But the recent Fed announcement is very good news for REIT investors.

The market is focused on all the bad news affecting the REIT sector.

Last week, we posted an article to discuss all the recent bad news affecting the REIT sector. We explain that certain sub-segments of the office and mall property sectors could face an existential crisis that could be even worse than initially anticipated.

Everybody knows that Amazon (AMZN) hurts malls and Zoom (ZM) hurts office landlords, but there are some nuances in how some specific malls and office buildings are much more affected than others, and you need to be extremely diligent and selective if you invest in these sectors.

If you are an investor in these property sectors, you are at great risk of permanent capital losses.

source

But it is not all bad news.

90% of REITs do not even invest in malls or office buildings. They invest in much more resilient property sectors that continue to generate steady cash flow in today’s market.

Think for instance about manufactured housing communities, distribution centers, self-storage, farmland, net lease properties, data centers, medical office buildings, etc…

source

They are very resilient and have not been greatly affected by this crisis. As an example, UMH Properties (UMH), owner of the manufactured housing community in the above picture, has noted that its rent collection rates are near normal and it's experiencing increased demand from people moving out of the cities.

It's of course just one example among many others, but it shows you that a lot of REITs are not greatly affected, despite the negative market sentiment.

These defensive REITs generate a ton of cash flow, and the most recent good news is that this cash flow is about to become more valuable than ever before due to the sustained low interest rates.

source

The good news comes straight from the Fed Chairman’s mouth:

"Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation. However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy." Jay Powell

What this means is that interest rates are likely to remain at near 0% for a very long time.

The last time the Fed started increasing interest rates it was in late 2015 when inflation was running at 1.5% and unemployment was 5%. It took many years to get there in the recovery of the great financial crisis. But this time, the inflation would need to be much higher before the Fed would return to increasing interest rates.

This is very good news for all REITs, and especially those that generate steady, bond-like cash flow.

Why is that?

On one hand, REITs benefit from lower interest rates…

And on the other, REITs also benefit from higher inflation…

Let’s review how this works:

Lower Interest Rates Benefit REITs

REITs have three ways to profit from lower interest rates:

First off, they are able to refinance their debt at lower rates, which immediately boosts the cash flow available for shareholders. We have already seen a number of these refinancings in the recent months. As an example, Realty Income (O) recently offered $350 million of unsecured notes with a 2.34% effective yield. If inflation was running at 2%, that’s practically free money for Realty Income to invest.

Secondly, REITs can target faster growth because when their cost of capital goes down, their spreads on new investments also go up. Realty Income is commonly able to get 6%-7% cap rates on its new acquisitions, so that’s a historically large spread over its cost of debt. It speaks highly for future growth.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, the 0% interest rate policy has caused bond and Treasury yields to drop to exceptionally low levels. As an example, the 10-year Treasury is currently at 0.7%, which is not even enough to cover taxes and inflation.

Data by YCharts

In a yield-less world where not enough income is earned through bonds and Treasuries, where will yield-starved investors go for higher income?

There aren’t many solutions, and the most obvious one is real assets (and by extension, REITs). They are the closest thing to bonds in the equity market and provide steady high income.

Historically, when interest rates dropped lower, it resulted in more demand for REITs investments. The higher demand then leads to yield compression and price appreciation. To illustrate this, consider the following example:

A REIT pays a $1 dividend per share, trades at $16.70, resulting in a 6% dividend yield. What happens now if the market reprices this REIT at a 4% yield? The share price would appreciate to $25 – resulting in 50% upside for investors who bought it when it yielded 6%.

In the aftermath of this crisis, we expect dividend yields to compress to new historic lows that are reflective of the 0% interest rate policy. And therefore, many REITs will richly reward investors.

When the 10-year Treasury is at just 0.7%, getting a 2%-3% dividend yield from a high-quality REIT becomes very attractive. Right now, you can buy these same REITs with 5%-6% dividend yields. That’s the highest yield spread ever, at the only exception of 2008-2009:

Once the fears dissipate, and yield-starved investors return to the REIT sector, we expect some of our favorite opportunities to appreciate by 50%-100%.

