Our GAAP NAV was $7.82 as of June 30 of approximately 1.4% from the prior quarter, which reflects both the markup of assets, offset by the markup of certain liabilities assuming liabilities were not market to market. Adjusted NAV would have been $7.46 up approximately 7% from the prior quarter.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Over the last two quarters, energy, oil and gas exposure has decreased from 11.3% to 8.4% of the portfolio due to additional markdown. Previously, PNNT recapitalized RAM Energy and converted all of its remaining debt obligations to equity. Both RAM Energy and ETX Energy have suspended all drilling activities and reduced all nonessential capital expenditures, expenses and personnel.

One of my concerns is the equity position in RAM Energy that continues to operate at a significant loss according to the SEC filings:

As shown in a previous table if PNNT completely marked down its oil/energy-related investments the impact to NAV per share would be around $1.68 or 21.5%. This more than priced into the stock that's currently trading at a 57% discount to NAV/book value. However, these investments do not produce income, and dividend coverage would not be impacted other than the leverage ratio.

With regard to our stock price, we believe that the share price of PNNT does not accurately reflect the long-term value of the company. As stated earlier the average debt to EBITDA of our underlying portfolio as of June 30 was 4.6x. Translating this into the language value investors had stock price at PNNT today well below NAV and if every company defaulted with the shareholders would own a portfolio of companies at a multiple of about 2x cash flow, even in a recession with potential decline in cash flow value investors should be able to appreciate that attractive low multiple.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

I agree the current stock price does not reflect the long-term value of the company.

Management will likely exit these investments over the coming quarters (depending upon pricing) and discussed on the recent call.

With regard to investments in the energy industry, those investments represent 8.3% (8.4%) of the overall portfolio. There is no material update since last quarter. The quarter was challenging from a pricing perspective and oil prices were briefly negative, but RAM and ETX have suspended all drilling activities and reduced all non-essential capital expenditures expenses in personnel. Revenues and cash flow were materially reduced as the entire industry is conserving liquidity. While hedges in place were helpful, they only partially mitigate the impact of low oil prices. We are encouraged that with the partial reopening of the economy, oil prices seem to have stabilized around $40 and may trend higher in coming months. I think it’s starting $55 or $60 then starts to be a more realistic debate. And I think to be quite frank, we would look to outside capital or look to exit those investments if and when oil gets back up to those to those levels. What we know. I think at this point, we are extending the option as long as we can and we think we can extend for quite a while and should oil hit those levels and we hope it doesn’t at some point that might be a good time to have those investments.” Q. “I am curious how do you balance or how do you consider an investment like Ram Energy if, even if the environment today just stayed static and nothing changed obviously still challenged. I mean do you ever consider the maybe possibly the opportunity cost of holding on to an investment that large versus what could be a pretty attractive areas for new capital to be deployed and I say that I also realize it’s much easier said than done to make a sale on some of these types of asset especially in this environment.” A. “Yes, it’s a great question. We took you down all the time and we of course always weigh the existing portfolio against new loans and we look forward today where we can get an attractive exit opportunity, RAM.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Again, there were no additional share repurchases due to only around $0.5 million of availability and wanting to have "excess liquidity" to support portfolio companies as discussed by management on the recent call:

We have done two stock buybacks in our history of PennantPark one we have completed about a year ago. So we bought back about $60 million of stock over the course of time today the market cap. That’s a relatively large amount of capital relative to these are market cap of the company. It’s something we think about all the time in a world where we are focused right now mostly on liquidity making sure that we can get through the pandemic. I think we have kind of put that on hold for a while or at least the next few quarters until we get through the pandemic and then we will pick it up again. We just want to make sure we have excess liquidity to deal with. Most importantly, our existing portfolio companies get through the pandemic and that’s why my comments about kind of new originations are somewhat muted. And we just really want to preserve capital at this point, preserve liquidity. Certainly, we do want to look at new deals, but we are very focused on getting through the pandemic in as good fashion as possible.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filing

PNNT Risk Profile Discussion from Management (Aug. 6, 2020):

The following are some comments from management discussing the credit quality of the portfolio and is very similar to what other BDC management have been saying on the earnings calls. I will expand on much of this in upcoming articles.

