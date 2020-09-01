The Fed's Recent Announcement, The Declining Dollar, And The Current Stock Market

This interpretation of the Fed's actions appear to have led to the decline in the value of the dollar, which has further led to a rise in the stock market.

The Fed's announcement has led investors to believe that the Fed will keep monetary policy looser for longer periods of time along with lower interest rates.

The value of the US dollar has been declining since the middle of March, but the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve may be contributing to its continued fall.

The apparent reason for this move was because investors started to think that the US was not quite the "haven" that they had formerly held it to be. Whereas, market participants believed that the Federal Reserve was very trustworthy, doubts were starting to take over that the federal government of the United States could not be counted on to keep the dollar strong.

Now, internationally, there seems to be a slight change in mind about the Federal Reserve.

Colby Smith, Harry Dempsey, and Hudson Lockett write in the Financial Times that

The dollar came under renewed pressure on Tuesday as investors grappled with the impact of the Federal Reserve’s policy shift on inflation and choppiness in the US economy recovery.”

Basically, the Federal Reserve announced last Thursday that, going forward, the Fed would not shy away from allowing actual inflation to remain above 2 percent for an extended period of time.

This announcement allowed investors to think that this would allow the Federal Reserve to usher in longer periods of easy monetary policy and longer periods of low interest rates.

In the Financial Times article cited above, quotes Kit Juckes, head of forex strategy at Sociéťé Générale, about the dollar’s recent move:

“It feels a bit like capitulation. The market has bought the Fed’s inflation hook, line, and sinker”

Dollar Decline

The value of the dollar has dropped this week and on Tuesday morning the cost of one Euro rose above $1.2000 for a brief time and the cost of one British pound has gone up above $1.3475. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to around 91.75.

On March 19, 2020 the Euro cost $1.0680, the British pound cost $1.`530, and the US Dollar Index was 102.82.

Since the start of June the dollar has undergone a sudden reversal in popularity among investors who have shifted from viewing it as the global haven to an unfashionable bet.”

This according to Chris Giles and Eva Szalay writing in the Financial Times.

They then quote analysts at JPMorgan as saying that “High infections in the US…and the political landscape are still likely to be a net drag on the dollar.”

With the continuing decline in the value of the dollar, analysts have moved to the view that the dollar still has a ways to go.

How far it will drop, right now, is anybody’s guess. One should note that as recently as the end of January 2018, the US Dollar Index was right around 88.75.

Good For The Stock Market

But, the story goes on as we read in “Fading Dollar Gives US Stocks a Further Boost.”

A weakening dollar is adding further support to US stocks and attracting foreign investors as the market soars to record levels.”

Dan Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs is quoted as saying,

A weakening dollar has historically been the biggest catalyst for foreign investor demand for US stocks.”

But, this is just what President Trump is looking for. As I wrote last Saturday, one of the things that the Federal Reserve needs to be concerned about in these last two months before the US presidential election is doing something where its motives might be questioned.

President Trump has constantly emphasized the fact that during his administration, the US stock market has continued to hit new and higher levels. It is one of the major talking points that he often refers to.

Now we have a picture of a fading dollar. We also have some historical support for the argument that “a weakening dollar has historically “ supported higher stock prices.

The US stock market is up today. Around noon, the S&P 500 Stock Index and the NASDAQ are at levels that exceed recent historical highs.

This, in my mind, is unfortunate timing.

The Current Story

No one has brought this connection up yet, but I am sure that in this political era the connection will, sooner or later, be noticed.

Personally, I don’t believe that recent change made by the Fed is going to make much of a difference. I believe that there are other issues at play that are much more important in terms of how the Federal Reserve is conducting its monetary policy.

Furthermore, I don’t really believe that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his other board members actually made the decisions and announced it in order to push stock prices higher and help someone get re-elected. I think that the coincidence of the announcement and the election were not really thought of.

But, here we are now.

And, it doesn’t help to have the head of forex strategy at a major bank speak of the Fed’s move as “a capitulation.”

Where Do We Go From Here

So, investors will have to deal with the fallout.

I believe that the value of the US dollar was going to continue to decline, whether or not the Fed changed its operating strategy. I believe that the stock market was going to continue to increase through the end of the year. I believe that Mr. Powell, the Fed Chair, would not do something intentionally that would have any kind of an impact on the upcoming presidential election.

I write this post, however, because of the circumstances. In today’s environment, the political motivation behind the Fed’s move may be questioned. Investors should be prepared for some more volatility connected with any fallout relating to the Fed’s announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.