By buying while others are still fearful, you can lock in the high yields and enjoy the upside in the coming years. That's what we are doing at High Yield Landlord.

Higher Inflation May Also Benefit REITs

REITs, and real estate investments in general, are excellent hedges against rising inflation.

This is because real estate is absolutely essential to the wellbeing of our society. As building and labor costs go up, so do the rents and values of existing buildings.

REITs have consistently been able to grow dividends at a faster rate than the inflation in the past:

source

This means that as the Fed pushes for higher inflation, REITs are set to grow rents, all while the low interest rates also help them achieve higher valuation multiples in the recovery – a perfect recipe for high total returns.

Best Picks to Invest in a “Lower for Longer” Environment

As we often say: Not all REITs are created equal. Some generate cyclical cash flow (malls and hotels), while others generate extremely resilient, bond-like cash flow.

The below chart provides a good overview of cash flow stability across the various property sectors of the REIT market:

source

We believe that the property sectors on the left side of this curve (most similar to bonds) are the best opportunities to maximize gains as yield-starved investors rush back into the REIT market.

At High Yield Landlord, we are especially bullish on service-oriented net lease properties, which represent over 25% of our total portfolio:

source

Net lease REITs are arguably the closest thing to bonds in the equity market. This is because they generate steady cash flow from what we call “triple net leases.” These are different from your regular lease in that they are much more resilient:

The lease term is very long at 10-15 years.

The lease includes automatic rent increases every year.

The tenant is responsible for all property expenses and maintenance.

The rent coverage is generally 2-3x and therefore, even in case of trouble there is good margin of safety.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a perfect example of a net lease REIT. It has over 10 years left on its leases and it's positioned for steady future growth. Just recently, it hiked its dividend by 1%, making it its 31st consecutive year of dividend growth:

source

This chart shows you why net lease REITs are considered to be bond proxies. They are able to pay high dividends even during times of crisis because the long leases provide predictable cash flow.

Yet, because the market is currently fearful, NNN has seen its yield expand to nearly 6% all while the 10-year treasury dropped to 0.7% - resulting in one of the highest yield spreads ever:

Data by YCharts

Right now, the yield spread is ~500 basis points, which is 3x more than its historic average.

Eventually the yield spread will have to return to normal. There are three ways how this can happen:

Interest rates go up: Very unlikely following the recent Fed announcement. Dividend is cut: Very unlikely as the dividend was just increased. Share price goes up and therefore, yield goes down: By far, the most likely.

We think that NNN is set to double in value in the coming years as yield-starved investors bid up its share price back to a level that reflects a more reasonable yield spread.

We own NNN as part of our Retirement Portfolio, but we also own 6 other net lease REITs at High Yield Landlord. They offer high income coupled with significant upside potential and resilience in these times of crisis.

Bottom Line: REITs Will Again Hit New All-Time Highs

After the recent fed announcement, REITs quickly rose to the upside, but we think that this is only the beginning.

The narrative is slowly starting to shift from “sell due to COVID-19” to “buy for income in a yieldless world,” and as fears continue to dissipate, you will see more and more buyers return to the REIT sector and bid up prices.

In a sustained 0% interest rate world, there simply aren’t many alternatives for investors to earn high and reliable income.

Brookfield (BAM) expects investors to radically change their asset allocations to reflect that in the future. They will own less bonds and stocks and much more real assets and REITs instead:

source

Pension funds, endowment funds, insurance companies, retirees… all need high and steady income. In the public market, REITs are some of the only investments of scale that provide that, and for this reason, we expect REIT dividend yields to compress much lower and richly reward investors in the recovery. These are not just empty words. About half of my net worth is invested in discounted REIT opportunities.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Asset Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the Real Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us Before the Price Hike! SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; NNN; O; UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.