So although we never predicted a global pandemic, as you may know, we have been preparing for an eventual recession for some time. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, we proactively positioned the portfolio as defensively as possible. Over the past several years, we have generally been moving into first lien secured positions, higher in the capital structure and into a more diversified portfolio. The overall portfolio was constructed to withstand market and economic volatility. As of June 30, average debt to EBITDA in the portfolio was 4.6x and the average interest coverage ratio, the amount by which cash income exceeds cash interest expense, was 2.9x.” “The investments performed well. Average EBITDA of the underlying portfolio companies fell about 7% to the bottom of the recession. According to the Bloomberg North American High Yield Index, the average high-yield company EBITDA was down about 42% during that timeframe. As a result we had few defaults and attractive recoveries on that portfolio. The IRR of those underlying investments was 8% even though they were done prior to the financial crisis and recession. We are proud of this downside case track record. We have had only 14 companies going non-accrual, out of 254 investments since inception over 13 years ago. Further, we are pleased that even while we have had those non-accruals, we have been able to preserve capital for our shareholders.” “Now, let’s turn to the outlook ahead in the coming quarters and how our portfolio is positioned. We have been communicating on a frequent basis with management teams and the private equity sponsor owners of our portfolio companies. As mentioned previously, we are gratified that our historical focus has protected us from some of the worst hit areas of the economies, such as retail, restaurants, health clubs, apparel and the airlines. We have been pleased with the way our portfolio companies have moved to rapidly adjust cost and have focused on shoring up liquidity. Where things stand today, our analysis suggests that the vast majority of the companies in our portfolio have sufficient liquidity to pay their interest payments as they come due in the coming quarters.” “On the positive side, many of our portfolio companies are in industries such as government services, defense contracting, software communication and cyber security, which collectively comprised a substantial portion of the portfolio and are less impacted by COVID. Our focus has been on traditional middle-market companies, where we have benefited from terms, covenants and structures much more attractive to lenders and those of larger companies. These terms enables us to see potential challenges and portfolio companies and be positioned to assist and protect our capital much sooner in the low to no covenant loans, which are typical of larger borrowers. Due to the covenant protections we have negotiated, we have been able to be at the table quickly with borrowers. As a result, we have negotiated increased protections, including more equity from sponsors as well as enhanced economics, including amendment fees and increased yield. Inevitably in certain cases, there may need to be a broader restructuring of a capital stack or two. As we have proven over 13 years in business, we are adept at dealing with and maximizing value over time in these situations.” “Since inception, PNNT has invested $5.9 billion at an average yield of 12%. This compares to an annualized realized loss ratio of about 24 basis points annually. If we include both realized and unrealized losses, the annualized loss ratio was only 37 basis points annually. This strong track record includes our energy investments, our primarily subordinated debt investments made prior to the financial crisis, and now some portion of the pandemic. You will recall that in 2007 just as today, PNNT was focused on financing middle-market financial sponsored transactions. Our performance through the global financial crisis and recession was solid. Prior to the onset of the global financial crisis in September 2008, we initiated investments, which ultimately aggregated $480 million. Our playbook then is similar to our playbook now. We focused primarily on the existing portfolio to preserve capital, while raising the bar and becoming even more highly selective on new investment.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

PNNT Executive Summary

I will likely wait for PNNT to exit its investment in RAM Energy and/or a meaningful increase in oil prices before starting a position. The following "Executive Summary" table is a quick glance showing many of the items discussed above including the four-quarter average expense ratio of 40.6% which is the "Operating Expense as a Percentage of Available Income."

Over the next two weeks, I will be discussing GBDC, GSBD, PSEC, NMFC, and FDUS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.